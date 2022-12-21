ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown, PA

Johnstown company receives $18 million for part manufacturing

By Aaron Marrie
WTAJ
WTAJ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tk3JC_0jpYU9CP00

JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — Enterprise Ventures Corporation (EVC) has been awarded nearly $18 million to make spare parts for the Navy Supply Systems Command.

On Tuesday The Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) announced the contract with EVC as they are in need of parts that were developed 23 years ago.

EVC’s parent company, Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) developed the Carriage, Stream, Tow, and Recovery System (CSTRS), a launch and handling system created to help the U.S. Navy. The CSTRS is a complex electro-mechanical system that allows for safe deployment and recovery of multiple weapon systems for naval mine countermeasure operations. CSTRS and the weapon systems it deploys provide an extra measure of safety for crew and ships during shallow water missions.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette r

CSTRS was transferred to EVC which will now create the spare parts necessary. Under the current contract, EVC will create nine hydraulic winches, one of the primary subassemblies of CSTRS.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdiy.org

Leaks, Spill Damage Continue at Cambria County Storage Site

Several weeks after a large natural gas leak was plugged at a storage site in Cambria County, state regulators say they’ve found more leaks at the site. The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection is ordering Equitrans to stop injecting gas into the site. For StateImpact Pennsylvania, the Allegheny Front’s...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

SEIA union nurses approve deal with UPMC Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A fight over nurse staffing issues at a hospital in Altoona that goes back to the summer is finally over. The Altoona UPMC nurse’s union, SEIA Healthcare, voted yes Wednesday night on a three-year contract starting in January, after the medical center and the union agreed on the deal on Monday. […]
ALTOONA, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Updates on Closures & Restrictions in Jefferson, Clarion Counties

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 10 (Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson Counties) is updating the current closures/restrictions throughout the district. – I-79 North in Butler County between Exit 99: US 422 – New Castle/Butler and Exit 105: PA 108 Slippery Rock is...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

US 22 CLOSURE IN BURRELL TOWNSHIP

From the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has closed US 22 between the intersection of Palmer Road/Penn View Road and Jughandle Road/Palmerton Road in Burrell Township, Indiana County due to a tractor trailer crash. The estimated time to reopen is 5:00 p.m. but may change...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

FIRST RESPONDERS BUSY ON FRIDAY

First responders were kept busy yesterday with multiple calls. Since noon on Friday, four calls for utility lines down were reported by Indiana County 911. The first was at 1:18 p.m. on hemlock Lane in pine Township. Another was reported at 2:42 in the same area. At 7:26 p.m., utility lines were reported down on Haslett Church Road in Montgomery Township. And utility lines were reported down at 8:41 p.m. on Caroline Street in West Wheatfield Township. Nanty-Glo, Spangler, Cherry Tree and Bolivar fire departments were dispatched respectively.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Warming shelter closed after power restored in Cambria County borough

UPDATE — Power has been restored to Brownstown Borough after an outage that lasted for hours. The warming center has been closed, according to the West Hills Regional Fire Department. Anyone who experiences any issues is asked to contact the Cambria County 911 non-emergency number at (814) 421-2100. CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A warming […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

New bridge opens in place of collapsed Pittsburgh span

A new bridge replacing replace one that collapsed earlier this year in Pittsburgh has opened to traffic. Cars began crossing new Fern Hollow bridge on Thursday — less than a year since a 50-year-old bridge carrying Forbes Avenue over a ravine collapsed on the morning of Jan. 28. No one died but a few people […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

Blair County receives $4.3M for new police communication equipment

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Blair County law enforcement will soon be getting an upgrade to their communications equipment. The county was awarded $4.3 million of the $5.3 million in grant money they applied for from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency. The money will go towards new radios, tablets for cruisers and de-escalation […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
abc23.com

Cambria County Homeless

Homelessness is an ongoing issue that continues to affect many counties across the Commonwealth, including right here in Cambria County. But what’s being done locally to help combat this problem especially as the temperature continues to drop?. We went to the only homeless shelter in Johnstown Tuesday The Martha...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

City of DuBois and Sandy Township receives grant for consolidation

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — With consolidation plans underway, the City of DuBois and Sandy Township announced they received a $2.5 million grant to help make the transition smoother. In November of 2021 voters said yes to the consolidation of the City of DuBois and Sandy Township and now officials are working to make the […]
DUBOIS, PA
uncoveringpa.com

7 Filming Locations for Netflix’s “The Pale Blue Eye” in Pennsylvania that You Can Visit

Disclosure: This article may contain affiliate links. We will make a small commission from these links if you order something at no additional cost to you. The Netflix film, “The Pale Blue Eye”, starring actor Christian Bale was shot primarily in the Pittsburgh area, including some very recognizable spots if you’re familiar with the region.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Freezing weather crashes: Traffic accidents reported in Central PA

(WTAJ) — Freezing weather and subzero wind temperatures are expected to cause icy roadways across Central Pennsylvania on Friday, Dec. 23. The hazardous weather conditions could also cause motor vehicle accidents and close roads. Check the below list of counties for details on accidents and traffic conditions that will continue to be updated throughout the […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Vehicle crashes into river in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A driver in Blair County was left cold and wet after their vehicle crashed into a river. Emergency crews were sent to East Loop Road and Locke Mountain Road in Frankstown Township on Thursday, Dec. 22 after the vehicle ended up in the water along the roadway. EMS at the […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police Seeking Information on Counterfeit Currency Used at Punxsy Walmart

YOUNG TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police are asking for the public’s help with information regarding counterfeit money that was used at the Punxsy Walmart last month. According to a release issued by PSP Punxsutawney on Wednesday, December 21, troopers received a report of counterfeit currency being used at Walmart on State Route 119 in Young Township, Jefferson County.
WTAJ

WTAJ

39K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://wtaj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy