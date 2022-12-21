Read full article on original website
Be aware of panhandling scam that has reached West Texas
MIDLAND, Texas — It seems charitable enough. Give some cash to help a little girl named Sofia get the surgery she needs for her heart condition. “I’m behind people that I see when I’m driving at intersections that I see stopping and give money, you know… pulls at their heartstrings,” said Midland resident Pam Ereira.
Is Now The Time In West Texas To Get Earthquake Insurance?
I never thought, living in Midland/Odessa, I would ever be looking into earthquake insurance for my house. This is stuff that only happens in California or the west coast, not here. According to CBS 7, after the 5.3 earthquake we had just last week north of Midland, insurance companies are...
Midland's Return Disposal boasts environmentally friendly waste disposal technology
Drilling an oil or natural gas well generates significant amounts of waste. Management of that waste has been a challenge, even more so amid the need to be more environmentally sensitive with disposal methods. One company has developed a method for disposal of solid wastes that results in zero discharge...
New Entertainment Complex in Midland Planned Where Costco Was Going In
Even though we missed out on a Costco being put in here in the Permian Basin, the city of Midland is now planning an entertainment complex at that site. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, the proposed site where Costco was going to build before they canceled their plans, is now being proposed on the same area of land in west Midland.
Power outages reported in Odessa, throughout Permian Basin
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to ONCOR’s stormcenter, there are currently over 600 customers without power in Odessa. the storm center website reports that power to this area should be restored around 11 a.m. If you need to report a power outage you can do so at the link...
Humane Society of Odessa power restored
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Humane Society of Odessa has told CBS7 that as of Friday morning that power has now been restored at their facility. In an effort to keep the animals warm during these freezing temperatures, they are asking for the community’s help in bringing blankets to 7012 W. Mockingbird Ln.
New Mexico woman dies in Midland County crash
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A New Mexico woman is dead after a crash in Midland County Tuesday morning. Ana Gonzalez- Ruiz was driving eastbound on CR 130 coming to the stop sign marked intersection of SH 349. Another vehicle was traveling southbound on SH 349 when Gonzalez- Ruiz did not stop at the stop sign and was hit in the intersection by the other vehicle. She was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the cash.
Navasota man killed in Midland crash
MIDLAND, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety says a Navasota man was killed Wednesday evening in a two-vehicle crash in Midland. Troopers say Michael Kennedy, 61, was a passenger in a 2022 Ford Expedition when the driver failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign while entering a highway.
OPD reminds public about ATM safety
ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is reminding the public about ATM safety to help prevent people from becoming a victim of theft. When withdrawing money, make sure to pay attention to your surroundings. This means making sure you aren't being followed and be aware of anyone sitting in a parked car nearby.
Odessans still seeking answers from city council about removal of city employees
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Ten days after the Odessa City Council stunningly fired popular City Attorney Natasha Brooks and City Attorney Michael Marrero, the Council still refuses to provide Odessans with answers. But a growing narrative surrounding the firings suggests the move might not have been based on job performance...
Odessa attorney files lawsuit against City of Odessa
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Attorney Gaven Norris filed a civil lawsuit against the City of Odessa Tuesday, Dec. 22 for what Norris calls “A violation of his rights provided under the Texas Government Code for Public Testimony at an open meeting.”. This comes after a Dec.13 Odessa City Council...
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, 12/24/22
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, 12/24/22: Happy Christmas Eve! Bitterly cold temperatures will continue into the start of Saturday and drop into the lower teens. Wind chill values look to drop into single digits first thing in the morning and will stay rather cold throughout the day even though the actual temperatures will get above freezing by the afternoon hours. Santa is going to bring milder weather to the forecast for Christmas and a much nicer warm-up next week. A few clouds for in the sky next week but a dry forecast is in store for the rest of 2022.
West Texas Shaken by Second 5.4 Magnitude Earthquake in a Month
An earthquake that shook West Texas on Friday may be one of the strongest ever recorded in the state, the Associated Press reported. The magnitude 5.4 quake struck at around 5:35 p.m. local time about 14 miles (22 kilometers) north of Midland. It comes just a month after another 5.4 quake in the region, and officials are investigating whether that earlier quake is linked to local fracking by the oil and gas industry.
OPD identifies suspect in Walmart theft
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police are now reporting that the suspect in a Walmart theft has now been identified due to a tip. OPD says the suspect recently stole around $2,359 worth of merchandise from Walmart. This happened at the Walmart located at 2450 NW Loop 338. The name...
One dead three injured after crash in Midland County
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A crash on Business I-20 and Highway 80 in Midland left a 61-year-old man dead and three injured, late Wednesday evening. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the driver of a 2022 Ford Expedition, failed to yield the right of way at the stop sign entering BI-20 from the service road and was hit by a F-150 traveling westbound on BI-20.
Police search for Walmart thief
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Odessa Police are looking for a man believed to have stolen thousands in merchandise from a store. Officers say the man stole more than $2,300 worth of products from the Walmart located off of Loop 338. Security cameras at the store were able to capture images of the man before he was […]
