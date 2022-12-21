ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RadarOnline

'Stranger Things' Star Millie Bobby Brown & BF Jake Bongiovi's Romance Heats Up, Loved-Up Pair Spending Time With Family Over Holidays

By Radar Staff
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PeAPX_0jpYQwmZ00
Jordan Hinton/Image Press Agency

Love is in the air for Millie Bobby Brown and her boyfriend, Jake Bongiovi , as their red-hot romance continues to heat up.

RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned the Stranger Things actress and her beau, also known for being Jon Bon Jovi 's son, have plans to divide time between their families and conquer the holidays before ringing in the new year together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EuaLO_0jpYQwmZ00
Jordan Hinton/Image Press Agency

She was previously linked to rugby player Joseph Robinson and singer Jacob Sartorius , but this "is her first serious relationship," a source dished. "And it feels right."

Millie and the actor first met on Instagram in 2021 and have since gone public with their relationship on the platform, recently sharing a PDA snap on the beach.

"And we were friends for a bit , and then, what can I say?" she told WIRED about their modern-day love story.

The power couple also recently showed up and showed out in the Big Apple while attending the premiere of Millie's new film Enola Holmes 2 on October 27.

At the star-studded event, the swooning duo held hands and lovingly wrapped their arms around each other as they struck poses for photographers.

Millie and Jake first made their red carpet debut together at the 2022 BAFTAs in March.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R7lT4_0jpYQwmZ00
ZapatA/MEGA

In recent weeks, Millie shared a video of herself and Jake getting in the festive spirit, putting up a Christmas tree and making memories together.

"Thankful for many ppl, things, and animals," she gushed on Thanksgiving, to which he returned the love in his own social media post.

Prior to that, Jake cheered on his leading lady following the season 4 premiere of her hit show Stranger Things .

He took to Instagram to show his support on May 15, writing alongside a photo of the couple, "Congratulations babe u deserve the world love you."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RUdPM_0jpYQwmZ00
MEGA

During a recent interview, Millie also opened up about her friendship with Noah Schnapp , revealing they once made a pact to get married if they are both still single at age 40.

"Jake, by the way who is my boyfriend, when we first met, Jake was like, 'You guys are in love,'" she told Drew Barrymore on her show. "But it's in the most platonic way."

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

'Hunk-Hungry' Hoda Kotb On The Lookout For Love After Split From Financier Joel Schiffman: Sources

Beloved TV anchor Hoda Kotb is ready to dive back into the dating pool after her breakup from financier Joel Schiffman, RadarOnline.com has learned. The broadcaster has been enjoying her singledom after being in an eight-year relationship and is now considering "jump-starting" her love life by finding a guy that suits her fancy, insiders close to Kotb dish about her current relationship status."She's taking the initiative to change that," added the source. "She's looking to find an ordinary Joe."Kotb is "flirting up a storm" and looking more confident than ever following her split. The Today personality announced in January...
RadarOnline

'He Knows Everything': Insiders Fear Britney Spears' Ex Kevin Federline Will Spill All About Pop Star In New Book

Sources close to Britney Spears fear that her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, will spill details about the pop star in his new book, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.Journalist Daphne Barak revealed the former backup dancer is planning to write about "his experience of fatherhood" and Spears' father, Jamie, has agreed to help with the project. It's been confirmed they are now "speaking to each other once again."K-Fed "turned down multimillion-dollar book deals" in previous years, a source revealed. "Kevin's divorce settlement and child support payments include a nondisclosure agreement. But that expires when the boys turn 18," said a source about Sean,...
RadarOnline

Christie Brinkley 'Wearing Out Her Welcome' With Friendly Ex-Husband Billy Joel & Wife, Couple Wants Evenings 'To Themselves': Sources

Three's a crowd for Billy Joel and his current wife, Alexis Roderick, RadarOnline.com has learned as insiders claim that his ex-wife Christie Brinkley can't get enough time with the pair. Sources claim the bubbly model "is wearing out her welcome" with routine visits to the rocker's home in their ritzy New York neighborhood.Brinkley was said to have gotten into the habit of household singalongs with Joel and their daughter, Alexa Ray, in a tradition that continued long after the couple's split.Joel and Brinkley were married from 1985 to 1994.The trio enjoys hanging out when their schedules permit, tipsters spill, but...
NEW YORK STATE
RadarOnline

'He's Seeing Red': O.J. Simpson Fuming At Ex-Pal Kris Jenner For Not Working Her PR Magic To Restore His Rep

