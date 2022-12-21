ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Albuquerque property owner fed up after dumpster fire

By George Gonzales
 4 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Fed up with homeless encampments outside his property, an Albuquerque man is fuming after he says a homeless person started a huge dumpster fire that threatened a building on Vassar just behind Central. Property owner Joshua Baca says he believes the fire could have been prevented if the city had done something about the problem after he complained about it to 311.

“It’s just unacceptable at this point. I hate this behavior, and I hate encouraging this behavior by not discouraging this behavior. This isn’t the only dumpster that I have seen caught on fire and I want the city to do something – to get off their hands already, man,” said Baca.

'They're just not tackling it enough': Albuquerque neighborhood upset about growing homeless camp

After making 311 reports on the encampment, Baca says the city cleared it out only for it to return again. Early Sunday morning, one of his surveillance cameras captured who Baca suspects caused the fire. “Sunday morning about five, we had cameras and we started getting alerts that something was going off. Turns out, this dumpster fire; this encampment that burned down jumped to the building,” said Baca

Sunday’s fire is just the latest fire to occur behind a business on the Central corridor in the UNM or Nob Hill area. “We’re fed up, we’re over it. I feel bad for the property owners, but it’s happening all over the city,” Baca says.

He says the city needs to do more about these recurring problems. “Presence, walking around seeing stuff like this. ‘Hey guys, clean it up.’ I know they have a lot going on – everybody has a lot going on – they’re first responders, but come on, this is what happens, complacency is the worst thing for anybody,” added Baca.

Program helps get Albuquerque's homeless off streets with housing vouchers

Fortunately for the spa next door, the fire did not cause any damage to the inside of the building. AFR officials say they have yet to determine the cause of the dumpster fire. In a report by the city’s new Community Safety Department, which deals with homeless and behavioral health issues, it responded to more than 1,500 calls for service last month. There’s also a map showing how clustered those calls are along the Central corridor – from downtown up to the International District.

Comments / 8

Faith Sandoval
3d ago

hmm! so you both and Mr Baca know that "these"people started the fire and they are a criminal element?? please explain to me how you know it was them and have you looked to see if they have a criminal record? everyone has to be somewhere. you all complained about Coronado Park, now you don't want them in your neighborhood or anywhere near the freeway underpasses.....or!!! Why don't you Grinches without a heart just come right out and say for "camps" like Hitler had be built for them, or anyone else that you don't think is in your same class. there but for the grace of God go I. Karma can really take a deep bite.

Reply(1)
2
 

KRQE News 13

