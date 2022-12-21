ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

3D Systems Stock Over 20% Down In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) dropped by a staggering 20.52% in 10 sessions from $9.26 to $7.36 at 14:07 EST on Friday, following the last session’s downward trend. NYSE is jumping 0.46% to $15,150.38, following the last session’s downward trend. 3D Systems’s last close...
Microchip Technology And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI), CBOE Holdings (CBOE), Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have collected information regarding stocks with the highest payout ratio so far. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
Xenetic Biosciences Stock Is 16% Up In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ: XBIO) jumped by a staggering 16.15% in 5 sessions from $0.28 at 16.15, to $0.32 at 12:58 EST on Friday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 0.19% to $10,456.00, following the last session’s downward trend.
SmileDirectClub Already 5% Down, Almost One Hour Before The Market Open

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than one hour and SmileDirectClub‘s pre-market value is already 5.02% down. SmileDirectClub’s last close was $0.42, 86.31% under its 52-week high of $3.10. The last session, NASDAQ finished with SmileDirectClub (SDC) rising 20.54% to $0.42. NASDAQ rose 1.54% to $10,709.37,...
Xenetic Biosciences Stock Up Momentum With A 13% Jump So Far On Thursday

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ: XBIO) rose by a staggering 13.17% to $0.32 at 12:44 EST on Thursday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 2.89% to $10,399.52, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. This seems, up to now, an all-around down trend exchanging session today.
Tilray Stock Drops By 27% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) slid by a staggering 27.22% in 21 sessions from $3.72 at 2022-12-07, to $2.71 at 13:30 EST on Thursday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 3.57% to $10,327.31, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains.
FuelCell Energy Stock Down By 24% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) fell by a staggering 24.79% in 5 sessions from $3.51 at -24.79, to $2.64 at 13:57 EST on Friday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.02% to $10,474.40, following the last session’s downward trend. FuelCell Energy’s...
USD/CNH Down Momentum With A 4% Slide In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 4.31% for the last 10 sessions. At 14:06 EST on Saturday, 24 December, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $7.00. USD/CNH’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.218% up from its 52-week low and 0.153% down from its 52-week high. News about USD/JPY.
Canopy Growth Stock Falls By 28% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) slid by a staggering 28.16% in 21 sessions from $3.06 at 2022-12-08, to $2.20 at 13:07 EST on Thursday, after three consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 2.89% to $10,399.52, after two successive sessions in a row of gains.
DouYu Stock Up Momentum With A 28% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of DouYu (NASDAQ: DOYU) jumped by a staggering 28.7% in 21 sessions from $1.15 at 2022-11-28, to $1.48 at 13:27 EST on Thursday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 3.57% to $10,327.31, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains.
Platinum Futures Jumps By 2% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 2.52% for the last 5 sessions. At 10:50 EST on Friday, 23 December, Platinum (PL) is $1,030.30. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 12365, 99.99% below its average volume of 11915516663.11. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
NVIDIA Stock Went Down By Over 9% So Far On Thursday

(VIANEWS) – Shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) dropped 9.38% to $149.54 at 12:42 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 2.89% to $10,399.52, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. This seems, so far, an all-around negative trend trading session today.
NASDAQ Composite Down By 6% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) has been up by 6.26% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:13 EST on Thursday, 22 December, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is $10,475.12. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 841844605, 86.77% below its average volume of 6363528653.57. About NASDAQ Composite’s yearly highs...
IBOVESPA Rises By 3% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – IBOVESPA (BVSP) has been up by 3.52% for the last 5 sessions. At 09:08 EST on Thursday, 22 December, IBOVESPA (BVSP) is $107,392.68. About IBOVESPA’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 12.73% up from its 52-week low and 11.7% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. IBOVESPA’s...
ARMOUR Residential REIT, Calamos Convertible Opportunities And Income Fund, Another 3 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

(VIANEWS) – ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR), Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (CHI), City Office REIT (CIO) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR) 5.77 -1.03% 20.27% 2022-12-07 09:06:08. 2 Calamos Convertible...
