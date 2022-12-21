Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
Warmer in time for Christmas
Merry Christmas Eve from the Channel 8 Storm Alert Team to you and yours! As part of the holidays, we will be use GPS tracking with our Fireplace Stone & Patio Santa Tracker tonight to spy on his progress throughout the evening. You can also track him here. By Saturday...
1011now.com
First responders still hard at work in subzero temperatures
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - While many spent the past couple days hunkered down at home, first responders like any other day reported to work, which for them takes place outdoors much of the time. They say the bone-chilling cold certainly changes how they do their jobs but that it is...
News Channel Nebraska
Pre-Christmas blast of winter brings frigid temperatures, blowing snow
BEATRICE – It’s not a day for driving, if you don’t have to. Many areas of Nebraska were seeing blizzard conditions early Thursday, as powerful winds blew snow across roadways, making for partly snowpacked, icy conditions on area streets, rural roads and highways. A sizable chunk of...
klin.com
Wind Chill Warning Through Saturday Mid-Day
Wind chills remain at 30 to 40 below zero with northwest winds 20 to 45 mph. Frostbite can occur on any exposed skin within ten minutes. Areas of blowing snow will also continue, mainly across northeast Nebraska and northwest Iowa, and the visibility could be significantly reduced in open areas resulting in difficult travel.
News Channel Nebraska
Fairbury student's frozen shirt video heating up on social media
FAIRBURY, NE — A Fairbury student's social media video showing just how cold it's been in southeast Nebraska is quickly going viral. Brendon Runge, a senior at Fairbury High School, posted the video Friday. It shows him holding a wet shirt out in the wind, freezing the red tee to have it stand up on its own.
klkntv.com
Lincoln bus riders saw delays in cold weather Thursday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department said StarTran buses experienced some delays on Thursday. As of 4:30 p.m., buses were back on schedule, according to an LTU spokeswoman. But earlier in the day, officials said snow had impacted roads across the city, which caused delays.
1011now.com
Frozen brine creates challenge for Lancaster County road crews
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It wasn’t the snow, but the below-freezing temperatures that gave the Lancaster County road crews a challenge on Thursday. Temps reached about -13° in Lincoln Thursday morning. The brine mixture they use was frozen in the tanks, which hasn’t happened before. But because there...
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers helped over 500 drivers as winter weather swept across state
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska drivers battled the elements the last two days, with snow and freezing temps shutting down parts of the state. The Nebraska State Patrol helped 517 drivers across the state on Wednesday and Thursday, according to a Friday press release. Troopers helped stranded travelers on...
klkntv.com
‘Be prepared and be patient’: What to do if you’re stranded in Nebraska winter storm
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The winter storm hitting Lincoln on Wednesday evening could bring whiteout conditions and extremely slick roads, making driving dangerous. “The combination between wind and snow is going to make your visibility go down to under a quarter of a mile or even zero,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Brian Smith.
klkntv.com
Lincoln crews race to Casey’s in subzero temps after reported fire
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Firefighters scrambled in subzero temperatures Friday morning after a fire was reported at Casey’s. This happened at the location near 13th and E Streets around 4 a.m. Crews immediately began searching for flames but couldn’t find any, even though there was haze throughout the...
klkntv.com
Nebraska State Patrol has helped over 350 drivers amid winter storm
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol said it’s helped over 350 motorists since Wednesday, and the majority of them were stranded on the side of the road. Sgt. Mike Thorson said if you slide off the road or get stuck, the most important thing to do is call *55 or 911 for help.
klkntv.com
Nebraska man drives snowmobile 12 miles to deliver penicillin to sick girl
LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) — With snow drifts blocking local highways, residents of the Sandhills village of Cody were forced to use a snowmobile Friday to deliver penicillin to a sick child stuck at a local ranch. After John Witt, the husband of a local doctor, was able to...
WOWT
Snow storm updates: OPPD warns of potential wind-related power outages
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Here are the latest updates on impacts from Wednesday’s storm. 5 P.M. -- Omaha Police are on snow patrol for the next 48 hours. 3:30 P.M. -- The City of Council Bluffs and Pottawattamie County have declared a snow emergency, effective until 5 p.m. Friday. Cars must not be parked on streets and emergency snow routes must be clear to allow crews room to work.
klkntv.com
Lincoln hardware stores shares preparation tips for winter weather
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- For those in need of vital tools and wintery season must-haves, Westlake Ace Hardware shared tips during this season’s weather changes. General Manager of Westlake Ace Hardware, Michael Clark said his best advice is to remain proactive instead of reactive. “As soon as that forecast hits,...
WATCH: Nebraska State Patrol shares footage of Wednesday night blizzard
Nebraska State Patrol released footage of the blizzard that rolled through Nebraska Wednesday night.
klkntv.com
Matt Talbot stays open to give shelter from brutal cold
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Lincoln nonprofit is changing its plans and offering a warm place for those in need during the dangerous cold. Though it planned to be closed Thursday, Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach’s dining room is open and available. Dinner will be served between 5:30...
KETV.com
Omaha-area schools, businesses changing plans with forecasted snow
OMAHA, Neb. — In light of the wind chill and winter storm warnings for eastern Nebraska and western Iowa, schools and businesses are having to adapt. The wind chill warning takes effect at midnight on Thursday through noon on Saturday, and the winter storm warning starts from noon Wednesday through 7 p.m. Friday.
1011now.com
Multiple cancellations, delays reported at LNK airport
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Multiple cancellations and delays are being seen at the Lincoln Airport due to frigid temperatures and high winds. Almost all outgoing flights from LNK have been impacted. Three flights have been canceled and one has been delayed. Only one remaining departure flight remains on schedule. A...
kfornow.com
Cold Wave Sets Record For Power Use
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) – The effects of widespread and extreme cold have led to new electricity use records and the declaration of several advisories in Southwest Power Pool’s service territory, which includes Nebraska. According to a news release, SPP set a new record for electricity use during the...
klkntv.com
Lincoln day care stays open during winter storm
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — As schools close for the winter storm, many kids in Lincoln need a place to go. At least one day care, KidsPark, is staying open to meet that demand. The day care near 14th Street and Old Cheney Road said it is ready to take in more kids on Thursday, even if it is just for a couple hours.
