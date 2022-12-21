Winter storm batters US power, snarling Christmas travel. BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A battering winter storm has knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses across the United States. It left millions more to worry on Saturday about the prospect of further outages and crippled p emergency response efforts and an airport in snow-blown New York state. Across the country, officials have attributed at least 17 deaths to exposure, icy car crashes and other effects of the storm. They include two people who died in their homes outside Buffalo, New York, when emergency crews couldn’t reach them amid historic blizzard conditions. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Saturday almost every Buffalo fire truck was stranded in the snow.

