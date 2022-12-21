Greensboro mom returns home after driver crashes through her garage into neighbor’s house

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro woman is grateful to be back at home just in time for the holidays.

This comes after a driver crashed through her home and into another on Peach Orchard Drive in Greensboro.

The crash happened Nov. 6, so she wasn’t able to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday at home. At the time, she celebrated the holiday with her mother in Winston-Salem.

Her first day back at her home was Dec. 9.

She says because most of the damage was to her garage, she didn’t think it would take a month to move back in.

“I had a friend at the house, and he had called me and let me know what was going on. I was like, ‘What do you mean someone ran through my garage?'” said Quintasha Ebrahim.

Quintasha walked FOX8 through what police say happened.

“You can see the driver lost control at the roundabout. She jumped the curb and took out the transformer. She went through the bushes. My garage door was open. She went straight through my garage and ended up in my neighbor’s home,” she said.

On Tuesday afternoon, crews were out fixing the home next door, which is not ready for the family to move back in yet.

Quintasha and her 2-year-old son stayed in a hotel for about a month,

“At first it was like a mini vacation. My toddler kept running up and down like he was going stir crazy in the room,” she said. “He came right on in, seen his little toys, went up the stairs and started playing with his toys in his room.”

She tells FOX8 normally her mother would host the Christmas celebrations, but this year it’ll be a little different.

“After what just happened, you know, I’m glad to be home. I don’t want to go anywhere else,” said Quintasha. “Everyone is coming to me this year. I’m going to stay home.”

She goes on to say she is happy no one was seriously injured in the crash.

Meanwhile, crews on site say it’ll be about three more weeks before the neighbors next door are able to move back home.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.