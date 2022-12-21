SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (Gray News) - A family says they are going through an awful time after losing their child to the flu. The DeBord family said their 12-year-old son Anthony first got sick with parainfluenza and was sent to urgent care with shortness of breath. He was treated with a nebulizer and given prescriptions for an inhaler and steroids before being sent home to rest.

2 DAYS AGO