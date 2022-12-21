Read full article on original website
"I was right at the end of the day" — Monta Ellis on claiming he "just can't" play with rookie Stephen Curry
The Golden State Warriors initially saw Stephen Curry as Baron Davis’ replacement. They were dead wrong.
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry moves across Atherton to $30M home
On the heels of news that Warriors star Stephen Curry sold his Atherton home in 2021 for $31.15 million, the website Dirt is reporting that he and wife Ayesha Curry bought a $30 million home near the Lloyden Park neighborhood in 2020. The Currys bought the new seven-bedroom, nine-bath home,...
Warriors coach Steve Kerr drops savage warning to rest of NBA amid Stephen Curry injury
Right now, there’s no denying that the Golden State Warriors are in a heap of trouble. As long as Stephen Curry is out injured, this team is going to struggle mightily. Their performances over the last four games with Curry sidelined are a clear testament to this fact. The Dubs have lost three out of their last four by an average margin of 26.7 points. That’s all you need to know about how important Steph is to this squad.
Stephen Curry injury update will hype up Warriors fans
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is making significant progress in his recovery from shoulder injury, and he has actually taken the next step in his return to action. Curry has reportedly returned to the weight room and was even able to get some shots up on Saturday morning, an indication that his shoulder problem […] The post Stephen Curry injury update will hype up Warriors fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Head Coach Nate McMillan And Some Of Hawks Players Don't Like Trae Young
All isn't well in the Atlanta Hawks camp and Trae Young finds himself in the middle of the brewing storm. Earlier, it was reported that Young and coach Nate McMillan appeared to have a falling out amid what has been a rather up-and-down season for the Hawks, and a recent update adds some unnamed players in the mix.
Shaquille O'Neal Slams Larsa Pippen's Romance With Michael Jordan's Son: 'It Just Looks Really Bad'
NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal didn’t mince words while discussing the controversial relationship between Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, and Marcus Jordan, the son of fellow Chicago basketball legend Michael Jordan.Last week, the Miami Heat alum stopped by “The Big Podcast” where he questioned the optics of the unlikely fling between the 48-year-old reality TV staple and the 31-year-old former collegiate basketball star. “It just looks bad,” Shaq told hosts Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams when asked about Larsa and Marcus’ budding romance. “I like to mind my business, but it just looks really bad.”...
Nia Long: ‘Heart jumped out of my body’ after alleged Ime Udoka affair went public
Nia Long can vividly remember the moment that sent shockwaves through the sports world in September, when her longtime partner, Celtics coach Ime Udoka, was suspended by the organization over an alleged affair. “I literally felt like my heart had jumped out of my body,” Long recounted of the media onslaught in a new interview published Thursday by The Hollywood Reporter. Udoka, who helped lead the Celtics to an NBA Finals appearance in June, was barred from the team for a year after reportedly engaging in an improper and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff, violating the franchise’s...
Michael Jordan Argued With Magic Johnson And Larry Bird In 1992 And Made A Bold Promise That Became True
Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls were crowned champions of the NBA six times during the 1990s. Thanks to those titles, the MJ-led Bulls are now considered to be one of the best teams assembled in the history of the league. But that wasn't always the case. Prior to winning...
2-time All-Star reportedly wants trade to Los Angeles Lakers
A two-time All-Star who just signed a massive contract extension this summer reportedly is hoping for a trade to the
NBA World Reacts To Thursday's Blockbuster Trade Rumor
There aren't a ton of big-name NBA stars being floated as targets ahead of the upcoming trade deadline. But one superstar player has suddenly been added to the national conversation. According to NBA insider Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report, Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young is believed to be the "next...
Anthony Davis foot injury revealed, out indefinitely
The Los Angeles Lakers’ season went from bad to worse recently with the news that Anthony Davis injured his foot. On Friday, things certainly did not get any better as it was revealed that Davis is dealing with a stress injury in his right foot, according to Lakers reporter Michael Corvo. Davis remains out indefinitely […] The post Anthony Davis foot injury revealed, out indefinitely appeared first on ClutchPoints.
When A Referee Called A Foul After Michael Jordan Told Him What Happened: "I Believe You"
Michael Jordan was undoubtedly one of the biggest superstars to ever play in the NBA. Jordan's best years in the league came when he donned the jersey of the Chicago Bulls for the most part of his career. Many thought that Jordan retired for good after winning the sixth NBA...
Shaquille O'Neal Admits He Wasn't Programmed To Have A Relationship, Reveals How Los Angeles And Miami Destroyed His Marriage
During his playing days, there was hardly anyone more dominant than the Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal. So much so that at the prime of his career, it was close to impossible to stop him in his tracks when he used to march toward the basket. Apart from being...
Drake & Son Adonis, 5, Sit Courtside At Raptors Game After Rapper Shows Off His Boy’s Basketball Skills
Roughly two months after Drake celebrated his son, Adonis, turning 5, the two of them hit up a Toronto Raptors game on Wednesday (Dec. 7). Drake, 36, sat courtside with his boy at the Scotiabank Arena in his native hometown. In photos seen here, Drake and Adonis – who the rapper shares with Sophie Brussaux – watched as the Raptors defeated LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, handing the struggling LA team their 14th loss of the season.
49ers’ dominant defense gets even stronger with key injury update
The San Francisco 49ers received a major boost to their already impressive defense. San Francisco officially activated DT Javon Kinlaw from the IR to the 53-man roster, per Field Yates. The 49ers have done a tremendous job of overcoming an injury-plagued 2022 campaign. Most teams would not be in the...
Suns forward Jae Crowder hit with brutal reality by ‘rival GM’ amid trade talks
For months, Jae Crowder and the Phoenix Suns have been at an impasse. Crowder, who is on the final year of the three-year, $29.2 million deal he signed in the 2020 offseason, has lobbied for a contract extension, while the Suns have been hesitant to extend the 32-year old forward, given the uncertainty regarding his […] The post Suns forward Jae Crowder hit with brutal reality by ‘rival GM’ amid trade talks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Suns Embarrassed in Blowout Loss to Grizzlies
The Phoenix Suns were ran out of their own arena after the Memphis Grizzlies outclassed them in a Friday night showdown.
Draymond Green Trash Talked Kevin Durant And Then Surprisingly Apologizes To Kyrie Irving: "I'm Sorry Kai, My Fault Kai"
The Golden State Warriors were touted as one of the best teams ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season. But over the last few months, it has become that the Dubs need a lot of improvements to reach that level. Moreover, as of now, the Warriors are in an even deeper...
LeBron James shoe disaster strikes on last-second drive vs. Hornets
LeBron James had a chance to tie the game or take the lead with seconds to play against the Charlotte Hornets, but his shoe had other ideas. The Los Angeles Lakers star’s sneaker went airborne with some hangtime of its own as LeBron drove to the basket. James did get a pass off to Dennis […] The post LeBron James shoe disaster strikes on last-second drive vs. Hornets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
How to Watch Grizzlies-Warriors Game On Christmas Day
The Memphis Grizzlies (20-11) and Golden State Warriors (15-18) will play each other on Christmas Day in San Francisco. Here’s how to watch, with game time and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.
