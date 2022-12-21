Read full article on original website
montereycountyweekly.com
More details released about the fatal police shooting of Brandon Varao in King City.
What began as a family dispute and turned violent took a deadly turn after family members called the police on Monday, Dec. 19. At 6:53pm, Joshua Varao called 911 to report that his brother, Brandon Varao, had stabbed him, and that their father was restraining Brandon. King City Police Officer...
KSBW.com
Salinas police post raises questions as to what they consider 'gang related'
SALINAS, Calif. — Apost by the Salinas Police Department on their Facebook and Instagram accounts has prompted a discussion about what could be considered gang-related items. On Wednesday, the Salinas Police Department announced the arrest of 44-year-old Israel Villa. Villa was pulled over in Hollister and a loaded unregistered...
Santa Cruz Police make arrest in fake parking ticket scam
SCPD arrested 19-year-old Damian Vela on Wednesday after he admitted to issuing false tickets to parked vehicles in the beach area. He was transported to jail.
KSBW.com
Salinas police arrest man in Hollister on a number of gang and gun charges
HOLLISTER, Calif. — Salinas police along with the Violence Suppression Task Force served a search warrant on Alder Street in Hollister that led to the arrest of Israel Villa, 44, Wednesday. According to VSTF, Villa was leaving his home with his 13-year-old son, officers were able to pull the...
kingcityrustler.com
New details released in King City officer-involved shooting
KING CITY — Monterey County District Attorney’s Office has released video footage and additional details about the officer-involved shooting Monday night in King City. According to the DA’s Office, Joshua Varao of King City called 9-1-1 at 6:53 p.m. on Dec. 19, stating that his 27-year-old brother Brandon Varao had stabbed him multiple times and was being restrained by their father.
KSBW.com
Monterey County DA releases video showing officers shooting King City man
KING CITY, Calif. — WARNING: Video contains graphic content, viewerdiscretion is advised. Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni released the results of an initial investigation into the deadly police shooting of a King City man. According to the DA, police were responding to a 911 call on Monday by...
KSBW.com
Off-duty Santa Cruz cop who killed Salinas man won't face charges: DA
SALINAS, Calif. — Prosecutors say they won’t be filing criminal charges against a Santa Cruz police officer who shot and killed a man while off duty. In an ironic twist of fate, the victim had aspirations to be a police officer. --Video from previous broadcast. In October, Salinas...
Deputies respond to reports of shots fired in Wellsona area
– At approximately 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office received several calls regarding shots fired in the area of Monterey Road just south of Wellsona Road in Paso Robles. Witnesses reported hearing a burst of gunshots, a pause, and then another burst of gunshots, according...
KSBW.com
1 person in King City killed by police, DA investigating
KING CITY, Calif. — Police shot and killed a person in King City Monday night. According to investigators, police shot a white man who was allegedly brandishing a knife. According to a press release sent out by King City Police Chief Keith Boyd, police responded to a report of a stabbing on the 1200 block of Bluff avenue around 6:15 p.m.
salinasvalleytribune.com
Salinas Valley Police Reports | Published Dec. 21, 2022
Police Reports are obtained from the local police departments. 4:08 a.m. Death by natural causes on Hutchinson Dr. 9:00 a.m. Assisted CHP in a pursuit on S/B Hwy 101. 10:05 a.m. Battery (on a school employee) on Elm Av. 1:54 p.m. Vehicle towed (expired registration over six months) on 13th...
montereycountyweekly.com
For the family of a missing Salinas woman, Christmas will be lonely.
Early on Thursday morning, Sept. 22, Arelie Garcia left the Salinas apartment she shares with her mother, got into her red Honda and drove off. When she didn’t show up for work that day as a service adviser at MY Chevrolet in the Salinas auto mall, a coworker contacted one of her sisters, Elizet Mendoza, who filed a missing person report with the Salinas Police Department. Three months later, Garcia is still missing – she disappeared, seemingly without a trace.
calcoastnews.com
Bicyclist hit and killed on Highway 101 north of Paso Robles
A truck hit and killed a bicyclist on Highway 101 north of Paso Robles on Thursday night. At 10:25 p.m., a caller reported a Dodge Ram headed northbound had crashed into a possible bicyclist on Highway 101 at Monterey Road. Officers arrived to find debris on the highway, and then found the cyclist, according to scanner traffic.
Bakersfield Californian
Parents of siblings killed in alleged DUI collision file lawsuit against Greenfield Union
The parents of siblings who died a year ago in an alleged DUI crash have sued the Greenfield Union School District because, their lawsuit alleges, it approved bus routes and a stop on heavily traveled roads that “expose students” to a “foreseeable risk of harm.”. Caylee Brown,...
Students concerned about man luring a teenager in Seaside, police looking for man in van
SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Seaside Police said a man driving a van tried luring a teenager near Seaside High School. When Kimberly Dorado, a senior at Seaside High School, heard about this man following and luring a female student from Central Coast High School, it puts her on edge. Dorado also walks to and from school. The post Students concerned about man luring a teenager in Seaside, police looking for man in van appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Soldier surprises his grandmother on return home to Seaside
SEASIDE, Calif. — A soldier returning home for the holidays surprised his grandmother with help from the Seaside Police Department. According to the police department, a soldier who had been away nearly a year in Colorado came home and wanted to surprise his grandmother. He went to the Seaside...
KSBW.com
Man arrested for armed carjackings in Watsonville over the weekend
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Late Saturday night a man suspected of carjacking two people at gunpoint, and then leading officers on a pursuit through Watsonville and into Pajaro, was arrested. According to the Watsonville Police Department, they received a report reckless driving at the McDonald’s in the Overlook Shopping Center....
DA: Man killed in officer-involved shooting charged officers with knife
The Monterey County District Attorney's Office has taken over what a King City family is calling a deadly officer-involved shooting in front of their home. The post DA: Man killed in officer-involved shooting charged officers with knife appeared first on KION546.
Pedestrian killed in Hwy 101 crash in Paso Robles identified
California Highway Patrol has identified the pedestrian killed during a traffic collision in Paso Robles Friday night.
calcoastnews.com
CHP identifies pedestrian killed in crash on Highway 101
The CHP identified the 62-year-old pedestrian who was struck and killed while walking across Highway 101 in Paso Robles last week as Nicholas Schaefer of Paso Robles. Shortly after 8 p.m. on Nov. 16, Schafer was crossing Highway 101 near Highway 46 east when a southbound Hyundai Elantra driven by 32-year-old Ashish Krishnani from San Mateo crashed into him. A driver in a silver Jeep Cherokee, 48-year-old Kam Sau Chan from Hong Kong, then crashed into the Hyundai Elantra.
CHP identifies Paso Robles man who was hit and killed crossing Highway 101
The pedestrian died at the scene of the collision on Friday night.
