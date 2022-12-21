Read full article on original website
(VIANEWS) – Shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) dropped 9.38% to $149.54 at 12:42 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 2.89% to $10,399.52, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. This seems, so far, an all-around negative trend trading session today.
Weibo Stock Went Up By Over 29% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Weibo (NASDAQ: WB) jumped by a staggering 29.81% in 21 sessions from $13.82 at 2022-11-23, to $17.94 at 13:27 EST on Friday, after three successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 0.02% to $10,474.40, following the last session’s downward trend. Weibo’s...
Palladium Futures Is 7% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 7.53% for the last 10 sessions. At 13:50 EST on Friday, 23 December, Palladium (PA) is $1,744.50. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 1436, 99.99% below its average volume of 5510143118.62. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
TherapeuticsMD Stock Over 16% Down In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ: TXMD) dropped by a staggering 16.79% in 5 sessions from $6.97 at -16.79, to $5.80 at 15:27 EST on Thursday, after five sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is falling 2.69% to $10,420.95, after two successive sessions in a row of gains.
USD/EUR Down Momentum With A 2% Drop In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 2.74% for the last 21 sessions. At 18:06 EST on Thursday, 22 December, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.94. USD/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 8.414% up from its 52-week low and 10.017% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/EUR’s last...
NYSE FANG Is 19% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 19.7% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:11 EST on Friday, 23 December, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,390.39. Concerning NYSE FANG’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.25% up from its 52-week low and 1.36% down from its 52-week high.
EUR/GBP Up By 2% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/GBP (EURGBP) has been up by 2.44% for the last 21 sessions. At 08:08 EST on Friday, 23 December, EUR/GBP (EURGBP) is $0.88. EUR/GBP’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 7.289% up from its 52-week low and 4.699% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/GBP’s last...
IBOVESPA Rises By 3% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – IBOVESPA (BVSP) has been up by 3.52% for the last 5 sessions. At 09:08 EST on Thursday, 22 December, IBOVESPA (BVSP) is $107,392.68. About IBOVESPA’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 12.73% up from its 52-week low and 11.7% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. IBOVESPA’s...
DouYu Stock Up Momentum With A 28% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of DouYu (NASDAQ: DOYU) jumped by a staggering 28.7% in 21 sessions from $1.15 at 2022-11-28, to $1.48 at 13:27 EST on Thursday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 3.57% to $10,327.31, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains.
Canopy Growth Stock Falls By 28% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) slid by a staggering 28.16% in 21 sessions from $3.06 at 2022-12-08, to $2.20 at 13:07 EST on Thursday, after three consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 2.89% to $10,399.52, after two successive sessions in a row of gains.
Peloton Stock Is 22% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) slid by a staggering 22.45% in 10 sessions from $11.36 at 2022-12-15, to $8.81 at 12:06 EST on Friday, after five successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is dropping 0.63% to $10,409.68, following the last session’s downward trend. Peloton’s...
Corn Futures Jumps By 2% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Corn (ZC) has been up by 2.28% for the last 5 sessions. At 04:53 EST on Friday, 23 December, Corn (ZC) is $662.75. Today’s last reported volume for Corn is 4015, 95.7% below its average volume of 93453.8. Volatility. Corn’s last week, last month’s, and last...
CBOE Went Down By Over 6% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 6.1% for the last session’s close. At 06:08 EST on Thursday, 22 December, CBOE (VIX) is $20.17. About CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.15% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $19.94 and 5.26% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $21.29.
USD/CHF Falls By 1% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CHF (USDCHF) has been up by 1.92% for the last 21 sessions. At 02:06 EST on Saturday, 24 December, USD/CHF (USDCHF) is $0.93. USD/CHF’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 2.596% up from its 52-week low and 8.071% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/CHF’s last...
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up By 19% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CPRX) rose by a staggering 19.94% in 5 sessions from $16 at 19.94, to $19.19 at 11:42 EST on Friday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is falling 0.63% to $10,409.68, following the last session’s downward trend. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’s...
NASDAQ Composite Falls By 7% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) has been up by 7.95% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:13 EST on Friday, 23 December, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is $10,387.99. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 633879416, 89.89% below its average volume of 6274161342.95. Concerning NASDAQ Composite’s yearly highs...
Lakeland Financial Corporation And 3 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Lakeland Financial Corporation (LKFN), Mitek Systems (MITK), W.W. Grainger (GWW) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
IQIYI And Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Thursday’s US Session
(VIANEWS) – Another day of trading has ended and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US session. The three biggest winners today are iQIYI, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited, and Inseego Corp.. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Updated (EST) 1 iQIYI...
Tractor Supply Company And 3 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Philip Morris International (PM), Columbia Banking System (COLB), Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio up until now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
Microchip Technology And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI), CBOE Holdings (CBOE), Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have collected information regarding stocks with the highest payout ratio so far. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
