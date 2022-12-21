The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office extends an invitation to the public to honor the 38 years of law enforcement service as Sheriff Ernie Beitel retires. Sheriff Beitel served as Beltrami County Sheriff for the last four years. A retirement party will be held in the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) located in the Law Enforcement Center (LEC) on December 30, 2022 from 2:00-4:00PM. The EOC is located in the NW corner of the LEC. Cake and coffee will be provided.

