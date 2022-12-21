ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Art & Light Gallery to host ‘Art of the Line’ exhibit

“Art of the Line” will open Jan. 3 at Art & Light Gallery at 16 Aiken St., Greenville. The exhibit, which features works by artists Madeleine Peck Wagner of Jacksonville, Florida, and Meredith Mejerle of Athens, Georgia, will be on display virtually on the gallery’s website and in person at the gallery through Jan. 28.
Shelter pets pose for pictures with Santa, hoping to find families to love them

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Greenville Humane Society's "long-term residents" took pictures with Santa. The animal shelter posted the pictures on itsFacebook page. The post says:. "What is your Christmas wish this year? Maybe a new watch, a new book, or just to watch the joy in your family’s eyes on Christmas morning? When Santa visited the Greenville Humane Society, all of our long-term residents’ wishes were the same: to find a family that will love them. At no fault of their own, these pups hold the title of longest residents at the Greenville Humane Society.
Coastal Crust launches lunch menu

Coastal Crust, a pizza restaurant in the Village of West Greenville, has launched its lunch menu. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, the eatery at 1254 Pendleton St. will offer a soup of the day as well as a variety of sandwiches and salads. Coastal Crust also has locations...
Upstate temperatures reach record low for Christmas Eve

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The National Weather Service confirmed that temperatures reached a record low this morning for Christmas Eve in the Upstate. Officials said temperatures got all the way down to 7 degrees at Greenville-Spartanburg. This low beat the previous record, which was set in 1983. Temperatures remain...
Greenville business owner offers coats to homeless

Fire safety tips for the holiday season. The Salvation Army of Greenville needs your help because of the freezing temperatures they've opened their cold shelter until Monday and they're asking for donations to keep everything running. Protecting Yourself From Cold. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Health experts are giving tips...
What’s open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in Greenville?

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - If you are wanting to show you out-of-town guests or don’t feel like dirtying up your kitchen on Christmas Eve and Christmas day, we have a list of Greenville restaurants, breweries and coffee shops that will be open. Here’s a list of what will...
Upstate transplant recipient to compete in World Transplant Games

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Kristen McCall is a two-time kidney transplant recipient, and she has plans to bring a gold medal home to the Upstate. She's competing in the World Transplant Games in Perth, Australia. She plans to compete in track, along with a 5K. Kristen is training for the...
Winter storm, high winds causes damage in Upstate

UPSTATE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Strong winds from Friday morning’s winter storm caused downed trees across the Upstate. Thousands in the area woke up to power outages and trees down in their front yards. FOX Carolina has received reports of trees down in Simpsonville, Cowpens and Welford. Tree uprooted...
Man accused of cutting down Christmas lights in downtown Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department said they are looking for a man who allegedly cut down Christmas light strands around the downtown area. Officers said the man cut down the lights with scissors sometime early on Wednesday morning. According to officers, they identified the suspect as...
Glimpses of Greenville: Jones Furniture Co. served Greenville for 46 years

William Heyward Jones started his first furniture store in the closing years of the 1800s in Augusta, Georgia, beginning a family business that would go on to serve more than three generations of families throughout the Southeast. After surviving a devastating fire and flood in downtown Augusta and expanding to larger buildings several times, the family opened their first expansion into Greenville, South Carolina, in 1921. The textile industry provided a large population and a booming economy for Greenville families to buy and upgrade furniture on a regular basis. Existing competitors at the time included Busbee-Southern Funiture Co., Craig-Rush Furniture Co., The Globe Furniture Co., JC Haley Furniture, and the Standard Furniture Co. — all on Main Street, not far from Jones Furniture Co.’s original location in a small storefront at 313 S. Main St. between East Broad and East Court streets.
Deputies searching for runaway teenager in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for DaShawn Lee Henderson, a 14-year-old who ran away this morning. Deputies said Henderson was last seen around 9:30 a.m. at a house on Kent Mont Lane in Greer. He was wearing a camouflage jacket, a black sweatshirt, black pants and tan Nike tennis shoes.
