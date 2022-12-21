ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warriors coach Steve Kerr drops savage warning to rest of NBA amid Stephen Curry injury

Right now, there’s no denying that the Golden State Warriors are in a heap of trouble. As long as Stephen Curry is out injured, this team is going to struggle mightily. Their performances over the last four games with Curry sidelined are a clear testament to this fact. The Dubs have lost three out of their last four by an average margin of 26.7 points. That’s all you need to know about how important Steph is to this squad.
Stephen Curry injury update will hype up Warriors fans

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is making significant progress in his recovery from shoulder injury, and he has actually taken the next step in his return to action. Curry has reportedly returned to the weight room and was even able to get some shots up on Saturday morning, an indication that his shoulder problem […] The post Stephen Curry injury update will hype up Warriors fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Head Coach Nate McMillan And Some Of Hawks Players Don't Like Trae Young

All isn't well in the Atlanta Hawks camp and Trae Young finds himself in the middle of the brewing storm. Earlier, it was reported that Young and coach Nate McMillan appeared to have a falling out amid what has been a rather up-and-down season for the Hawks, and a recent update adds some unnamed players in the mix.
Shaquille O'Neal Slams Larsa Pippen's Romance With Michael Jordan's Son: 'It Just Looks Really Bad'

NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal didn’t mince words while discussing the controversial relationship between Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, and Marcus Jordan, the son of fellow Chicago basketball legend Michael Jordan.Last week, the Miami Heat alum stopped by “The Big Podcast” where he questioned the optics of the unlikely fling between the 48-year-old reality TV staple and the 31-year-old former collegiate basketball star. “It just looks bad,” Shaq told hosts Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams when asked about Larsa and Marcus’ budding romance. “I like to mind my business, but it just looks really bad.”...
Nia Long: ‘Heart jumped out of my body’ after alleged Ime Udoka affair went public

Nia Long can vividly remember the moment that sent shockwaves through the sports world in September, when her longtime partner, Celtics coach Ime Udoka, was suspended by the organization over an alleged affair. “I literally felt like my heart had jumped out of my body,” Long recounted of the media onslaught in a new interview published Thursday by The Hollywood Reporter. Udoka, who helped lead the Celtics to an NBA Finals appearance in June, was barred from the team for a year after reportedly engaging in an improper and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff, violating the franchise’s...
NBA World Reacts To Thursday's Blockbuster Trade Rumor

There aren't a ton of big-name NBA stars being floated as targets ahead of the upcoming trade deadline. But one superstar player has suddenly been added to the national conversation. According to NBA insider Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report, Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young is believed to be the "next...
Anthony Davis foot injury revealed, out indefinitely

The Los Angeles Lakers’ season went from bad to worse recently with the news that Anthony Davis injured his foot. On Friday, things certainly did not get any better as it was revealed that Davis is dealing with a stress injury in his right foot, according to Lakers reporter Michael Corvo. Davis remains out indefinitely […] The post Anthony Davis foot injury revealed, out indefinitely appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Drake & Son Adonis, 5, Sit Courtside At Raptors Game After Rapper Shows Off His Boy’s Basketball Skills

Roughly two months after Drake celebrated his son, Adonis, turning 5, the two of them hit up a Toronto Raptors game on Wednesday (Dec. 7). Drake, 36, sat courtside with his boy at the Scotiabank Arena in his native hometown. In photos seen here, Drake and Adonis – who the rapper shares with Sophie Brussaux – watched as the Raptors defeated LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, handing the struggling LA team their 14th loss of the season.
Suns forward Jae Crowder hit with brutal reality by ‘rival GM’ amid trade talks

For months, Jae Crowder and the Phoenix Suns have been at an impasse. Crowder, who is on the final year of the three-year, $29.2 million deal he signed in the 2020 offseason, has lobbied for a contract extension, while the Suns have been hesitant to extend the 32-year old forward, given the uncertainty regarding his […] The post Suns forward Jae Crowder hit with brutal reality by ‘rival GM’ amid trade talks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James shoe disaster strikes on last-second drive vs. Hornets

LeBron James had a chance to tie the game or take the lead with seconds to play against the Charlotte Hornets, but his shoe had other ideas. The Los Angeles Lakers star’s sneaker went airborne with some hangtime of its own as LeBron drove to the basket. James did get a pass off to Dennis […] The post LeBron James shoe disaster strikes on last-second drive vs. Hornets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
