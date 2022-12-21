ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Related
WBTW News13

How long will $1 million last in South Carolina?

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — We all have heard the saying “a dollar doesn’t go as far as it used to” and on the heels of skyrocketing inflation, some may feel that is especially true now more than ever. But, exactly how far does a dollar — or rather a million of them — go in […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WFMY NEWS2

Gov. Cooper issues state of emergency for North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. — With the possibility of icy conditions in the western part of the state and below-average temperatures expected as an arctic mass approaches, Governor Roy Cooper signed a State of Emergency Tuesday. This was done to activate the state’s emergency operations plan, waive transportation regulations to help...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WIS-TV

Dominion Energy asks customers to reduce energy consumption

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Electricity provider Dominion Energy is asking customers to conserve energy due to the high demand for electricity as the temperature drops this weekend. The company says to protect the electrical system so it can continue to meet the needs of customers, customers should reduce the amount...
Alissa Rose

$4,000 of payment could come for millions of North Carolina residents

$4,000 of payment could come for millions of North Carolina residentsPhoto byEngin Akyurt/ Pexels. As we all know, rising inflation puts lots of financial pressure on the residents of North Carolina, so to help families in this challenging time, millions of North Carolina residents could receive payment of $4,000.
orangeandbluepress.com

$800 Tax Rebate Check Will Be Heading On Your Way In 13 Days – Start Your Count Down Now!

Residents from South Carolina will be giving away an $800 tax rebate, a great way to start the year with financial assistance. New Year, new $800 tax returns for South Carolina residents who have filed their taxes in 2021. The specific amount that the taxpayers will get from this payment will be based on their 2021 tax liability, according to the South Carolina Department of Revenue the remaining amount left after reducing credits from the salary tax they owe. For people whose tax liabilities are lesser than $800, their rebates will be equal to their tax liability, while filers with a tax liability equal to or over $800 will receive exactly $800.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
coladaily.com

Local trash, recycling and office schedules for the holidays

The holiday season is just around the corner, and here is a list of state, county, and city offices that will be closed or operating on a modified schedule. All South Carolina State Buildings and Offices will be closed Dec. 23 through 27 in observance of the Christmas holiday. They will also be closed Jan. 2 for New Year’s.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Safety tips and safe places in the Midlands as dangerous cold arrives

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Dangerous cold is arriving in the Midlands for the holiday weekend. Wind gusts Friday morning knocked out power for thousands of people. Temperatures are forecast to drop to dangerously cold in what is predicted to be the coldest Christmas in South Carolina since 1983. The Columbia...
COLUMBIA, SC
Kennardo G. James

South Carolina Is Known As the Birthplace of BBQ – Here’s Why

South Carolina is known as the birthplace of BBQ - here's why.Photo byAudacy. Many great states in America are well known for their great barbecue. Rather you choose to go to Texas, Alabama, Arkansas, Missouri, and the Carolinas, - the BBQ in those places will not disappoint! However, there has been a great debate over the years about the birthplace of American BBQ and where it originated. Although it may surprise a lot of people - South Carolina is the birthplace of BBQ! In this article, we will look at sources that point to SC being the birthplace of BBQ, how it was originally prepared, and a few other fun facts!
WLTX.com

South Carolina power outages rising and temperatures quickly falling this Friday

COLUMBIA, S.C. — We reached 54 degrees early this morning in Columbia. That changed pretty quickly once the cold front moved in around 5:50 a.m. this morning. Since then, we have seen winds gusting from 40 to 50 mph with temperatures falling into the 30s. This is a sign of the bitter cold on the way in and has led to some issues this morning.
COLUMBIA, SC
WJCL

Missing in South Carolina: Deputies search for teen girl believed to be with boyfriend out of state

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Authorities in South Carolina are asking the public for help finding a missing teenage girl. Viangisy Lusmagui Alva Gonzales left her home in North Charleston on Sunday and has not returned. It is believed she is with her boyfriend, whose identity is unknown, in the Raleigh, North Carolina area.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WIS-TV

WIS First Alert Weather: Dec. 22, 2022

Watch WIS News 10 at 11 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
COLUMBIA, SC

