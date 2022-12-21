BEST OF ’22 HOLIDAY COUNTDOWN: #6 District Four wins two state championships

In November, not one but two District Four schools won girls soccer state championships. Southern Columbia claimed the Class 1A championship taking down Freedom Area 5-3 with four goals from senior Loren Gehret.

Central Columbia claimed the Class 2A State Championship defeating General Mclane 4-1 with a hat trick coming from star junior Kayla Keefer. These two teams dominance makes this our number six best story in our Best of ’22 Holiday Countdown.

