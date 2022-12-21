ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox11online.com

FOX 11 Storm Chaser looks at lingering impacts from Winter Storm Brooklyn

(WLUK) -- The snow from Winter Storm Brooklyn has ended, but its effects remain. Very strong winds and blowing snow will continue to be the main threat Saturday along with frigid temperatures. Winds will gust to 40 mph at times. Widespread blowing and drifting snow could lead to near zero visibility at times and dangerous driving conditions.
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

After months of back and forth, international fireworks convention moves to Oshkosh

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- After months of uncertainty, an international fireworks convention is moving forward with its backup plan. The Pyrotechnics Guild International had been hoping to return to the Wisconsin International Raceway in Buchanan for its convention in August. But after residents pushed back against bringing the convention back for the fourth time because of the noise, PGI is pivoting and heading to Oshkosh.
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

Green Bay's Triangle Hill opens for tubing Monday

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A popular Green Bay snow tubing hill will open next week, just in time for winter recess. Triangle Hill will open for tubing on Monday, Dec. 26. The hours will be 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., weather permitting. It's also the grand opening of the new...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Northeast Wisconsin is 'merry and bright' ahead of holiday weekend

(WLUK) -- Northeast Wisconsin will certainly be having a white Christmas this year. Decorations and light displays throughout the area are completing the holiday scene. Homes throughout the area are decked out with lights, inflatables and more. In Berlin, Debbie and Neal are hoping Santa will take note of their...
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

Fox Valley takes on the challenges and the fun of Winter Storm Brooklyn

(WLUK) -- Winter Storm Brooklyn is bringing its fair share of challenges as people attempt to travel ahead of the holidays. The State Patrol is urging those in the area to stay inside until driving is necessary. And now with several more inches of snow on the ground, residents have something to keep them occupied.
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

Snow totals from Winter Storm Brooklyn start to come in

(WLUK) -- Preliminary snow totals are coming in from Winter Storm Brooklyn. Some of the hardest-hit areas were in Door County and along the western shore of Green Bay. Winter Storm Brooklyn began Wednesday night and continued into the morning on Friday. Spotty snow showers were expected through the rest of Friday, but the bigger concern was wind and blowing snow, along with arctic temperatures.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Winter Storm Brooklyn impacts travel as cleanup continues in Green Bay

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Cleanup continues from Winter Storm Brooklyn, as many people make their way out of town for the holiday weekend. "Traveling is maybe enough stress for people because you're out of your natural environment and going into a different environment. And then you put snow or weather on top if it, that doesn't help," said Chris Pirlot, Green Bay Public Works Operations Director.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Winter parking and tow bans for Winter Storm Brooklyn

(WLUK) -- With Winter Storm Brooklyn here, municipalities in Northeast Wisconsin are enforcing winter parking and tow bans. The start of Winter Storm Brooklyn came Wednesday night into Thursday morning with some snow. More snow will continue to fall Thursday with winds picking up on Friday creating blizzard-like conditions. If...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Winter Storm Brooklyn causes treacherous driving conditions

(WLUK) -- Officials are urging drivers to stay off the roads, as Winter Storm Brooklyn continues to wreck havoc on holiday travel. In Winnebago County, officials are telling drivers to stay off of I-41 in Oshkosh due to whiteout conditions. Below is a video of whiteout conditions on I-41 in...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Oshkosh to start 2023 with a lineup of laughter

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Oshkosh is looking to start the new year with a lineup of laughter. The Grand Oshkosh has three comedians set to perform in the beginning of the new year, including two Wisconsin-born comedians. It all starts with John McGivern on Jan. 14. McGivern may be best known...
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

HSGT: West De Pere tops De Pere

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Thursday night in non-conference girls basketball action, West De Pere beat De Pere. Click the video for highlights.
DE PERE, WI
Fox11online.com

Neenah school board approves amendment for Shattuck Middle School property offer

NEENAH (WLUK) -- The Neenah Joint School District Board of Education approved an amendment to a previously accepted purchase offer for the Shattuck Middle School property. The amendment extends the contingencies with a new deadline of January 31, 2023, including an option to extend the contingencies for an additional 90 days.
NEENAH, WI
Fox11online.com

Water main break floods Winneconne roads

WINNECONNE (WLUK) – The village of Winneconne responded to multiple water main breaks Friday. One flooded N. 8th Avenue, near Riverview Drive, Friday morning. About a block-long section of the road was closed, as crews worked to repair the main. A second break was on Meadow Lane, near S....
WINNECONNE, WI