Bitter O.J. Simpson is fuming over being a Hollywood pariah, and the angry ex-con resents old pal Kris Jenner for not helping him regain his former A-list status, RadarOnline.com has learned."He's fed up with being avoided like the plague or outright ignored by celebrities, and he's convinced Kris could change all that by inviting him back into her inner circle," spilled a source.The reality TV momager, 67, was best friends with 75-year-old O.J.'s ex, Nicole Brown Simpson — and spies revealed she's iced out the disgraced NFL legend since her former husband, Robert Kardashian, helped acquit him of her and...
NEVADA STATE
RadarOnline

Deteriorating Bruce Willis Revised Will Before Diagnosis, Daughters With Demi Moore Allegedly Getting $1 Million Each

Bruce Willis' will was revised days before he was diagnosed with a rare brain disease, RadarOnline.com has learned. The Die Hard actor, 67, will spread out his $250 million fortune amongst his family, including the daughters she shares with ex-wife Demi Moore, as well as his new spouse and their children.Sources spill that Bruce is only leaving Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 28, $1 million each, although that is barely one percent of their dad's net worth.Insiders allege that the majority of the retired action star's net worth will go to his current wife, Emma, and their little girls...
RadarOnline

Game Show Icon Steve Harvey Dealing With Own 'Family Feud,' Tension In Blended Brood 'Drives Him Crazy': Sources

Longtime TV personality Steve Harvey can always anticipate the top answers on the board when it comes to hosting his game show Family Feud, but when he is dealing with his own sparring loved ones at home, insiders say it has been an issue. RadarOnline.com has learned the talkative star has his hands full with his blended brood and former flames behind closed doors."Steve's got four biological kids with two previous wives and three stepkids with [his current wife] Marjorie," an insider shared about their family dynamic, adding, "They're driving him crazy!" The Act Like A Lady, Think Like A...
RadarOnline

Wendy Williams' Brother Bashes Former Talk Show Host For 'Abandoning' Their 91-Year Old Father

Former daytime talk show host Wendy Williams has been slammed by her brother for "abandoning" their 91-year-old father, RadarOnline.com has learned. Since leaving a California rehab facility for alcohol abuse, the 58-year-old has sparked health concerns and had several bizarre encounters with paparazzi. She was also accused of ousting one-time close loved ones from her inner circle. Wendy's brother, Tommy Williams, stepped forward, accusing her of "abandoning" their elderly dad, Thomas Williams. He is the latest family member to make accusations against the former TV personality. Since leaving the rehabilitation facility, Wendy allegedly cut ties with her son, Kevin Hunter...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RadarOnline

Lonely Matt Lauer ‘Really Upset’ With Ex-Friend Katie Couric For Leaking Their Private Texts

Disgraced ex-Today show host Matt Lauer has slowly been cutting out friends from his life as he deals with trust issues after his ex-friend Katie Couric spilled about him in her tell-all, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources close to the situation revealed that Lauer, 64, has been “kind of withdrawn from several friendships in the last year.” The insider said it all started after Couric’s memoir, Going There. In the book and during her press tour, Couric said it was “really, really hard” to process everything after hearing about the sexual assault allegations against Lauer. She said she felt “shocked” after...
RadarOnline

Billionaire Oprah Shocked To Discover $100 Is Too Expensive To Spend On A Christmas Gift

Mogul Oprah Winfrey, whose net worth is estimated to be $2.5 billion, was shocked to discover that $100 is too much for some people to spend on a single Christmas gift, RadarOnline.com has learned. Oprah, 68, was left speechless when a photographer approached the star and sought out her wisdom on gift giving. The photographer who captured the viral clip can be heard on the video, asking the former talk show host for a "favorite gift" idea to get his mother for Christmas, who was "not doing well."Drenched in designer duds, Oprah turned to the camera and seemed eager to...
RadarOnline

Kim Kardashian Invites Ex-Husband Kanye West To Family's Former Home For Saint's 7th Birthday After Affair Claim

Playing nice! Kim Kardashian put her differences aside with Kanye West for the sake of their children. RadarOnline.com is told The Kardashians star "invited" her ex-husband to the Hidden Hills home that the once-happy couple used to share so he could celebrate Saint's 7th birthday with the family. Meaning that Ye didn't show up unannounced as he did for Chicago's party nearly one year ago. Sources revealed to RadarOnline.com that Kim extended the invite to her ex-husband, confirming they were under the same roof for several hours — a sign their co-parenting is headed in the right direction despite his...
RadarOnline

Angelina Jolie Back On The Dating Scene, Having Fun With Younger Men 6 Years After Brad Pitt Split

Actress Angelina Jolie has been single since her 2016 split from Brad Pitt but sources reveal she’s getting back into the swing of things, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources close to the 47-year-old Hollywood star revealed, “She gets a thrill out of arranging to meet up for afternoon trysts.” The insider added, “She’s very alpha about the whole thing. She makes the guys sign NDAs, arranges the hotel suites — never under her own name — and she sets the time and never, ever spends the night,” The source added that Jolie only hangs out with men she knows through mutual...
RadarOnline

Jada Pinkett Smith’s Ex August Alsina Hits The Town With His New Boyfriend Zu Days After Coming Out

Jada Pinkett Smith’s ex-boyfriend August Alsina’s relationship with his boyfriend Zu is going strong with the two spending the Thanksgiving holiday together, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Thursday, August’s new musician beau named Zu posted a selfie of the two-eating lunch outside. The two are seated close to each other and were matching in all-black ensembles. August followed up with his own post on Instagram which showed the two in an elevator while posing for the camera. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this week, August revealed Zu as his partner to the world on an episode of The Surreal Life.During a...
RadarOnline

'An Affair Of The Heart': Kirstie Alley Believed Patrick Swayze Was The 'One That Got Away' Up Until Her Death

Reunited in the sky. Late Cheers actress Kirstie Alley had two husbands and once claimed she was crazy about John Travolta, but for decades, sources said she allegedly carried a secret torch for Dirty Dancing hunk Patrick Swayze, RadarOnline.com has learned. While she once called Travolta "the love of her life," the legendary actress — whose surprising death was revealed on Monday after a secret battle with colon cancer — described Swayze as "the one that got away" and truly believed they would have been together until his 2009 death at the age of 57 if things worked out differently."Kirstie says...
RadarOnline

Mel B’s Ex-Husband Stephen Belafonte Rushes To Court, Pleads For Emergency Hearing Over Spice Girl Star’s Alleged Drinking & ‘Bizarre’ Behavior

Spice Girls star Mel B’s ex-husband Stephen Belafonte has rushed back to court in their never-ending divorce war pleading for an emergency hearing over their 11-year-old daughter Madison, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Stephen requested the hearing to discuss Mel's alleged drinking and other concerning behavior. Stephen said he wants a court order where Madison can have her own private phone, privacy to make her call to him without Mel around, and an order that Mel’s other daughter Phoenix cannot access Madison’s phone. Further, he wants a court order prohibiting Mel from being under the...
RadarOnline

Joshua Jackson & Wife Jodie Turner-Smith 'On The Rocks' As 'Dynamic Between Them Has Changed': Sources

Joshua Jackson and his wife, Jodie Turner-Smith, have become one of Hollywood's favorite couples, but there may be trouble in paradise. A source said they have hit a rough patch, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report, claiming "things are definitely rocky."The Dawson's Creek alum and actress-model "seem like the perfect match," although they do have disputes "over little things" which can "escalate into full-blown rows.""They're very different people," claimed the insider, noting the Queen & Slim actress enjoys going out and socializing with friends while he is more introverted. Jackson and Turner-Smith were recently all smiles after leaving the British Fashion...
RadarOnline

'I Have 7 Kids Right Now': Tori Spelling Says Dean McDermott's Ex-Wife Mary Jo Eustace's 17-Year-Old Daughter Is Living With Them After Family 'Strain'

Tori Spelling is adjusting to a new normal at home with husband Dean McDermott, RadarOnline.com has learned, revealing his ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace's daughter is now living with them.The BH90210 alum dished about her "big, blended family" on Monday's episode of Bethenny Frankel's ReWives podcast, telling the former Bravolebrity she has a full house with her and Dean's five kids, plus her stepson, Jack Montgomery McDermott, and his ex-wife's 17-year-old daughter, Lola Eustace.Dean and Tori share Liam, 15, Stella, 14, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 5. "It's currently the Christmas season and I have seven kids right now," Tori...
RadarOnline

Amanda Bynes Debuts Shocking New Look As Former Child Star Reveals Career Change Following 9-Year Conservatorship

Former child star Amanda Bynes was seen out and about in Los Angeles on Monday sporting a shocking new look, RadarOnline.com has learned. In between a break at her L.A. cosmetology school, Bynes, 36, grabbed coffee and flaunted a freshly cropped short 'do. The ex-Nickelodeon star was seen donning a casual look with a dark gray plain cropped T-shirt, black leggings, black ballet flats, and matching all-black sunglasses.Bynes rocked a short bob that had been dyed dark brown — a sharp contrast from her previous bleach blonde and the various bold-colored wigs she wore. In October 2022, Bynes announced on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

162K+
Followers
4K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy