Russia scrubs Mariupol’s Ukraine identity, builds on death. Throughout Mariupol, Russian workers are tearing down bombed-out buildings at a rate of at least one a day, hauling away shattered bodies with the debris. Russian soldiers, builders, administrators and doctors are replacing the thousands of Ukrainians who have died or left. Eight months after Mariupol fell into Russian hands, Russia is eradicating all vestiges of Ukraine from it. But it cannot hide the fact that it is building on death: The Associated Press found that more than 10,000 new graves already scar Mariupol. An AP investigation into occupied Mariupol drew on interviews with 30 residents, including 13 living under Russian occupation, satellite imagery, hundreds of videos gathered from inside the city, and Russian documents.

