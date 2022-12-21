William Heyward Jones started his first furniture store in the closing years of the 1800s in Augusta, Georgia, beginning a family business that would go on to serve more than three generations of families throughout the Southeast. After surviving a devastating fire and flood in downtown Augusta and expanding to larger buildings several times, the family opened their first expansion into Greenville, South Carolina, in 1921. The textile industry provided a large population and a booming economy for Greenville families to buy and upgrade furniture on a regular basis. Existing competitors at the time included Busbee-Southern Funiture Co., Craig-Rush Furniture Co., The Globe Furniture Co., JC Haley Furniture, and the Standard Furniture Co. — all on Main Street, not far from Jones Furniture Co.’s original location in a small storefront at 313 S. Main St. between East Broad and East Court streets.

