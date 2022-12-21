Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 28 Spokane
Judge kept FTX execs’ plea deals secret to get founder to US
NEW YORK (AP) — A judge agreed to keep secret that two of Sam Bankman-Fried’s executive associates were cooperating with investigators so that the cryptocurrency entrepreneur would not change his mind and fight extradition from the Bahamas to the United States. The decision by federal Judge Ronnie Abrams in Manhattan was revealed Friday with the unsealing of transcripts of guilty pleas by Bankman-Fried’s top fellow executives in the cryptocurrency empire that collapsed in November. The 30-year-old Bankman-Fried was brought to New York late Wednesday. He appeared in Manhattan federal court Thursday. He was freed on $250 million bail to live with his parents in California until trial.
FOX 28 Spokane
US judge rejects Maduro ally’s claim of diplomatic immunity
MIAMI (AP) — A federal judge in Miami has rejected attempts by a close ally of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to shield himself from U.S. criminal charges. The judge ruled Friday that Alex Saab isn’t entitled to diplomatic immunity in the U.S. and must stand trial on accusations of money laundering. The legal fight over Saab’s purported diplomatic status has been closely watched by Maduro’s socialist government, which has demanded the release of the Colombian-born businessman as part of furtive negotiations with the Biden administration. The U.S. since 2019 has stopped recognizing Maduro as Venezuela’s legitimate leader and Judge Robert Scola cited that determination as a basis for rejecting Saab’s motion to dismiss the criminal charges.
FOX 28 Spokane
US prosecutor: 2 associates of Sam Bankman-Fried plead guilty to charges related to the collapse of crypto exchange FTX
NEW YORK (AP) — US prosecutor: 2 associates of Sam Bankman-Fried plead guilty to charges related to the collapse of crypto exchange FTX.
FOX 28 Spokane
AP News Summary at 3:57 p.m. EST
Russia scrubs Mariupol’s Ukraine identity, builds on death. Throughout Mariupol, Russian workers are tearing down bombed-out buildings at a rate of at least one a day, hauling away shattered bodies with the debris. Russian soldiers, builders, administrators and doctors are replacing the thousands of Ukrainians who have died or left. Eight months after Mariupol fell into Russian hands, Russia is eradicating all vestiges of Ukraine from it. But it cannot hide the fact that it is building on death: The Associated Press found that more than 10,000 new graves already scar Mariupol. An AP investigation into occupied Mariupol drew on interviews with 30 residents, including 13 living under Russian occupation, satellite imagery, hundreds of videos gathered from inside the city, and Russian documents.
Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert blow through Capitol security and refuse screenings before Zelensky speech
Two far-right members of the House of Representatives were spotted blowing straight past a security checkpoint outside the House floor on Wednesday evening as they headed in to attend a surprise address to Congress from Ukraine’s president.Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert were seen on the second floor of the Capitol building walking down a hallway outside of the House floor when they veered right towards the chamber. Before they were able to reach the door, two US Capitol Police officers in suits stopped the pair, addressing Mr Gaetz by name, and informed them that they needed to go through...
FOX 28 Spokane
Transcripts reveal link between Trump, Nevada fake electors
LAS VEGAS (AP) — New transcripts released on Wednesday night by the House Jan. 6 committee reveals former president Donald Trump and his allies played a direct role in the Nevada Republican Party’s phony elector scheme in 2020. The transcripts show state party leader Michael McDonald invoked his Fifth Amendment protection 275 times when he was interviewed in February. But the transcripts still provide an unprecedented look into the planning that went into the scheme before the phony electors met in Carson City on Dec. 14, 2020. They also show that party leaders were considering sending an alternate slate of electors to Congress as early as four days before the 2020 presidential election.
China stops publishing daily Covid figures amid reports of explosion in cases
China’s National Health Commission (NHC) has stopped publishing daily Covid-19 data, amid concerns about the reliability of the figures after infections exploded in the wake of an abrupt easing of tough restrictions. “Relevant Covid information will be published by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention for reference...
