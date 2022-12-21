Read full article on original website
accesswdun.com
Boys basketball: Bluff blows past Lumpkin for 3rd place
DAHLONEGA, Ga. — Cherokee Bluff jumped on Lumpkin County from the tip en route to an 84-61 win in and a third-place finish in the Kelly King Holiday Classic at Lumpkin County on Thursday. Bluff has four players in double-figures, including a 19-point performance from Boston Kersh. The Bears...
accesswdun.com
Boys basketball: White Co., Chestatee, Bluff, Towns setting the early paces in battles for region supremacy
Much like the girls’ side of things, the somewhat halfway point of the high school basketball season is upon us as area boys teams head into the Christmas break this week. Four regions in the Northeast Georgia area have gotten underway with several area teams jumping out to early leads in the standings. The bulk of the region schedules will take place after the New Year.
pmg-va.com
Georgia’s No. 2 team snaps Carroll’s 30-game streak
GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Carroll County’s 30-game winning streak came to a grinding halt Wednesday at the hands of Georgia’s No. 2-ranked team as Hebron Christian Academy dashed to a 75-45 win in the semifinals of the Smoky Mountain Classic. ROUND-UP Hebron Christian, located northwest of Atlanta in...
KTLO
Former Missouri receiver among 2 transferring to Georgia
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) – No. 1 Georgia bolstered its depth at wide receiver for the 2023 season Thursday when two wide receiver transfers from Southeastern Conference teams committed to play for the Bulldogs. Missouri’s Dominic Lovett and Mississippi State’s Rara Thomas announced their decisions on their Twitter accounts. Each...
accesswdun.com
Habersham EMC, others asking members to reduce usage
Electrical cooperative officials say the extreme cold and current power demand is stressing the electrical system to its fullest extent. Habersham Electric Membership Corporation officials say they expect that to continue throughout this very cold day. HEMC crews have been working throughout the night and will continue to work today...
dawgnation.com
Georgia football did not get a national championship recruiting bump and Kirby Smart knows why
ATHENS — Some might think that winning a national championship would have some grand impact on Georgia’s recruiting efforts. That they’d recruit even better now that they’ve shown proof of concept, that you can in fact win at Georgia. But that didn’t happen with the 2023...
Jordan Hall Signs With Georgia
Georgia beats out Alabama, LSU, and Florida for 4-star defensive lineman Jordan Hall.
dawgnation.com
Georgia football winners and losers from 2023 Early Signing Period
Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football winners and losers from 2023 Early Signing Period. Winner: Chidera Uzo-Diribe. The not-so-dirty little secret...
Buying Stock: 5 Georgia Signees to Invest In
Here are 5 Georgia Signees you need to buy stock in.
Kirby Smart explains why Georgia did not sign QB for 2023
The Georgia Bulldogs have signed a quarterback every year Kirby Smart has been the team’s head coach, but that streak ended this year. The Bulldogs did not sign any quarterbacks, and did not make a real effort to after missing out on Arch Manning earlier in the recruiting cycle. That did not cause Smart much... The post Kirby Smart explains why Georgia did not sign QB for 2023 appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
accesswdun.com
Winds leave some Northeast Georgia residents without power
A blast of cold weather has come to Northeast Georgia along with strong winds that have been causing havoc on trees and power lines in the region. As of about 9:00 p.m. Friday, about 2,705 people across the region were without power. Zach Brackett, Operation and Special Projects Manager with...
Local briefs: Oconee Co man killed in Jackson Co crash, new judge appointed in Walton Co
A man from Oconee County is killed in a crash in Jackson County: the Georgia State Patrol says 71 year-old Luis Villafane of Watkinsville died after a three-vehicle collision on Homer Road in Commerce. The accident investigation is ongoing. Library expansion work in Braselton is now scheduled for completion by...
STEM contest honors six Georgia schools
The six middle and high schools include several in metro Atlanta.
accesswdun.com
Unemployment rate declines in Gainesville, Northeast Georgia
Unemployment rates declined both in Gainesville and the Northeast Georgia area from October to November. In the latest report released Thursday morning by the Georgia Department of Labor, the rate in Gainesville went from 2.5 percent in October to 2.2 percent in November. In the Georgia Mountain Regional Commission, an area encompassing Banks, Dawson, Forsyth, Franklin, Habersham, Hall, Hart, Lumpkin, Rabun, Stephens, Towns, Union, and White counties, the rate declined from 2.7 percent to 2.4.
accesswdun.com
No injuries reported in Gainesville apartment fire
An electrical issue is thought to have caused an apartment fire in Gainesville on Friday night. The Gainesville Fire Department responded to the call on Park Hill Drive, finding no one inside the apartment while they extinguished the flames. Fire Chief Brandon Ellis said on Saturday afternoon that the fire...
accesswdun.com
Jackson County wreck claims life of Watkinsville man
A Watkinsville man died Wednesday in a three-vehicle wreck in Commerce. Luis Montanez Villafane, 71, died when the green 2011 Honda CRV he was driving collided head-on with a Ford U-Haul box truck, the Georgia State Patrol reported. The GSP investigation revealed the CRV was traveling southbound on Homer Road...
As Kemp declares state of emergency, Athens braces for blast of Arctic air
The weekend forecast for Athens calls for a Christmas morning low temperature that bottoms out at 9 degrees. That will be one of four straight days with the mercury in the teens or colder for Athens and all of northeast Georgia, where a wind chill advisory is now in place. Governor Brian Kemp has declared a statewide state of emergency.
accesswdun.com
Rev. Harley Herbert Ingram
Rev. Harley Herbert Ingram, 71, passed away on December 23, 2022 in his home surrounded by family. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home. Rev. Phil Carpenter and Rev. David Matthews will officiate the service.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Bridge over Georgia 400 in Forsyth County fails inspection, will remain closed
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Construction on a Forsyth County overpass has come to a complete stop. It turns out the bridge doesn’t meet the Georgia Department of Transportation’s standards. People who rely on Georgia 400 and Browns Bridge Road to get to and from work say...
accesswdun.com
Joann Nix Waldrep
Ms. Joann Nix Waldrep, age 90, of Gainesville, Georgia, passed away Friday, December 23, 2022. Private services will be held at a later date. She was born December 4, 1932 in Cleveland, Georgia and was the daughter of the late Arnold Nix and Carrie Ravan Nix. She is also preceded in death by her son Shane Chapman Waldrep.
