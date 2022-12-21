Read full article on original website
Fast-growing grocery store chain opens another new supermarket location in Pennsylvania
This Tiny Hole-in-the-Wall has some of the Best Hot Dogs in all of Pennsylvania
Family-Friendly Union Cellars Winery in Lewisburg is a Hidden Gem
Major grocery store chain opening another location in Pennsylvania next week
Route 14 closed to large trucks in Lycoming and Tioga Counties
Lewis Township, Pa. — Route 14 is closed to large trucks in both directions between the Route 15 interchange (Trout Run exit) in Lewis Township, Lycoming County and Route 414 in Canton Township, Bradford County due to a multi-vehicle crash with downed wires. Passenger cars are still permitted on Route 14 but will be restricted to one lane. A detour for southbound truck traffic is in place using Routes 414, 154 and 3012 (Grover Road). Northbound truck traffic is being detoured via Routes 15 and 6. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours. Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, and drive with caution.
Scranton Prep’s London Montgomery officially signs with Penn State football
At the start of the early signing period, London Montgomery of Scranton Prep was one of 22 student-athletes who signed National Letters of Intent to join the Penn State football program. A standout running back, Montgomery missed his senior season due to injury but rushed for 2,356 yards and 36 touchdowns with the Cavaliers in […]
Facing cancer, Philipsburg man decorates his home into the ‘tackiest’ in Centre County
Dozens of people from across central Pennsylvania and as far away as Pittsburgh responded to Fran Gray’s request for donated lights and decorations.
How London Montgomery’s resolve will help him make an impact on Penn State football
Montgomery tore his ACL before his senior season.
Crash on Route 15 SB at the Sebring exit in Tioga County
Route 15 southbound is closed at the Sebring Exit in Tioga County due to tractor trailer crash. Crews are on scene, according to PennDOT. Southbound motorists are currently being detoured off and back on at the Sebring Exit. One lane is expected to be open in the next 15 minutes. The second lane is expected to reopen later this afternoon. Be alert, slow down, and drive with caution in the area. Check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com.
Further update on PennDOT Speed Restorations in North Central PA
CLEARFIELD, PA – As winter storm Elliott continues through the region, PennDOT is providing a Friday afternoon update on restored speed limits. The speed limit has returned to normal on the following roads:. • Interstate 99 in its entirety. • U.S. Route 322/22 from I-99 in Centre County through...
Penn State gets its 2023 quarterback in late riser Jaxon Smolik: ‘He’s a winner, man’
Jaxon Smolik knew his journey to National Signing Day on Wednesday was different from most of his other peer quarterbacks in the Class of 2023. The West Des Moines (Iowa) Dowling Catholic signal-caller flew under the radar for most of the cycle because of injury, and when he finally broke out in June as a late invite to Elite 11, Smolik was a Tulane commit, and most big-time programs already had quarterbacks in the fold.
Sunbury: Veterans Memorial Bridge closed to pedestrians due to icy conditions
Sunbury, Pa. — PennDOT advised the Route 61 (Veterans Memorial Bridge) in Sunbury, Northumberland County, is closed to pedestrians at this time due to icy conditions. Signs are in place and the sidewalks will be reopened once the ice has been removed. Winter weather and the potential for high winds, snow squalls, and freezing conditions are in the forecast for northcentral Pa. now through the holiday weekend. Before heading out, check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com.
Freezing weather crashes: Traffic accidents reported in Central PA
(WTAJ) — Freezing weather and subzero wind temperatures are expected to cause icy roadways across Central Pennsylvania on Friday, Dec. 23. The hazardous weather conditions could also cause motor vehicle accidents and close roads. Check the below list of counties for details on accidents and traffic conditions that will continue to be updated throughout the […]
Route 322 closed between Mifflin, Centre counties
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — A section of U.S. 322 westbound was closed between Mifflin and Centre counties due to a disabled commercial vehicle, PennDOT said on Thursday morning. As of around noon on Thursday, 511PA was no longer showing the road as closed. The road was closed between Milroy, Mifflin County, and Potters Mills, Centre County, […]
Truck Lane restriction for CSVT River Bridge in Northumberland County
Northumberland County, Pa. — A lane restriction for trucks is in place on Route 147, on the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) River Bridge, due to a high wind advisory. While message boards indicate High Cross Winds, trucks are required to use the left (passing) lane with a speed limit of 40 mph while crossing the CSVT River Bridge. Route 54 restrictions ...
WOLF
Wind chill watch issued for Clinton & northern Lycoming Counties
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. Warren-McKean-Potter-Elk-Cameron-Northern Clinton-Clearfield- Including the cities of Warren, Bradford, Coudersport, St. Marys,. Ridgway, Emporium, Renovo, DuBois, Clearfield, Philipsburg,. Mansfield, Wellsboro, and Trout Run. 118 PM EST Wed Dec 21 2022. ...WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON. THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind...
Interstate 80 WB cosed at Limestoneville in Northumberland County
Northumberland County, Pa. — Both lanes of Interstate 80 westbound are closed between mile marker 215 (Route 254/Limestoneville Exit) and the on ramp from Interstate 180 eastbound near mile marker 212 in Northumberland County due to a jack-knifed tractor trailer. A detour using Routes 254 and 147 is in place. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours. Motorists should seek alternate routes and expect delays in travel. NorthcentralPa.com will provide updates as they become available.
And the winner is: Leo’s
LOCK HAVEN, PA – There were 33 participants in Downtown Lock Haven’s Best Decorated Window contest and when the online votes were tabulated, Leo’s Italian & Specialty Foods was selected the winner. Downtown manager Kira McBriar Rosamilia said it was a close race; coming in second was...
Central Pa. shopping center sold for $39.3M
A Lower Paxton Township shopping center was sold for more than $39 million. Cedar Realty Trust sold The Point Shopping Center at 4203 Union Deposit Road this summer for $39.3 million to a joint venture between a fund managed by DRA Advisors LLC and KPR Centers. The purchase was completed over the summer.
Fuel company selling 'Hats for Heat'
LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — As temperatures continue to dip below freezing, folks in northeastern and central Pennsylvania will be cranking up the heat in their homes. However, not everyone can afford to. "The price is so high right now it is just an added bill people can't pay," said...
Obituaries from the Perry County Times (12/17/22)
Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding December 17. Jesse J. Sutch, 26, of Newport passed away Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, as the result of an accident. The beloved son of David and Tammy Sutch, he was born Nov. 4, 1996, to Jamie McGran. David and Tammy adopted Jesse Nov. 16, 2012.
Christmas Day 2022 is a Sunday. Will I get mail on Monday? Will the liquor store be open?
Christmas Day 2022 falls on a Sunday - a day when most government services are closed year-round. That means the holiday will be “observed” by many on Monday, Dec. 26. The best plan, however, if you want to conduct business the day after Christmas, is to call first. This listing assumes everything listed is closed on Christmas Day, Dec. 25.
Gaming parlor opens in Cumberland County with casino-like skill machines that can pay cash
A central Pennsylvania business is bringing casino-style skill games out of backroom bars. Keystone Klub Gaming Parlor at 5001 Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township opened in November at the former Bamboo Frozen Yogurt Cafe and specializes exclusively in skill games for money. The business is highlighting the electronic games, which are common at convenience stores, bars, truck stops and private clubs, in a more intimate setting.
Lock Haven mother arrested in November missing child case
LOCK HAVEN, PA – City police on Friday said that the mother of a child reported missing in November has been arrested, charged with multiple offenses related to the incident. Kristie Hamilton, 43, Lock Haven, has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child, false alarms to agencies...
