'Stranger Things' Star Millie Bobby Brown & BF Jake Bongiovi's Romance Heats Up, Loved-Up Pair Spending Time With Family Over Holidays

Love is in the air for Millie Bobby Brown and her boyfriend, Jake Bongiovi , as their red-hot romance continues to heat up.

RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned the Stranger Things actress and her beau, also known for being Jon Bon Jovi 's son, have plans to divide time between their families and conquer the holidays before ringing in the new year together.

She was previously linked to rugby player Joseph Robinson and singer Jacob Sartorius , but this "is her first serious relationship," a source dished. "And it feels right."

Millie and the actor first met on Instagram in 2021 and have since gone public with their relationship on the platform, recently sharing a PDA snap on the beach.

"And we were friends for a bit , and then, what can I say?" she told WIRED about their modern-day love story.

The power couple also recently showed up and showed out in the Big Apple while attending the premiere of Millie's new film Enola Holmes 2 on October 27.

At the star-studded event, the swooning duo held hands and lovingly wrapped their arms around each other as they struck poses for photographers.

Millie and Jake first made their red carpet debut together at the 2022 BAFTAs in March.

In recent weeks, Millie shared a video of herself and Jake getting in the festive spirit, putting up a Christmas tree and making memories together.

"Thankful for many ppl, things, and animals," she gushed on Thanksgiving, to which he returned the love in his own social media post.

Prior to that, Jake cheered on his leading lady following the season 4 premiere of her hit show Stranger Things .

He took to Instagram to show his support on May 15, writing alongside a photo of the couple, "Congratulations babe u deserve the world love you."

During a recent interview, Millie also opened up about her friendship with Noah Schnapp , revealing they once made a pact to get married if they are both still single at age 40.

"Jake, by the way who is my boyfriend, when we first met, Jake was like, 'You guys are in love,'" she told Drew Barrymore on her show. "But it's in the most platonic way."