FOX 28 Spokane
Rep.-elect George Santos says he’ll address questions
NEW YORK (AP) — A newly elected New York Republican whose life story has come under question since his election to the U.S. House of Representatives says he plans to respond to the concerns. In a statement on Twitter, Rep.-elect George Santos says he is planning to talk next week. Questions have been raised this week about the life story that Santos, 34, had presented during the campaign for the 3rd Congressional District. Santos first ran for Congress in 2020 and lost. He ran again in 2022 and won in the district that includes some Long Island suburbs and a small part of Queens.
FOX 28 Spokane
Alaska lawmaker with Oath Keepers ties eligible for office
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska judge has ruled that a state lawmakers with ties to the far-right Oath Keepers group is eligible to hold office. Superior Court Judge Jack McKenna issued the ruling Friday after overseeing a trial this month in the case against Republican state Rep. David Eastman. The decision can be appealed. Eastman was sued by Randall Kowalke, who earlier this year filed a challenge to Eastman’s candidacy for the Alaska House with the state Division of Elections. The ruling says Eastman is a member of the organization but hasn’t intended to overthrow the United States government.
FOX 28 Spokane
Brittney Griner asks supporters to advocate for Paul Whelan
Brittney Griner has asked her supporters in a social media post to advocate for Paul Whelan. Whelan is a former Marine serving a 16-year prison term in Russia for espionage charges the United States are baseless. Griner is a WNBA star who was detained in Russia in February and released in December in a prisoner swap for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. The U.S. had sought to exchange Bout for both Whelan and Griner, but Russia would only agree to swap Griner. In a handwritten letter posted to Instagram, Griner urged her supporters to advocate for Whelan and send letters to him.
FOX 28 Spokane
Final tally: Nearly 107,000 US overdose deaths last year
NEW YORK (AP) — Nearly 107,000 Americans died of drug overdoses last year. That’s according to final figures released Thursday. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released the new numbers, saying the official number was 106,699. That’s nearly 16% higher than the nearly 92,000 overdose deaths in 2020. Earlier data suggested there were more than 107,000. The numbers can change as additional death records arrive.
FOX 28 Spokane
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 4:54 p.m. EST
Frigid weather doesn’t stop Santas surfing off Florida coast. COCOA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — For the surfing Santas off Florida’s central coast, the Atlantic Ocean felt more like the North Pole than the Sunshine State as temperatures plunged to around freezing, while freeze warnings were in place for at least half of the state. Parts of the Florida Panhandle had wind chills that dipped into the single digits on Saturday morning, and interior parts of central Florida had temperatures plunging as low as 27 degrees Fahrenheit. Despite the frigid temperature, the 14th annual Christmas Eve Surfing Santas festival was held Saturday morning at Cocoa Beach on Florida’s Space Coast.
FOX 28 Spokane
Spending bill secures funds for Native American health care
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Access to health care for Native Americans across the U.S. will be bolstered with funding included in a government spending bill approved by Congress. The U.S. House passed the measure Friday, avoiding a government shutdown. A coalition of lawmakers from Oklahoma, Arizona, New Mexico, California and elsewhere fought to include advanced appropriations for the Indian Health Service in the bill, marking a first for the underfunded agency as a way to ensure that services continue in case of potential funding disruptions. With the legislation, IHS joins other federal health care programs that receive advance funding, including Medicare, Medicaid, and the Veterans Health Administration.
Russia Ukraine news – live: Ten killed and 58 injured by Russian shelling in Kherson
At least 10 people have been killed and 58 are injured after Russian shelling in the recently liberated city of Kherson, described by Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky as an act of “terror”.“This is not a war according to the rules defined,” he wrote in a Telegram post on 24 December. “It is terror, it is killing for the sake of intimidation and pleasure. The world must see and understand what absolute evil we are fighting against.”It comes after he warned of a new wave of Russian attacks over Christmas. In his nightly address on Friday, after returning from the...
Comments / 0