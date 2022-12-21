Nathan Bill’s Bar & Restaurant holds Toys for Tots drive

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Nathan Bill’s Bar & Restaurant in Chicopee held a Toys for Tots drive Tuesday night for a special cause.

The restaurant honored Gunnery Sgt. Tommy Sullivan along with members from the United States Marine Corps. Mayor Sarno and Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi also attended the event.

The family friendly event featured a special visit from Santa from a Springfield Fire truck, as well as a visit from the Grinch. 22News spoke with Sullivan’s brother, who owns the Chicopee bar.

“It’s turning into another successful event, we’ve got hopefully enough toys to satisfy what we can around here,” said Joseph Sullivan. “We wanted to support children, I mean everybody knows we are doing it for the children. It’s just heart warming and then knowing it’s in my brother’s honor, you know, it holds a special place in my heart.”

This is Nathan Bill’s Bar & Restaurant’s seventh year holding a toy drive for Toys for Tots. Joseph told 22News this year’s drive by far has collected the most toys compared to year’s past.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.