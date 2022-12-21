Albuquerque property owner fed up after dumpster fire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Fed up with homeless encampments outside his property, an Albuquerque man is fuming after he says a homeless person started a huge dumpster fire that threatened a building on Vassar just behind Central. Property owner Joshua Baca says he believes the fire could have been prevented if the city had done something about the problem after he complained about it to 311.

“It’s just unacceptable at this point. I hate this behavior, and I hate encouraging this behavior by not discouraging this behavior. This isn’t the only dumpster that I have seen caught on fire and I want the city to do something – to get off their hands already, man,” said Baca.

After making 311 reports on the encampment, Baca says the city cleared it out only for it to return again. Early Sunday morning, one of his surveillance cameras captured who Baca suspects caused the fire. “Sunday morning about five, we had cameras and we started getting alerts that something was going off. Turns out, this dumpster fire; this encampment that burned down jumped to the building,” said Baca

Sunday’s fire is just the latest fire to occur behind a business on the Central corridor in the UNM or Nob Hill area. “We’re fed up, we’re over it. I feel bad for the property owners, but it’s happening all over the city,” Baca says.

He says the city needs to do more about these recurring problems. “Presence, walking around seeing stuff like this. ‘Hey guys, clean it up.’ I know they have a lot going on – everybody has a lot going on – they’re first responders, but come on, this is what happens, complacency is the worst thing for anybody,” added Baca.

Fortunately for the spa next door, the fire did not cause any damage to the inside of the building. AFR officials say they have yet to determine the cause of the dumpster fire. In a report by the city’s new Community Safety Department, which deals with homeless and behavioral health issues, it responded to more than 1,500 calls for service last month. There’s also a map showing how clustered those calls are along the Central corridor – from downtown up to the International District.

