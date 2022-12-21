ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lock Haven, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Penn State gets its 2023 quarterback in late riser Jaxon Smolik: ‘He’s a winner, man’

Jaxon Smolik knew his journey to National Signing Day on Wednesday was different from most of his other peer quarterbacks in the Class of 2023. The West Des Moines (Iowa) Dowling Catholic signal-caller flew under the radar for most of the cycle because of injury, and when he finally broke out in June as a late invite to Elite 11, Smolik was a Tulane commit, and most big-time programs already had quarterbacks in the fold.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Say goodbye to Bucknell's modular units

Lewisburg, Pa. — The modular housing units at Bucknell University will be demolished later this month, the university announced Tuesday on social media. The modular units that make up the Bucknell West residence complex, also known as the "mods," have been a part of the campus for 50 years. They will be torn down to make way for construction of four new Bucknell West residence halls, according to the university's post. The mods, which are visible off Route 15, have been home to many students over the years. The university is asking alumni to share their memories by submitting digital...
LEWISBURG, PA
therecord-online.com

And the winner is: Leo’s

LOCK HAVEN, PA – There were 33 participants in Downtown Lock Haven’s Best Decorated Window contest and when the online votes were tabulated, Leo’s Italian & Specialty Foods was selected the winner. Downtown manager Kira McBriar Rosamilia said it was a close race; coming in second was...
LOCK HAVEN, PA
therecord-online.com

Wind chill warning ending at noon Saturday

STATE COLLEGE, PA – It was a small victory for Clinton County, but an NWS-issued wind chill advisory, which had been in place until Saturday evening, is now to end at noon on Saturday. But temperatures are to remain below freezing through the middle of next week. The update:
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
therecord-online.com

Further update on PennDOT Speed Restorations in North Central PA

CLEARFIELD, PA – As winter storm Elliott continues through the region, PennDOT is providing a Friday afternoon update on restored speed limits. The speed limit has returned to normal on the following roads:. • Interstate 99 in its entirety. • U.S. Route 322/22 from I-99 in Centre County through...
CLARION COUNTY, PA
therecord-online.com

Thursday snow, rain is past, now the Friday freeze

STATE COLLEGE, PA – It’s pretty simple: Thursday saw snow and rain and now, according to the National Weather Service in State College, Clinton County is spending Friday falling into a deep freeze:. Wind Chill Warning. From Fri 10 am until Sat 7 pm EST. 1 of 2.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WOLF

Wind chill watch issued for Clinton & northern Lycoming Counties

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. Warren-McKean-Potter-Elk-Cameron-Northern Clinton-Clearfield- Including the cities of Warren, Bradford, Coudersport, St. Marys,. Ridgway, Emporium, Renovo, DuBois, Clearfield, Philipsburg,. Mansfield, Wellsboro, and Trout Run. 118 PM EST Wed Dec 21 2022. ...WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON. THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind...
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Racial slur directed at man before assault

State College, Pa. — A dispute between coworkers turned physical at a State College hotel, propting EMS to respond. Staff at the Ramada Inn in State College had previously instructed Joshua Thomas Chaney to stay away from the victim, who was a fellow coworker, police said. Despite the warning, the 20-year-old Chaney confronted the victim on November 26 as the two worked at the hotel. ...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
texasbreaking.com

Man from State College Alleged to Have Raped Youngster at His House

State police said that a man from State College sexually attacked a youngster at his residence, and he is now charged with rape. State police from Rockview reported in the criminal complaint that the young girl informed troopers in June that Ryan Harvey, 41, sexually abused her at his home with “his ‘privates'” at some point in 2020.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
abc27 News

Route 322 closed between Mifflin, Centre counties

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — A section of U.S. 322 westbound was closed between Mifflin and Centre counties due to a disabled commercial vehicle, PennDOT said on Thursday morning. As of around noon on Thursday, 511PA was no longer showing the road as closed. The road was closed between Milroy, Mifflin County, and Potters Mills, Centre County, […]
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Area Woman Seriously Injured in Rollover Crash on Route 219

BELL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman suffered suspected serious injuries when her vehicle struck and tree and rolled onto its roof along Route 219 on Thursday morning. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, this crash happened around 11:25 a.m. on Thursday, December 22, on Burnside McGee Highway (State Route 219), in Bell Township, Clearfield County, involving 37-year-old Stephanie L. Engel, of Hillsdale, Indiana County, Pa.,
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

PSP: State College man accused of raping a child at his home

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A State College man is facing rape charges after state police said he sexually assaulted a child at his home. The young girl told troopers in June that sometime during 2020, Ryan Harvey, 41, sexually assaulted her with “his ‘privates'” while at his residence, state police out of Rockview wrote in […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
therecord-online.com

Lock Haven mother arrested in November missing child case

LOCK HAVEN, PA – City police on Friday said that the mother of a child reported missing in November has been arrested, charged with multiple offenses related to the incident. Kristie Hamilton, 43, Lock Haven, has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child, false alarms to agencies...
LOCK HAVEN, PA
therecord-online.com

PennDOT restores speed limit on portion of Interstate 80

CLEARFIELD, PA – With winter storm Elliott moving through the region, PennDOT restored the speed limit on Interstate 80 from exit 42/Emlenton to exit 133/Kylertown-Philipsburg. Speed limits remain reduced to 45 mph on the following highways:. 1. Interstate 99 in its entirety. 2. Interstate 80 from exit 133/Kylertown-Philipsburg to...
JUNIATA COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

Crash in Union County Injures Northumberland County Man

WINFIELD – In Union County, a one car crash near the Route 15/CSVT interchange injured a man from Northumberland County. State police tell us, 36-year-old Roger Rosancrans of Sunbury was driving north on Route 15 near County Line Road. They say he crossed both soundbound lanes and hit an embankment.
UNION COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy