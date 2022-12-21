ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunshine Canyon reopens to residents as fire is 65% contained

By CBSColorado.com Staff
 4 days ago

Sunshine Canyon reopens to residents as fire is 65% contained 00:27

More than 24 hours after a structure fire turned into a wildfire in Boulder County, fire officials say they have the Sunshine Wildland Fire 65% contained.

Now the canyon has reopened, but only to residents. One house was destroyed by the fire and one was damaged.

Residents who return might still see fire but the Boulder Office of Emergency Management said only moving fires should cause concern.

"Individuals who return to the area may see smoke and small flare ups of the fire, but should only call 911 if they see fire moving," the agency said on its Twitter page. "Fire personnel will be patrolling the perimeter of the fire overnight."

The shelter at the East Boulder Community Center closed at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

According to Boulder County officials, those displaced by the fire have found alternative places to stay.  Hundreds of residents were forced from their homes on Monday as strong winds and dry conditions fueled the fire burning in Sunshine Canyon.

