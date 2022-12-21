Read full article on original website
Weather Updates | Blizzard warning in effect in Montana
GREAT FALLS, Mont. -- A blizzard warning was in effect until the middle of Christmas Day in western Montana along the eastern side of the Rocky Mountains. The National Weather Service warned that the eastern slope of Glacier National Park and the adjacent foothills and plains could see up to 8 inches (20.3 centimeters) of snow and winds up to 90 mph (145 kilometers per hour). The weather service advised traveling only in emergencies.
AP News Summary at 4:43 p.m. EST
Winter storm batters US power, snarling Christmas travel. BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A battering winter storm has knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses across the United States. It left millions more to worry on Saturday about the prospect of further outages and crippled p emergency response efforts and an airport in snow-blown New York state. Across the country, officials have attributed at least 17 deaths to exposure, icy car crashes and other effects of the storm. They include two people who died in their homes outside Buffalo, New York, when emergency crews couldn’t reach them amid historic blizzard conditions. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Saturday almost every Buffalo fire truck was stranded in the snow.
Georgia senator quits for state job, prison chief steps down
ATLANTA (AP) — A south Georgia state senator is leaving his elected office for a state job while Georgia’s prison chief is stepping down. State Sen. Dean Burke, a Bainbridge Republican will step down from his Senate seat effective Dec. 31 to become the chief medical officer of Georgia's Department of Community Health, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Thursday.
Texas coach Beard's fiancée says he didn't strangle her
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The woman who called police to report a family violence assault by Texas basketball coach Chris Beard said Friday that Beard did not strangle her and she never wanted him arrested or prosecuted. Beard was suspended indefinitely without pay after his Dec. 12 arrest on...
