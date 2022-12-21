Read full article on original website
Neighboring business reacts to deadly Rural King shooting
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Authorities have arrested a suspect in the deadly Rural King shooting in Knox County. That suspect is now behind bars. Authorities said they have arrested 18-year-old Larry McBee Jr. McBee is accused of killing a Rural King employee and driving off. Authorities finally tracked him down and arrested him at 3:38 a.m. Friday morning.
KCSO: One teenager dead after car struck utility pole on Charlton Road
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A 15-year-old passenger died in a car crash around 7:08 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office. Three teenagers were in the car driving on Charlton Road when it struck a utility pole and caused it to overturn on the side of the street, according to the report.
Rural King shooting victim identified, suspect arrested
HALLS, Tenn. (WVLT) - Friday night, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office identified Thursday morning’s fatal shooting victim at the Rural King as 23-year-old Tristian Smith of Powell. He was a Rural King employee, who was shot and killed in Halls Thursday morning, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.
3 rescued from East Knoxville house fire
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Three people were rescued from an East Knoxville home after it caught fire, according to a release from the Knoxville Fire Department. The fire happened around 10:30 Friday morning at 314 Dallas St. Upon arrival, units reportedly saw smoke and fire coming from the house and a person trying to rescue a trapped resident out a second-story window. Another resident, a child, had been removed before crews arrived, the release said.
Teen suspected of killing Rural King employee in custody
The Knox County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened in Halls Thursday morning according to a release from KCSO. A suspect is in custody as of Friday morning.
Search underway for two suspects in fatal Knoxville shooting
Three men have been charged in the shooting death of 49-year-old Frank Vinson. Accoridng to KPD, Vinson was shot outside of his home at 2706 E. Fifth Avenue on Nov. 23 following what KPD believes was an attempted robbery.
Three taken to hospital after Knoxville house fire
Three people were taken to the hospital after a morning house fire on Friday, the Knoxville Fire Department said.
Teen arrested after assaulting woman in front of her son, report says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 19-year-old was arrested Wednesday after assaulting a woman in front of her son, an incident report obtained by WVLT News states. The suspect, Daquan Moss, was reportedly at the Weigel’s on Cedar Bluff Road when he grabbed a woman by the waist and tried to drag her into the store’s bathroom. Officers who investigated the incident were told that the woman then screamed “get off me” before eventually getting free and leaving the Weigel’s, the report said.
Man charged with shootings in Knoxville arrested in Texas
A man that police were searching for on charges relating to multiple shootings in Knoxville was arrested in Texas according to the Knoxville Police Department.
No injuries reported after family loses home on Christmas Eve
COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. — A family of four lost their home to a fire early Christmas Eve morning, according to the Cocke County Emergency Management Agency's Facebook post. Cocke Co. emergency responders responded to the fire around 6:35 a.m. near Salem Road, officials said. There was no loss of...
Update on fatal Halls shooting from Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler
Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler releases update on fatal shooting at Rural King in Halls Dec. 22, 2022. Update on fatal Halls shooting from Knox County Sheriff …. Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler releases update on fatal shooting at Rural King in Halls Dec. 22, 2022. Dozens show support, protest...
Shooting Investigation North Knox
Knox County Sheriff’s Office Patrol and Major Crimes Units are on the scene of a shooting that occurred before 11 am behind Rural King in Halls. Sheriff Tom Spangler says the suspect remains at large, and KCSO is working to identify the suspect. He’s asking nearby businesses and homeowners to take safety precautions and stay vigilant. Once we have a description, we will disseminate that information.
KFD: No injuries reported after small motel fire in North Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department said crews responded to a commercial fire alarm at a North Knoxville motel Thursday night. They said the alarm was at the Super 8 Motel North, located at 341 Merchant Drive. When crews arrived they said there was smoke in a room on the second floor. They said they found a fire inside an exterior wall that had extended up into a space on the second floor.
Report: Gatlinburg fire caused $7 million in damages
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Friday, Gatlinburg city officials released a report detailing the downtown fire on Oct. 9 that killed one person and injured another. The report said the fire was an accident and caused around $7 million in damages. On Oct. 9, a woman who was working at...
Teen dies after Knoxville shooting, suspects at large
Most attractions will stay open, but some outdoor rides will close once the temperature reaches near freezing. East Tenn. seniors to be gifted meals on Christmas day. About 150 volunteers will deliver meals to seniors, regardless of weather. Two children died from flu in Tennessee, Dept. of Health officials say.
family in Cocke County lost their home to a fire on Christmas Eve
Keep your discarded Christmas tree at a safe distance from the road and the curbside for your city’s public works department to pick up. The First Alert Weather Days continue with temperatures well below freezing and continued winds that. Updated: Dec. 23, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST. Recurring WVLT...
A Rural King employee is dead after Halls shooting.
A Rural King employee is dead after Halls shooting. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect was trying to shoplift ammo and other items when he was approached by employees. KCSO said the 23-year-old male employee and the suspect got into a scuffle behind the business when the...
GCSO: One dead after shooting at Thorn Hill home following 'altercation' between a son and his father
GREENEVILLE, Tenn — The Grainger County Sheriff's Office said they received a call at around 8:45 a.m. from a man who said he had shot his son. Deputies later arrived at the home in Thorn Hill, on Indian Creek Road, and said they found a man dead in a bedroom. He was identified as Joseph Mathews Hammond, 41, according to a release from authorities.
Dozens show support, protest drag show in downtown Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —Dozens braved the cold in downtown Knoxville either supporting or protesting a holiday-themed-drag show at the Tennessee Theatre. Voices and signs were raised along Gay Street ahead and during of the drag show. “The big thing is we’re talking about an arctic blast, but this is a blast from Hell,” Tennessee Pastors […]
Grainger Co. man shot and killed by his father, sheriff says
The Department of Defense announced Thursday that a Marine from Jefferson, Tennessee died while supporting Operation Inherent Resolve. The crash involved two cars and was near Hillside Drive. Shoplifter shoots, kills store employee in robbery. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Authorities in Tennessee say a store employee has died while...
