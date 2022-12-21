ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Try your hand at curling with the Orlando Curling Club

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Finding your balance on the ice to make the perfect shot is key during any game of curling, and no one knows that better than a seasoned player like Bill Morrison. What You Need To Know. Try your hand at curling with the Orlando Curling...
Experience the music and holiday traditions at Bok Tower

LAKE WALES, Fla. — In the quaint town of Lake Wales, the nature is abundant and there is no shortage of beauty to see, especially at the town’s center and their claim to fame, Bok Tower. The towering structure comes in at 250 feet and has been enchanting...
Hundreds of Surfing Santas hit the waves despite grueling temps

COCOA BEACH, Fla. — Brutally cold temps didn't scare off hundreds of Santas from hitting the waves at Cocoa Beach. Every year, thousands come out to watch surfers in costume go surfing. This year, however, might be one of the chilliest in the event's 14-year history. What You Need...
Orlando homeless couple braces for cold temps on the street

ORLANDO, Fla. — While many people will be able to warm up in those shelters tonight, some people still have nowhere to go. This means some will be sleeping on the streets in freezing temperatures around Central Florida. What You Need To Know. Although there are shelters that people...
New attractions opening to Florida theme parks in 2023

ORLANDO, Fla. — In 2022, Florida theme parks were busy opening new attractions. SeaWorld Orlando debuted its Ice Breaker coaster, while its sibling park Busch Gardens Tampa Bay opened Iron Gwazi. Disney also opened a new coaster at EPCOT: Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. And 2023 promises to...
Saving your plants during this cold snap

ORLANDO Fla. — With temperatures continuing to fall into Monday morning, homeowners are trying to protect their plants and vegetation. A local nursery worker is giving tips on how to protect plants during Florida's cold snap. Edna Kane says not to water plants, it will only end up damaging...
One year after fire, iconic Parramore barbershop to rebuild

ORLANDO, Fla. – A year after a fire tore through an iconic Parramore barbershop, the rebuilding process is getting underway. Henry hopes to have barbershop up and running by next summer. J. Henry, who ran J. Henry’s Barbershop on Church Street, said the interior demolition process has begun at...
Officials: Sanford airport still working back to pre-pandemic passenger volume

SANFORD, Fla. — Like other airports, Orlando Sanford International Airport took a major hit during the pandemic when passenger volume hit record lows. Since then, the airport has recovered all but about 10-15% percent of its passenger volume. And while airport officials say 2022 is on track to have almost 2.8 million passengers by years end, that’s still down from the more than 3 million passengers the airport had back in 2019.
Crews in Daytona Beach Shores work to repair vandalized Tiger Dams

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla-- Crews in Daytona Beach Shores said they are working to repair damaged Tiger Dams on the beach that were vandalized overnight Wednesday. These dams protect residential homes, condos and businesses — the project is handled by the state and officials said these dams which prevent flooding had been working up until they were vandalized.
Officials say the city of Astor is back in business after flooding

ASTOR, Fla. — Good news in the city of Astor: More than a month after Hurricane Nicole hit, flooding is no longer a concern. And while water levels remain high, boating is open and snowbirds are flocking to the area as things slowly get back to normal. What You...
