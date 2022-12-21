As Tennessee turns the focus of its Orange Bowl practices to game-planning for the matchup with Clemson, stopping the player who wears No. 1 for the Tigers will be at or near the top of the priorities for its defense. Even more than a week out from the clash at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, the Vols are keenly aware of the threat running back Will Shipley presents for a Clemson offense that will have a freshman first-time starter at quarterback. The sophomore, a former five-star prospect, was third in the ACC this season in both rushing and yards from scrimmage and presents an all-around threat to Tennessee’s defense.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO