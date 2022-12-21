ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, SC

2 dead, including unborn child, 1 injured in Greenwood shooting

By Chloe Salsameda, Robert Cox
WSPA 7News
 4 days ago

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – Police say two, including an unborn child, died when two people were shot early Tuesday morning in Greenwood.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. at the Cardinal Glen Apartments on Parkway.

Greenwood Police said a man was getting into a car with two women when someone opened fire on them.

“As he was getting ready to get into the vehicle, someone stepped out with what was described to us as a long gun rifle-type weapon, and started firing towards the car and the guy,” explained Greenwood Police Chief TJ Chaudoin.

One woman, who was nine months pregnant at the time, and the man were hit by gunfire.

Police said the woman was shot in the back while the man was shot in the leg.

Both were driven to the hospital before police arrived at the scene.

Officers said the unborn child died.

The Greenwood County Coroner’s Office said 24-year-old Gabriel Dion Goode died Wednesday morning from his injuries at Self Regional Hospital.

A suspect, identified as 21-year-old Javier Williams, was taken into custody around 11:30 a.m. at an apartment on Haltiwanger Road and charged with murder and three counts of attempted murder, according to Greenwood Police.

“This is just senseless, absolutely 100 percent senseless,” said Chaudoin. “This has got to stop. Greenwood is not the place that this should even come close to happening.”

Williams also faces drug and weapons charges.

Williams is being held in the Greenwood County Detention Center where he was denied bond.

He posted a $24,000 bond for previous drugs and weapons charges on Monday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

