HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — Purdue University says its Board of Trustees has formally reprimanded the top official of its northwestern Indiana campuses over his mocking of Asian languages during a recent commencement ceremony. The faculty senate of Purdue University Northwest has demanded the resignation of Chancellor Thomas Keon despite his apology over his impression of a fake Asian-sounding language during the Dec. 10 event. The university’s statement released Thursday called Keon’s action an “offhand attempt at humor” that was “extremely offensive and insensitive” but took no further action against him. Faculty senate Chairman Thomas Roach said 87% of faculty members who responded to a poll voted no-confidence in Keon.

