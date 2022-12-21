ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bluffton, SC

Bluffton MLK Observance Committee offering warming shelter for freezing temps

By Emily Dietrich
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 4 days ago
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The Bluffton MLK Observance Committee will be offering a warming shelter for individuals without sufficient sources of heat as the temperature continues to plummet this week says the Town of Bluffton.

According to a Facebook post, the Bluffton Martin Luther King (MLK) Observance Committee will be offering a warming shelter from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 a.m. on December 23 at the Rotary Community Center due to below-freezing temperatures that have been predicted.

Anyone who may not have reasonable access to heat is welcome to stop by the Community Center. Officials say that there will be cots, blankets, sleeping bags, hot cocoa, coffee, and meals will be provided.

It is possible that the hours of the warming shelter may be extended if the weather continues to drop below freezing.

Volunteers and donors can reach out to Bridgette Frazier at 843-816-9671 or Kathleen Hughes Mardell at 843-368-4288.

The Town of Bluffton says it will continue to provide updates via Facebook.

The Rotary Community Center is located within Oscar Frazier Park (77 Shults Road).

