King City, CA

KSBW.com

Salinas police post raises questions as to what they consider 'gang related'

SALINAS, Calif. — Apost by the Salinas Police Department on their Facebook and Instagram accounts has prompted a discussion about what could be considered gang-related items. On Wednesday, the Salinas Police Department announced the arrest of 44-year-old Israel Villa. Villa was pulled over in Hollister and a loaded unregistered...
SALINAS, CA
kingcityrustler.com

New details released in King City officer-involved shooting

KING CITY — Monterey County District Attorney’s Office has released video footage and additional details about the officer-involved shooting Monday night in King City. According to the DA’s Office, Joshua Varao of King City called 9-1-1 at 6:53 p.m. on Dec. 19, stating that his 27-year-old brother Brandon Varao had stabbed him multiple times and was being restrained by their father.
KING CITY, CA
KSBW.com

Monterey County DA releases video showing officers shooting King City man

KING CITY, Calif. — WARNING: Video contains graphic content, viewerdiscretion is advised. Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni released the results of an initial investigation into the deadly police shooting of a King City man. According to the DA, police were responding to a 911 call on Monday by...
KING CITY, CA
KSBW.com

1 person in King City killed by police, DA investigating

KING CITY, Calif. — Police shot and killed a person in King City Monday night. According to investigators, police shot a white man who was allegedly brandishing a knife. According to a press release sent out by King City Police Chief Keith Boyd, police responded to a report of a stabbing on the 1200 block of Bluff avenue around 6:15 p.m.
KING CITY, CA
salinasvalleytribune.com

Salinas Valley Police Reports | Published Dec. 21, 2022

Police Reports are obtained from the local police departments. 4:08 a.m. Death by natural causes on Hutchinson Dr. 9:00 a.m. Assisted CHP in a pursuit on S/B Hwy 101. 10:05 a.m. Battery (on a school employee) on Elm Av. 1:54 p.m. Vehicle towed (expired registration over six months) on 13th...
SALINAS, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

For the family of a missing Salinas woman, Christmas will be lonely.

Early on Thursday morning, Sept. 22, Arelie Garcia left the Salinas apartment she shares with her mother, got into her red Honda and drove off. When she didn’t show up for work that day as a service adviser at MY Chevrolet in the Salinas auto mall, a coworker contacted one of her sisters, Elizet Mendoza, who filed a missing person report with the Salinas Police Department. Three months later, Garcia is still missing – she disappeared, seemingly without a trace.
SALINAS, CA
calcoastnews.com

Bicyclist hit and killed on Highway 101 north of Paso Robles

A truck hit and killed a bicyclist on Highway 101 north of Paso Robles on Thursday night. At 10:25 p.m., a caller reported a Dodge Ram headed northbound had crashed into a possible bicyclist on Highway 101 at Monterey Road. Officers arrived to find debris on the highway, and then found the cyclist, according to scanner traffic.
PASO ROBLES, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Students concerned about man luring a teenager in Seaside, police looking for man in van

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Seaside Police said a man driving a van tried luring a teenager near Seaside High School. When Kimberly Dorado, a senior at Seaside High School, heard about this man following and luring a female student from Central Coast High School, it puts her on edge. Dorado also walks to and from school. The post Students concerned about man luring a teenager in Seaside, police looking for man in van appeared first on KION546.
SEASIDE, CA
KSBW.com

Soldier surprises his grandmother on return home to Seaside

SEASIDE, Calif. — A soldier returning home for the holidays surprised his grandmother with help from the Seaside Police Department. According to the police department, a soldier who had been away nearly a year in Colorado came home and wanted to surprise his grandmother. He went to the Seaside...
SEASIDE, CA
KSBW.com

Man arrested for armed carjackings in Watsonville over the weekend

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Late Saturday night a man suspected of carjacking two people at gunpoint, and then leading officers on a pursuit through Watsonville and into Pajaro, was arrested. According to the Watsonville Police Department, they received a report reckless driving at the McDonald’s in the Overlook Shopping Center....
WATSONVILLE, CA
calcoastnews.com

CHP identifies pedestrian killed in crash on Highway 101

The CHP identified the 62-year-old pedestrian who was struck and killed while walking across Highway 101 in Paso Robles last week as Nicholas Schaefer of Paso Robles. Shortly after 8 p.m. on Nov. 16, Schafer was crossing Highway 101 near Highway 46 east when a southbound Hyundai Elantra driven by 32-year-old Ashish Krishnani from San Mateo crashed into him. A driver in a silver Jeep Cherokee, 48-year-old Kam Sau Chan from Hong Kong, then crashed into the Hyundai Elantra.
PASO ROBLES, CA

