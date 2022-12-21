Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Person dead after wreck on I-75 North identified
MACON, Ga. — One person has died after a wreck on I-75 North and Rocky Creek Road. According to coroner Leon Jones, a pick up truck caught on fire after a wreck on I-75 North. Chief Edwards of the Bibb County Fire Department said they got the call around...
Macon man dies in Christmas Eve crash
MACON — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal traffic collision that occurred just before 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve on I-75 northbound near the on-ramp from Rocky Creek Road. According to the sheriff’s office, a pickup truck was traveling North on I-75 near the on-ramp,...
Family says more should have been done for Macon man killed in Pio Nono hit-and-run
MACON, Ga. — After aMacon man died after being struck by a car on December 18, his family says more could've been done to save his life, and more should be done to make sure it doesn't happen again. Family members say Emanuel Jones was just 8 minutes from...
abcnews4.com
Deputies: Woman clipped by train while walking alongside tracks in downtown Macon
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A woman was hit by a train in Macon Thursday morning. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, first responders were called to the train tracks under the Second Street Bridge around 8:30 a.m. Thursday. Their investigation revealed a woman was "clipped" by a train as she was walking alongside the tracks. They say after she was hit by the train, she walked away.
wgxa.tv
Macon-Bibb Fire Department responds to resident trapped in home
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Macon-Bibb Fire Department responded to a call about a fallen tree on Friday. Overnight, heavy winds blew a tree onto a Macon resident's home. First responders reported the resident called 911 and informed dispatch that they were unable to leave their home. The fire crew...
Pedestrian killed after being hit by truck on Eisenhower Parkway identified
MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed on Eisenhower Parkway Monday night. A man hit by a Ford truck that was traveling west on Eisenhower. They say it happened in the 5000 block just after 11:19 p.m., according to a press release.
WMAZ
Two men shot during home invasion in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Two people were shot in Warner Robins during a home invasion, according to the Warner Robins Police Department. 19-year-old David Latimore was shot after a juvenile broke into his home at 114 Kevin Court, near North Davis Drive in Warner Robins. The juvenile was also...
valdostatoday.com
GSP multi-county pursuit ends with suspect in custody
ATLANTA – A Georgia State Patrol vehicle pursuit through multiple counties ended with the suspect in custody. On Tuesday, December 20, 2022, around 11:00 a.m., a Trooper from Post 15 Perry attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation on Watson Boulevard near Tom Chapman Boulevard, in Houston County. The driver of the vehicle refused to stop for the Trooper, initiating a vehicle pursuit. The driver turned into a business and fled from the vehicle on foot. The driver carjacked a motorist and fled in the victim’s vehicle. The driver traveled onto Interstate 75 North and continued to flee from the Trooper. The driver fled into Bibb County where he ultimately crashed on US 41 near GA 247. The driver was taken into custody by Troopers and Deputies from the Bibb, Houston, and Peach County Sheriff’s Offices. During the incident, there were shots fired from the suspect and subsequent shots fired by the Trooper. No injuries were reported.
wgxa.tv
Warner Robins Police investigating after two people were shot Wednesday
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Two people are in the hospital and Warner Robins Officers are investigating following reports of a person shot on Kevin Court. In a press release from Warner Robins PD, officers state that they responded to the scene at Kevin Court on Wednesday and found a man who had been shot in the chest. The man was taken to the hospital and is being treated and officers say that he was responsive with medical personnel on the scene.
41nbc.com
Local law enforcement increasing its presence on the roads
FORSYTH, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)–As holiday traffic picks up on one of the busiest travel days of the year, law enforcement is making sure drivers get to their holiday destination safely. According to AAA, more than 3.2 million Georgians will be on the road this weekend. With more drivers on the road,...
Traffic on Bass and New Forsyth roads in Macon is 'Driving Me Crazy'
MACON, Ga. — They call it rush hour for a reason. Folks are trying to go to and from work and students are trying to do the same for school. In north Macon, traffic builds up at the intersection of Bass and New Forsyth roads. 13WMAZ's Jessica Cha tells...
GBI investigating 2 police shootings in Middle Georgia; 1 suspect remains at large
The GBI on Tuesday opened separate investigations into two incidents in middle Georgia during which law enforcement officers shot at allegedly armed suspects, one of whom remains at large, the agency said Wednesday.
Wilkinson County deputies capture suspect in officer-involved shooting
WILKINSON COUNTY, Ga. — The Wilkinson County Sheriff's Office has captured the man who escaped following an officer-involved shooting. According to a Facebook post on the Milledgeville Police Department page, Christopher Ford was arrested Wednesday evening. No other information was given. The GBI says at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday,...
wgxa.tv
Teen arrested in connection to fatal shooting outside Macon's Full House Tavern
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - An arrest has been made in a fatal shooting outside a Macon business. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says 19-year-old Andrew Ronnie Mullis was arrested for the shooting death of 42-year-old Dedrick Bulls. Investigators say Bulls was shot to death outside Full House Tavern on Bloomfield Road on December 12, 2022.
wgxa.tv
Man who led troopers on a chase, shooting identified
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The man who led officers on a high-speed chase from Warner Robins to Macon after a failed traffic stop has been identified as Christopher Rodriguez, of Macon. The GBI provided more details about the high-speed chase turned officer-involved shooting. A Trooper reported that 33-year-old Rodriguez failed...
19-year-old arrested, charged with murder in shooting at Macon restaurant
MACON, Ga. — A 19-year-old has been arrested and charged with murder after allegedly shooting a man at a Macon restaurant. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office arrested 19-year-old Andrew Ronnie Mullis in the shooting death of 42-year-old Dedrick Bulls at the Full House Tavern on December 12. Investigators identified...
Macon man takes advantage of freezing temps to create ice sculptures
MACON, Ga. — One Macon man is spreading some cheer of his own while having fun with the frigid weather. The beautiful display created by Robert Hubbard is made from four metal reindeer decorations he keeps in his yard. When it gets cold enough, like it is this weekend,...
Fake doctor scammed Houston County woman out of $30,000
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Houston County judge sentenced a Florida man who pretended to a doctor to 202 years in prison last week. Court documents show the man scammed at least $30,000 from an elderly woman. May 2, 2017, according to court documents, is when Jimmy Lee Taylor...
Henry County Daily Herald
Lamar County man sentenced to life for murdering Locust Grove woman
MCDONOUGH — The Henry County District Attorney's Office announced a Barnesville man will spend life in prison for shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend at an Independence Day barbecue. Raphael Kelley, 22, entered a guilty plea in Henry County Superior Court to charges of malice murder and possession of a...
Tiny houses coming to Macon as River Edge battles homelessness
MACON, Ga. — Tiny houses are growing more popular nationwide, but one Macon group sees them as more than a trend. River Edge Behavioral Healthcare sees them as a solution to homelessness in Macon, and more are on the way. The skillet sizzles and utensils clatter as Charles Middleton...
