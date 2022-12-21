LSU football adds trio of defensive linemen from the transfer portal

BATON ROUGE - LSU football added three defensive linemen from the transfer portal on Tuesday, adding commitments from Florida transfer Jalen Lee , Arizona transfer Paris Shand and Oregon transfer Bradyn Swinson .

Lee, a Louisiana native, had one pressure and four tackles in 224 defensive snaps with the Gators this season. He was originally a four-star recruit out of Live Oak in Watson and the No. 16 prospect in Louisiana's Class of 2020, according to 247Sports Composite. He spent three seasons at Florida.

Shand had 12 tackles and a career-high 11 pressures for the Wildcats this season, also playing 354 snaps on defense. He was a three-star recruit from the Class of 2020 out of The Loomis Chaffee School in Connecticut and is a Toronto native. He played three seasons with the Wildcats before transferring.

Swinson comes to LSU after also spending three years with the Ducks. He recorded 10 pressures in 144 defensive snaps this season after playing in 334 snaps on defense the season prior. Swinson was a three-star recruit and the No. 20 strongside defensive end in the nation out of Chapel Hill High School in Georgia.

The trio of commitments add immediate depth to an LSU defensive line in desperate need of it. Defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy and defensive end BJ Ojulari have already declared for the NFL Draft while defensive end Desmond Little is in the transfer portal.

Even before their departures, LSU had depth issues on its defensive line. Roy and Mekhi Wingo were two of only three defensive linemen in the SEC to play over 675 snaps on defense this season.

Swinson, Shand and Lee don't project to be stars or automatic starters for the Tigers, but they do add critical depth and more experience to a defensive line that was projected to be young and light on bodies in 2023. That's despite Maason Smith's return from injury and some key contributors from last season, defensive tackle Jacobian Guillory, defensive end Sai'Vion Jones and Wingo, expected to come back.

Prior to this string of transfer commitments, LSU's only projected additions to its defensive line came from three high school prospects: four-star recruit Dashawn Womack, four-star Jaxon Howard and three-star Dylan Carpenter. All three players are expected to sign with LSU during the early signing period.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser and the USA TODAY Sports South Region. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: LSU football adds trio of defensive linemen from the transfer portal