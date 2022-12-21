ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

13WMAZ

Person dead after wreck on I-75 North identified

MACON, Ga. — One person has died after a wreck on I-75 North and Rocky Creek Road. According to coroner Leon Jones, a pick up truck caught on fire after a wreck on I-75 North. Chief Edwards of the Bibb County Fire Department said they got the call around...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
The Georgia Sun

Macon man dies in Christmas Eve crash

MACON — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal traffic collision that occurred just before 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve on I-75 northbound near the on-ramp from Rocky Creek Road. According to the sheriff’s office, a pickup truck was traveling North on I-75 near the on-ramp,...
MACON, GA
abcnews4.com

Deputies: Woman clipped by train while walking alongside tracks in downtown Macon

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A woman was hit by a train in Macon Thursday morning. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, first responders were called to the train tracks under the Second Street Bridge around 8:30 a.m. Thursday. Their investigation revealed a woman was "clipped" by a train as she was walking alongside the tracks. They say after she was hit by the train, she walked away.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Macon-Bibb Fire Department responds to resident trapped in home

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Macon-Bibb Fire Department responded to a call about a fallen tree on Friday. Overnight, heavy winds blew a tree onto a Macon resident's home. First responders reported the resident called 911 and informed dispatch that they were unable to leave their home. The fire crew...
MACON, GA
WMAZ

Two men shot during home invasion in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Two people were shot in Warner Robins during a home invasion, according to the Warner Robins Police Department. 19-year-old David Latimore was shot after a juvenile broke into his home at 114 Kevin Court, near North Davis Drive in Warner Robins. The juvenile was also...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
valdostatoday.com

GSP multi-county pursuit ends with suspect in custody

ATLANTA – A Georgia State Patrol vehicle pursuit through multiple counties ended with the suspect in custody. On Tuesday, December 20, 2022, around 11:00 a.m., a Trooper from Post 15 Perry attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation on Watson Boulevard near Tom Chapman Boulevard, in Houston County. The driver of the vehicle refused to stop for the Trooper, initiating a vehicle pursuit. The driver turned into a business and fled from the vehicle on foot. The driver carjacked a motorist and fled in the victim’s vehicle. The driver traveled onto Interstate 75 North and continued to flee from the Trooper. The driver fled into Bibb County where he ultimately crashed on US 41 near GA 247. The driver was taken into custody by Troopers and Deputies from the Bibb, Houston, and Peach County Sheriff’s Offices. During the incident, there were shots fired from the suspect and subsequent shots fired by the Trooper. No injuries were reported.
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Warner Robins Police investigating after two people were shot Wednesday

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Two people are in the hospital and Warner Robins Officers are investigating following reports of a person shot on Kevin Court. In a press release from Warner Robins PD, officers state that they responded to the scene at Kevin Court on Wednesday and found a man who had been shot in the chest. The man was taken to the hospital and is being treated and officers say that he was responsive with medical personnel on the scene.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
41nbc.com

Local law enforcement increasing its presence on the roads

FORSYTH, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)–As holiday traffic picks up on one of the busiest travel days of the year, law enforcement is making sure drivers get to their holiday destination safely. According to AAA, more than 3.2 million Georgians will be on the road this weekend. With more drivers on the road,...
MONROE COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Teen arrested in connection to fatal shooting outside Macon's Full House Tavern

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - An arrest has been made in a fatal shooting outside a Macon business. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says 19-year-old Andrew Ronnie Mullis was arrested for the shooting death of 42-year-old Dedrick Bulls. Investigators say Bulls was shot to death outside Full House Tavern on Bloomfield Road on December 12, 2022.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Man who led troopers on a chase, shooting identified

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The man who led officers on a high-speed chase from Warner Robins to Macon after a failed traffic stop has been identified as Christopher Rodriguez, of Macon. The GBI provided more details about the high-speed chase turned officer-involved shooting. A Trooper reported that 33-year-old Rodriguez failed...
MACON, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Lamar County man sentenced to life for murdering Locust Grove woman

MCDONOUGH — The Henry County District Attorney's Office announced a Barnesville man will spend life in prison for shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend at an Independence Day barbecue. Raphael Kelley, 22, entered a guilty plea in Henry County Superior Court to charges of malice murder and possession of a...
LAMAR COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Tiny houses coming to Macon as River Edge battles homelessness

MACON, Ga. — Tiny houses are growing more popular nationwide, but one Macon group sees them as more than a trend. River Edge Behavioral Healthcare sees them as a solution to homelessness in Macon, and more are on the way. The skillet sizzles and utensils clatter as Charles Middleton...
MACON, GA

