Englewood, TN

uppercumberlandreporter.com

Lady Jets Win Heritage Christmas Tourney

Despite the frigid weather, the Cumberland County Lady Jets are heading into the Christmas weekend red-hot as they won the Heritage Christmas Tournament Thursday afternoon by defeating the host-school Mountaineers, 61-60. The Lady Jets defeated Campbell County 60-25 on Tuesday and Clinton on Wednesday, 60-36. In the Campbell County victory,...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
247Sports

‘He makes their offense go’ – Vols keying on Clemson playmaker during Orange Bowl prep

As Tennessee turns the focus of its Orange Bowl practices to game-planning for the matchup with Clemson, stopping the player who wears No. 1 for the Tigers will be at or near the top of the priorities for its defense. Even more than a week out from the clash at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, the Vols are keenly aware of the threat running back Will Shipley presents for a Clemson offense that will have a freshman first-time starter at quarterback. The sophomore, a former five-star prospect, was third in the ACC this season in both rushing and yards from scrimmage and presents an all-around threat to Tennessee’s defense.
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

National Signing Day 2022: Where the top players in Tennessee signed

Almost all of the top prospects in the state of Tennessee signed during the first day of the early signing period. Though it has not always been the case, Tennessee has become a fertile recruiting ground, with major programs extending offers to prospects all over the state. The University of Tennessee did well in its own state this cycle.
TENNESSEE STATE
SportsGrid

Orange Bowl: Tennessee vs. Clemson Betting Preview and Insights

One of the New Year’s Six Bowls is set to feature the Tennessee Volunteers taking on the Clemson Tigers in the Orange Bowl. Last year’s Orange Bowl saw the Georgia Bulldogs thump the Michigan Wolverines 34-11 en route to their National Championship victory. The Orange Bowl originated in 1935 and has been played annually since.
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

Transferring Tennessee WR headed to ACC

One of Tennessee’s outgoing transfers will continue his career in the ACC. Wide receiver Jimmy Calloway, who entered the NCAA transfer portal when it opened earlier this month after three seasons with the Vols, was announced as part of the signing class at Louisville during National Signing Day on Wednesday. The first of Tennessee’s departing transfers to land at his new program, Calloway took an official visit to see the Cardinals over the weekend and now will play for former Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm, who takes over at Louisville after Scott Satterfield left for Cincinnati.
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols starter hasn’t made a decision yet on returning in 2023

Tennessee Vols redshirt senior tight end Jacob Warren told reporters on Wednesday that he’s not sure yet if he’ll be returning to the team in 2023. Warren, a Knoxville native who signed with Tennessee during the 2018 recruiting cycle, has one year of eligibility remaining thanks to the COVID-19 impacted 2020 season.
NASHVILLE, TN
atlantanewsfirst.com

Tennessee Valley Authority begins rolling blackouts in north Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Tennessee Valley Authority announced it will begin rolling blackouts in north Georgia to cope with the winter weather. Blackouts will impact TVA customers 15 minutes before power is restored. The rolling blackouts are expected to affect the Chattanooga metro area and as far south as Calhoun.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
mymix1041.com

Update: TVA Announces Rolling Power Outages

Update: Cleveland Utilities has currently stopped the rolling blackouts. TVA has ended Step 50. Due to the unusually cold temperatures in our area, TVA has announced rolling power outages for our area. This is due to the high electric load being placed on the grid. The outages will last approximately 15 minutes each.
CLEVELAND, TN
wgnsradio.com

TVA Lifts Curtailment

(MURFREESBORO) At approximately 10:30 Saturday morning (12/23/2022), the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) lifted its curtailment requirements for Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE). Early this morning, TVA initiated Step 50 of the Emergency Load Curtailment Plan, where all local power companies, MTE included, were required to reduce system demand by 10%. This...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WBIR

TVA: Power demands far exceeded usual December levels on Friday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Valley Authority said it is working with power companies across East Tennessee to manage some of the highest powers it has seen in its nearly 90-year history. They said that usually in December, demand reaches around 24,000 megawatts. On Dec. 23, power demands surpassed...
KNOXVILLE, TN
foodmanufacturing.com

HealthVerve Food Manufacturing to Establish Tennessee Plant

NASHVILLE – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and HealthVerve Food Manufacturing USA Inc. officials announced that the company will invest $2.2 million to expand its California-based operations and locate new manufacturing operations in Livingston. HealthVerve will create 212 new jobs in...
LIVINGSTON, TN
WATE

Dozens show support, protest drag show in downtown Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —Dozens braved the cold in downtown Knoxville either supporting or protesting a holiday-themed-drag show at the Tennessee Theatre. Voices and signs were raised along Gay Street ahead and during of the drag show. “The big thing is we’re talking about an arctic blast, but this is a blast from Hell,” Tennessee Pastors […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Electricity companies say rolling blackouts end throughout East TN after unprecedented power system demands

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Valley Authority that extremely cold temperatures across the region are creating unprecedented demands on the power system. The Knoxville Utilities Board at around 1:30 p.m. that TVA lifted their rolling outage requirement. They also said crews would continue working to repair damage caused by strong winds. The Lenoir City Utilities Board said the same thing.
KNOXVILLE, TN
secretatlanta.co

Georgia’s Largest Boat Show Returns To Atlanta To Kick Off The New Year

If you’re fanatic about all things boating, then you don’t want to miss Georgia’s largest boat show hitting up the Georgia World Congress Center in January. Explore an endless amount of boats, new boating technology, events, seminars, and more, at the return of this adored convention meets boat show, featuring fun for all the family.
ATLANTA, GA
brianhornback.com

Halls 12/22/2022 Murder Suspect Arrested! But Why Was He Out of Jail?

Yesterday was an intense time in the Halls community of Knox County, TN! You see a man attempted to shop lift ammo from the community Rural King and in the struggle with an employee a shot was fired and the employee is dead. All this happened around 10:30 a.m. at 3:30 am today 12/23/2022 Knox County Sheriffs Department took the suspect into custody.
KNOX COUNTY, TN

