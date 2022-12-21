Read full article on original website
Mary Marlyn (Moret) Fineday
Mary Marlyn Fineday, 74, of Bemidji, MN, formerly of Cass Lake, MN, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, due to complications caused by a stroke on Friday, December 16, 2022, at Sanford Hospital in Bemidji, MN. Mary was born in St Paul, MN to Edward...
Great River Rescue wins local Touchstone Energy Community Award
Bemidji, Minn - Beltrami Electric Cooperative named Great River Rescue, of Bemidji, as the winner of the local 2022 Touchstone Energy® Community Award. "Great River Rescue clearly demonstrates a strong commitment to community that we at Beltrami Electric value highly", Communications Specialist Angela Lyseng said. "We are very pleased to recognize Great River Rescue's contributions to our local communities."
Sheriff Beitel's Retirement Party
The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office extends an invitation to the public to honor the 38 years of law enforcement service as Sheriff Ernie Beitel retires. Sheriff Beitel served as Beltrami County Sheriff for the last four years. A retirement party will be held in the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) located in the Law Enforcement Center (LEC) on December 30, 2022 from 2:00-4:00PM. The EOC is located in the NW corner of the LEC. Cake and coffee will be provided.
Ponemah Boys & Girls Club takes trip for movie and pizza
On Wednesday, December 21, the Ponemah Boys & Girls Club took a trip to the Movie Theater and Giovanni's in Blackduck.
