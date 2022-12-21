Read full article on original website
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 5:04 p.m. EST
California university apologizes for prisoner experiments. SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A prominent California medical school has apologized for conducting dozens of unethical medical experiments on at least 2,600 incarcerated men in the 1960s and 1970s. A report conducted by the University of California, San Francisco, has found two university dermatologists conducted the experiments on men at a prison hospital until the practice was halted in 1977. The experiments included putting pesticides and herbicides on the men’s skin and injecting it into their veins. The report says the doctors engaged in questionable informed consent practices. One of the doctors is still associated with the university.
Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert blow through Capitol security and refuse screenings before Zelensky speech
Two far-right members of the House of Representatives were spotted blowing straight past a security checkpoint outside the House floor on Wednesday evening as they headed in to attend a surprise address to Congress from Ukraine’s president.Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert were seen on the second floor of the Capitol building walking down a hallway outside of the House floor when they veered right towards the chamber. Before they were able to reach the door, two US Capitol Police officers in suits stopped the pair, addressing Mr Gaetz by name, and informed them that they needed to go through...
Richard Wolfe: Much hope for the Senate, House might be hopeless
“When a library is open, no matter its size or shape, Democracy is open, too.” — Bill Moyers Jamestown Township excepted. My wish for this Xmas day is good health and happiness to all. Good health is becoming a precarious thing again and we’ll get to that further along. Happiness, it is said, is...
US judge rejects Maduro ally’s claim of diplomatic immunity
MIAMI (AP) — A federal judge in Miami has rejected attempts by a close ally of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to shield himself from U.S. criminal charges. The judge ruled Friday that Alex Saab isn’t entitled to diplomatic immunity in the U.S. and must stand trial on accusations of money laundering. The legal fight over Saab’s purported diplomatic status has been closely watched by Maduro’s socialist government, which has demanded the release of the Colombian-born businessman as part of furtive negotiations with the Biden administration. The U.S. since 2019 has stopped recognizing Maduro as Venezuela’s legitimate leader and Judge Robert Scola cited that determination as a basis for rejecting Saab’s motion to dismiss the criminal charges.
More migrants dropped outside vice president's home in freezing weather on Christmas Eve
Several busloads of migrants were dropped off in front of Vice President Kamala Harris' residence in Washington, DC, on Christmas Eve in 18 degree weather late Saturday.
Biden’s signature advances major projects in water bill
President Joe Biden signed a large defense bill on Friday that includes a water bill that directs the Army Corps of Engineers on major infrastructure projects to improve navigation and protect against storms worsened by climate change. The biggest project by far this year is a $34 billion Texas coastal barrier featuring massive floodgates. Another is a new Soo Lock outside Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan. Currently, almost all iron ore is shipped on large vessels through one aging lock on the St. Marys River which connects Lake Superior to Lake Huron. Federal officials have called this the Achilles’ heel of the North American industrial economy.
Spending bill secures funds for Native American health care
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Access to health care for Native Americans across the U.S. will be bolstered with funding included in a government spending bill approved by Congress. The U.S. House passed the measure Friday, avoiding a government shutdown. A coalition of lawmakers from Oklahoma, Arizona, New Mexico, California and elsewhere fought to include advanced appropriations for the Indian Health Service in the bill, marking a first for the underfunded agency as a way to ensure that services continue in case of potential funding disruptions. With the legislation, IHS joins other federal health care programs that receive advance funding, including Medicare, Medicaid, and the Veterans Health Administration.
Alaska lawmaker with Oath Keepers ties eligible for office
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska judge has ruled that a state lawmakers with ties to the far-right Oath Keepers group is eligible to hold office. Superior Court Judge Jack McKenna issued the ruling Friday after overseeing a trial this month in the case against Republican state Rep. David Eastman. The decision can be appealed. Eastman was sued by Randall Kowalke, who earlier this year filed a challenge to Eastman’s candidacy for the Alaska House with the state Division of Elections. The ruling says Eastman is a member of the organization but hasn’t intended to overthrow the United States government.
Brittney Griner asks supporters to advocate for Paul Whelan
Brittney Griner has asked her supporters in a social media post to advocate for Paul Whelan. Whelan is a former Marine serving a 16-year prison term in Russia for espionage charges the United States are baseless. Griner is a WNBA star who was detained in Russia in February and released in December in a prisoner swap for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. The U.S. had sought to exchange Bout for both Whelan and Griner, but Russia would only agree to swap Griner. In a handwritten letter posted to Instagram, Griner urged her supporters to advocate for Whelan and send letters to him.
Virginia state Sen. Jennifer McClellan wins Democratic nomination to succeed late A. Donald McEachin in Congress
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Virginia state Sen. Jennifer McClellan wins Democratic nomination to succeed late A. Donald McEachin in Congress.
Rep.-elect George Santos says he’ll address questions
NEW YORK (AP) — A newly elected New York Republican whose life story has come under question since his election to the U.S. House of Representatives says he plans to respond to the concerns. In a statement on Twitter, Rep.-elect George Santos says he is planning to talk next week. Questions have been raised this week about the life story that Santos, 34, had presented during the campaign for the 3rd Congressional District. Santos first ran for Congress in 2020 and lost. He ran again in 2022 and won in the district that includes some Long Island suburbs and a small part of Queens.
University of California workers end strike, ratify contract
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Striking graduate students at the University of California have approved a bargaining agreement, ending a 40-day strike that snarled the prestigious university system. Union representatives said Friday a majority of striking graduate students and teaching assistants approved two contracts to formally end the work stoppage. Union leaders say it was the largest strike of academic workers, and it was being closely watched by colleges and universities around the country. It will boost the pay by more than $10,000 for both groups. Some are currently paid as little as $24,000, a paltry salary for expensive cities like Los Angeles and Berkeley.
Migrants near US border face cold wait for key asylum ruling
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Hundreds of migrants are gathered in unusually frigid cold temperatures along the Mexican-U.S. border near El Paso, Texas, awaiting a U.S. Supreme Court decision on whether and when to lift pandemic-era restrictions that prevent many from seeking asylum. The limits on border crossings had initially been set to expire Wednesday before a brief extension was granted. The Biden administration has asked the court to lift the restrictions, but not before Christmas. It is not clear when a final decision will come. In the meantime, thousands like hairdresser Grisel Garces of Caracas, Venezuela, have gathered in the cold on the Mexican side, saying waiting is hard as they worry about a decision that could decide their fate.
Russia Ukraine news – live: Ten killed and 58 injured by Russian shelling in Kherson
At least 10 people have been killed and 58 are injured after Russian shelling in the recently liberated city of Kherson, described by Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky as an act of “terror”.“This is not a war according to the rules defined,” he wrote in a Telegram post on 24 December. “It is terror, it is killing for the sake of intimidation and pleasure. The world must see and understand what absolute evil we are fighting against.”It comes after he warned of a new wave of Russian attacks over Christmas. In his nightly address on Friday, after returning from the...
