Bay News 9
Try your hand at curling with the Orlando Curling Club
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Finding your balance on the ice to make the perfect shot is key during any game of curling, and no one knows that better than a seasoned player like Bill Morrison. What You Need To Know. Try your hand at curling with the Orlando Curling...
Bay News 9
Experience the music and holiday traditions at Bok Tower
LAKE WALES, Fla. — In the quaint town of Lake Wales, the nature is abundant and there is no shortage of beauty to see, especially at the town’s center and their claim to fame, Bok Tower. The towering structure comes in at 250 feet and has been enchanting...
Bay News 9
Christmas without husband, father and friend for Sumterville family
SUMTERVILLE, Fla. – In the Ray household, three words are held on high – especially at Christmas. “Faith, family and friends,” said Stacy Ray. But high atop the mantel this Christmas, there isn’t holly or tinsel. Instead, items to remember the man Stacy and Beverly Ray love.
Bay News 9
Hundreds of Surfing Santas hit the waves despite grueling temps
COCOA BEACH, Fla. — Brutally cold temps didn't scare off hundreds of Santas from hitting the waves at Cocoa Beach. Every year, thousands come out to watch surfers in costume go surfing. This year, however, might be one of the chilliest in the event's 14-year history. What You Need...
Bay News 9
Orlando homeless couple braces for cold temps on the street
ORLANDO, Fla. — While many people will be able to warm up in those shelters tonight, some people still have nowhere to go. This means some will be sleeping on the streets in freezing temperatures around Central Florida. What You Need To Know. Although there are shelters that people...
Bay News 9
New attractions opening to Florida theme parks in 2023
ORLANDO, Fla. — In 2022, Florida theme parks were busy opening new attractions. SeaWorld Orlando debuted its Ice Breaker coaster, while its sibling park Busch Gardens Tampa Bay opened Iron Gwazi. Disney also opened a new coaster at EPCOT: Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. And 2023 promises to...
Bay News 9
Saving your plants during this cold snap
ORLANDO Fla. — With temperatures continuing to fall into Monday morning, homeowners are trying to protect their plants and vegetation. A local nursery worker is giving tips on how to protect plants during Florida's cold snap. Edna Kane says not to water plants, it will only end up damaging...
Bay News 9
One year after fire, iconic Parramore barbershop to rebuild
ORLANDO, Fla. – A year after a fire tore through an iconic Parramore barbershop, the rebuilding process is getting underway. Henry hopes to have barbershop up and running by next summer. J. Henry, who ran J. Henry’s Barbershop on Church Street, said the interior demolition process has begun at...
Bay News 9
Local nonprofit organizes gift drive for hundreds of Osceola County kids
Volunteers loaded up a U-Haul in Celebration Thursday morning — not with moving supplies, but with Christmas gifts, which will be delivered to hundreds of housing-insecure children in the area over the next couple days. What You Need To Know. Embrace of Celebration, a nonprofit started in 2020, has...
Bay News 9
Officials: Sanford airport still working back to pre-pandemic passenger volume
SANFORD, Fla. — Like other airports, Orlando Sanford International Airport took a major hit during the pandemic when passenger volume hit record lows. Since then, the airport has recovered all but about 10-15% percent of its passenger volume. And while airport officials say 2022 is on track to have almost 2.8 million passengers by years end, that’s still down from the more than 3 million passengers the airport had back in 2019.
Bay News 9
Brevard Public Schools aims to craft new discipline policies in 2023
VIERA, Fla. - With students and staff out of school until the new year, leaders at Brevard Public Schools are hoping they take some time to review the discipline policies on the books as the school board looks to implement new policies. Following Tuesday’s special school board meeting, the seventh...
Bay News 9
FWC investigates man filmed beating a shark to death with a hammer
INDIAN HARBOUR BEACH, Fla. — A shark was beaten to death on the coast of Brevard County, and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is now investigating the attack. What You Need To Know. The attack on a shark was captured on a live camera designed to show...
Bay News 9
Lakeland responds to record-number drivers with multi-million dollar plan
TAMPA, Fla. — Polk County was named one of the fastest growing areas in the nation and that’s come with a record amount of consistent traffic. The residents who were already living in these communities say the traffic is a big issue. “This area over here in Dixieland...
Bay News 9
Crews in Daytona Beach Shores work to repair vandalized Tiger Dams
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla-- Crews in Daytona Beach Shores said they are working to repair damaged Tiger Dams on the beach that were vandalized overnight Wednesday. These dams protect residential homes, condos and businesses — the project is handled by the state and officials said these dams which prevent flooding had been working up until they were vandalized.
Bay News 9
Officials say the city of Astor is back in business after flooding
ASTOR, Fla. — Good news in the city of Astor: More than a month after Hurricane Nicole hit, flooding is no longer a concern. And while water levels remain high, boating is open and snowbirds are flocking to the area as things slowly get back to normal. What You...
