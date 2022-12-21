Read full article on original website
Casselberry woman dead, teen girl critically injured after crash in Orange County, FHP says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 32-year-old woman from Casselberry died Saturday after a crash in Orange County that left four other people injured, including a 17-year-old girl who was hospitalized in critical condition, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 12:43 a.m. on South Goldenrod Road...
Fire breaks out in Orlando home on Christmas Eve
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Fire Department responded to an early morning fire on Easy Avenue, according to a tweet from the department. Fire officials said that no people were inside the home at the time of the fire on Saturday morning and no injuries were reported. [TRENDING: Don’t...
Crews extinguish Christmas Eve fire at Lakeland home
LAKELAND, Fla. – A fire broke out in a Lakeland home early on Christmas Eve, according to the Lakeland Fire Department. Fire officials said they responded to the structure fire located at 601 North Stella Avenue in Polk County around 4 a.m. on Saturday. [TRENDING: Don’t let your home...
Police: Man reported missing in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Daytona Beach police are searching for a man reported missing. Around 2 a.m. on Friday, Alexander Kern, 27, was last seen in the area of the 800 block of Main Street, according to police. The Daytona Beach Police Department is asking anyone with information to...
Police: 1 injured in Brevard County shooting
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting in Palm Bay is being investigated. The victim was shot in the area of Lynne Nungresser Park Thursday night around 7:30 p.m. According to Palm Bay police, the victim, who they say is a juvenile, had multiple wounds from the shooting. They were...
Sports car goes airborne during crash that killed 1, hurt 1 in Volusia County, troopers say
GLENCOE, Fla. – A 33-year-old New Smyrna Beach man was killed Friday night in a single-vehicle crash in Glencoe, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 10:34 p.m. on Pioneer Trail near Bridget Street, troopers said. [TRENDING: Don’t let your home get too cold, home heating...
Florida purple street lights to be replaced, officials say
They may look pretty and may even be helping to put you in the holiday season — purple street lights. WESH 2 News first told you last January that hundreds of bulbs in street lights along I-4, I-95 and other streets and highways were turning from white to purple or dark blue.
What to do around Orlando when (baby,) it’s cold outside
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida and winter have a flaky relationship, but we have ways of seizing the few genuinely cold weather days we get down here. When my out-of-state friends come visit, I debate whether it’s easiest to let them choose what to do or to just take them somewhere. I see my advice here as a bit of both attitudes; I’m not going to list out every single thing you could do around town when the temperature dips below 60 degrees, but you’ll certainly read about something fun, and it’s your pick.
Orange County shelters expected to be filled amid Central Florida freeze
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – This Christmas weekend, Central Florida’s homeless community is expected to fill shelters due to frigid temperatures. With lows dipping into the 20s, advocates said it will be unsafe to be outside for long periods of time. [TRENDING: Vandals cause $1 million in damage...
2 people found dead inside Orlando home
ORLANDO, Fla. — Two people were found dead inside a home in Orlando Tuesday. Officers arrived to the home on Floral Drive for a well-being check at about 5:30 p.m. When they got there, officers say they found the two people inside dead. The department is still investigating. It's...
How Gatorland is preparing for chilly Florida temperatures
ORLANDO, Fla. – Gatorland, the “Alligator Capitol of the World,” is preparing for the frigid temperatures heading to Central Florida. A strong cold front is expected to move through Central Florida Friday, sending temperatures into a nosedive. By Saturday morning, temperatures are expected to bottom out in the 20s and 30s, and one of the coldest Christmas’ on record is also likely.
This "pointless" road in Titusville has a grisly legend attached to it
A closed off road near Merritt Island Wildlife RefugePhoto byRusty Clark on Flickr.com. This might not be the most normal observation about Florida, but it is one I noticed time and again: There are a lot of weird roads in Florida. Like, pretty much every road you can go down has some kind of past, and the story is usually historical and very shocking. From Spook Hill to the I-4 Deadzone, Florida's collection of roads with some serious baggage is unlike any other state (or country) I've lived in. And honestly, I thought I knew about all of the strange and haunted roads around Florida, and then I came across "Suicide Road".
Florida firefighter crushed by trailer due to 'lack of training'
The City of Apopka is considering safety changes following the death of a firefighter. Austin Duran, 25, was killed earlier this year when he was crushed by a trailer on which he had no training, according to investigators.
Orlando homeless couple braces for cold temps on the street
ORLANDO, Fla. — While many people will be able to warm up in those shelters tonight, some people still have nowhere to go. This means some will be sleeping on the streets in freezing temperatures around Central Florida. What You Need To Know. Although there are shelters that people...
Volusia WWII veteran welcomed home after Hurricane Ian displaced him
PORT ORANGE, Fla. – A Volusia County World War II veteran will get to spend Christmas finally back inside his own home. Danny Levenson’s home was flooded during Hurricane Ian, but on Friday, the community welcomed him back after another resident fixed it back up. [TRENDING: Vandals cause...
Power restored to thousands of Duke Energy customers in Orange and Seminole counties
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Thousands of Duke Energy customers in Orange and Seminole counties had their power restored after a Christmas Eve outage, according to a spokesperson with the company. Around 9 p.m., the company reported that 2,706 customers in the East Orange County and Seminole County area were...
Surfing Santas carve cold waves, bring holiday spirit to chilled Florida beachgoers
COCOA BEACH, Fla. – Christmas in Florida wouldn’t be the same without Surfing Santas, a holiday tradition where hundreds of surfers in cherry-red Santa suits and other holiday costumes paddle out and catch some waves to entertain crowds at Cocoa Beach every Christmas Eve. This year though, a...
Fire above business shuts down busy road near downtown Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — Firefighters and police responded to a fire above a business near downtown Orlando early Wednesday. Crews were called out around 3:45 a.m. for a fire seen above the Salon on Nine on North Mills Avenue near East Colonial Drive. All lanes of North Mills Avenue were...
Police charge husband of woman shot, killed in Altamonte Springs with murder
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — A woman was shot and killed Tuesday morning in Altamonte Springs. On Thursday, police charged the woman’s husband with second-degree murder in her death. Thirty-six-year-old Jonathan Jiles is accused of shooting and killing 35-year-old Brandi Jiles early Tuesday morning. Jonathan Jiles was initially arrested...
Police: 16-year-old boy seriously injured in Orange County shooting
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orlando police said a shooting on Wednesday left a teenager injured. Around 1:22 a.m., a shooting on the 5000 block of Long Road was reported. A 16-year-old boy was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. Police said he is now in stable condition and...
