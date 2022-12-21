Read full article on original website
Related
WIS-TV
Family says 12-year-old son died after getting the flu: ‘Our sweet angel was called home’
SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (Gray News) - A family says they are going through an awful time after losing their child to the flu. The DeBord family said their 12-year-old son Anthony first got sick with parainfluenza and was sent to urgent care with shortness of breath. He was treated with a nebulizer and given prescriptions for an inhaler and steroids before being sent home to rest.
Driver missing in Old Saybrook crash
Since a car crashed into a stand of trees in Old Saybrook, Connecticut, police have not been able to find the driver, who is believed to be 64-year-old Robert Lagno.
Comments / 0