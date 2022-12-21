ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, PA

BEST OF ’22 HOLIDAY COUNTDOWN: #6 District Four wins two state championships

WBRE
WBRE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YRG6i_0jpYTrTZ00

In November, not one but two District Four schools won girls soccer state championships. Southern Columbia claimed the Class 1A championship taking down Freedom Area 5-3 with four goals from senior Loren Gehret.

Central Columbia claimed the Class 2A State Championship defeating General Mclane 4-1 with a hat trick coming from star junior Kayla Keefer. These two teams dominance makes this our number six best story in our Best of ’22 Holiday Countdown.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBRE

One dead after central Pennsylvania fire

DELAWARE TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One man has died after a fire broke out in Northumberland County Friday morning. Officials said the fire occurred just before noon on Turbot Avenue, Delaware Township. According to the Northumberland County Coroner, 68-year-old Joseph Terpolilli has been identified as the deceased. The coroner announced Terpolili died due to […]
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Crews respond to commercial fire in Shamokin

SHAMOKIN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Several fire departments are currently on the scene of a commercial structure fire in Northumberland County. Dozens of firefighters were seen attempting to extinguish the flames at Oliver’s Cigar Lounge in the 100 block of Independence Street, Shamokin. According to the 911 Communications Center, the scene is still active as […]
SHAMOKIN, PA
WBRE

Honesdale woman loses $9K in ‘bail scheme’

HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Reading man has been charged after he allegedly schemed $9,000 from a Honesdale woman. Wayne County District Attorney, A.G. Howell said on Wednesday, 20-year-old, Christopher Mauricio III, of Reading, was involved in a scheme to steal money from the victim. According to a...
HONESDALE, PA
WBRE

WBRE

36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy