Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
12-23 Fake Facebook Profile DetectedCharleston News BreakCharleston, TN
12-22 Christianity and the KoranCharleston News BreakCharleston, TN
12-20 Locals Arrested by Law EnforcmentCharleston News BreakCharleston, TN
12-21 Tis' the Season for GratitudeCharleston News BreakCharleston, TN
12-19 Charleston Officials Meet for DecemberCharleston News BreakCharleston, TN
Related
uppercumberlandreporter.com
Lady Jets Win Heritage Christmas Tourney
Despite the frigid weather, the Cumberland County Lady Jets are heading into the Christmas weekend red-hot as they won the Heritage Christmas Tournament Thursday afternoon by defeating the host-school Mountaineers, 61-60. The Lady Jets defeated Campbell County 60-25 on Tuesday and Clinton on Wednesday, 60-36. In the Campbell County victory,...
‘He makes their offense go’ – Vols keying on Clemson playmaker during Orange Bowl prep
As Tennessee turns the focus of its Orange Bowl practices to game-planning for the matchup with Clemson, stopping the player who wears No. 1 for the Tigers will be at or near the top of the priorities for its defense. Even more than a week out from the clash at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, the Vols are keenly aware of the threat running back Will Shipley presents for a Clemson offense that will have a freshman first-time starter at quarterback. The sophomore, a former five-star prospect, was third in the ACC this season in both rushing and yards from scrimmage and presents an all-around threat to Tennessee’s defense.
247Sports
National Signing Day 2022: Where the top players in Tennessee signed
Almost all of the top prospects in the state of Tennessee signed during the first day of the early signing period. Though it has not always been the case, Tennessee has become a fertile recruiting ground, with major programs extending offers to prospects all over the state. The University of Tennessee did well in its own state this cycle.
SportsGrid
Orange Bowl: Tennessee vs. Clemson Betting Preview and Insights
One of the New Year’s Six Bowls is set to feature the Tennessee Volunteers taking on the Clemson Tigers in the Orange Bowl. Last year’s Orange Bowl saw the Georgia Bulldogs thump the Michigan Wolverines 34-11 en route to their National Championship victory. The Orange Bowl originated in 1935 and has been played annually since.
WBIR
WATCH: Vols QB Joe Milton throws an orange 100 yards at practice
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton is known for throwing a football very far. Throughout his time at Tennessee, his arm strength has been talked about a lot and fans are often amazed at how little of effort he takes to throw a ball far. In a practice...
Transferring Tennessee WR headed to ACC
One of Tennessee’s outgoing transfers will continue his career in the ACC. Wide receiver Jimmy Calloway, who entered the NCAA transfer portal when it opened earlier this month after three seasons with the Vols, was announced as part of the signing class at Louisville during National Signing Day on Wednesday. The first of Tennessee’s departing transfers to land at his new program, Calloway took an official visit to see the Cardinals over the weekend and now will play for former Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm, who takes over at Louisville after Scott Satterfield left for Cincinnati.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols starter hasn’t made a decision yet on returning in 2023
Tennessee Vols redshirt senior tight end Jacob Warren told reporters on Wednesday that he’s not sure yet if he’ll be returning to the team in 2023. Warren, a Knoxville native who signed with Tennessee during the 2018 recruiting cycle, has one year of eligibility remaining thanks to the COVID-19 impacted 2020 season.
The Daily South
Appalachian State Football Recruit Signed Letter Of Intent In His Local Waffle House
Cayden Sweatt wanted to seal his future while sitting in his happy place. Sweatt, an offensive lineman from Bremen, Georgia, signed his National Letter of Intent contract to play football at Appalachian State University at the local Waffle House. In a post shared on social media, Sweatt signed on the...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Tennessee Valley Authority begins rolling blackouts in north Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Tennessee Valley Authority announced it will begin rolling blackouts in north Georgia to cope with the winter weather. Blackouts will impact TVA customers 15 minutes before power is restored. The rolling blackouts are expected to affect the Chattanooga metro area and as far south as Calhoun.
WTVCFOX
Tennessee governor pardons inmates in Hamilton, Bradley, Meigs Counties Thursday
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — 30 Tennesseeans serving a sentence got an early Christmas present from Governor Bill Lee on Thursday. The governor granted pardons to 16 people and made 30 others immediately eligible for parole. 2 people on that list are from Hamilton County. One is from Bradley County,...
mymix1041.com
Update: TVA Announces Rolling Power Outages
Update: Cleveland Utilities has currently stopped the rolling blackouts. TVA has ended Step 50. Due to the unusually cold temperatures in our area, TVA has announced rolling power outages for our area. This is due to the high electric load being placed on the grid. The outages will last approximately 15 minutes each.
This Is The Biggest House In Tennessee
Family Handyman compiled a list of the largest houses across America, including this massive home in Tennessee.
wgnsradio.com
TVA Lifts Curtailment
(MURFREESBORO) At approximately 10:30 Saturday morning (12/23/2022), the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) lifted its curtailment requirements for Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE). Early this morning, TVA initiated Step 50 of the Emergency Load Curtailment Plan, where all local power companies, MTE included, were required to reduce system demand by 10%. This...
TVA: Power demands far exceeded usual December levels on Friday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Valley Authority said it is working with power companies across East Tennessee to manage some of the highest powers it has seen in its nearly 90-year history. They said that usually in December, demand reaches around 24,000 megawatts. On Dec. 23, power demands surpassed...
foodmanufacturing.com
HealthVerve Food Manufacturing to Establish Tennessee Plant
NASHVILLE – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and HealthVerve Food Manufacturing USA Inc. officials announced that the company will invest $2.2 million to expand its California-based operations and locate new manufacturing operations in Livingston. HealthVerve will create 212 new jobs in...
Dozens show support, protest drag show in downtown Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —Dozens braved the cold in downtown Knoxville either supporting or protesting a holiday-themed-drag show at the Tennessee Theatre. Voices and signs were raised along Gay Street ahead and during of the drag show. “The big thing is we’re talking about an arctic blast, but this is a blast from Hell,” Tennessee Pastors […]
atlantanewsfirst.com
Bridge over Georgia 400 in Forsyth County fails inspection, will remain closed
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Construction on a Forsyth County overpass has come to a complete stop. It turns out the bridge doesn’t meet the Georgia Department of Transportation’s standards. People who rely on Georgia 400 and Browns Bridge Road to get to and from work say...
Electricity companies say rolling blackouts end throughout East TN after unprecedented power system demands
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Valley Authority that extremely cold temperatures across the region are creating unprecedented demands on the power system. The Knoxville Utilities Board at around 1:30 p.m. that TVA lifted their rolling outage requirement. They also said crews would continue working to repair damage caused by strong winds. The Lenoir City Utilities Board said the same thing.
secretatlanta.co
Georgia’s Largest Boat Show Returns To Atlanta To Kick Off The New Year
If you’re fanatic about all things boating, then you don’t want to miss Georgia’s largest boat show hitting up the Georgia World Congress Center in January. Explore an endless amount of boats, new boating technology, events, seminars, and more, at the return of this adored convention meets boat show, featuring fun for all the family.
brianhornback.com
Halls 12/22/2022 Murder Suspect Arrested! But Why Was He Out of Jail?
Yesterday was an intense time in the Halls community of Knox County, TN! You see a man attempted to shop lift ammo from the community Rural King and in the struggle with an employee a shot was fired and the employee is dead. All this happened around 10:30 a.m. at 3:30 am today 12/23/2022 Knox County Sheriffs Department took the suspect into custody.
Comments / 0