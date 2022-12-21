ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indonesian Action Comedy ‘The Big 4’ Enters Netflix’s Global Non-English Film Chart At Number Two

By Liz Shackleton
 4 days ago
Indonesian action comedy The Big 4 , directed by Timo Tjahjanto , has entered Netflix ’s Global Non-English Film chart at number two for the week December 12-18 with 16.4 million hours viewed.

The Netflix Original has also entered the Top 10 Country Film list in 53 countries, including Indonesia where it is the number one film. Spanish drama God’s Crooked Lines , directed by Oriol Paulo, is currently the number one global non-English film in its second week of release.

“What a great honor to have my work recognized across the globe, a particularly Indonesian story that’s close to my heart,” said Tjahjanto. “It is thrilling to witness how the story can resonate and travel the world, which is made possible by Netflix.”

The Big 4 revolves around a by-the-book female detective who investigates the death of her father and follows a clue to a remote tropical island, only to find out his true identity as a leader of a group of assassins. The cast is headed by Abimana Aryasatya, Putri Marino, Arie Kriting, Lutesha and Kristo Immanuel.

Tjahjanto is one of Indonesia’s best known action directors. As one half of the Mo Brothers with Kimo Stamboel, he directed action films including Macabre and Killers . As a solo director, his credits include Headshot , May The Devil Take You and The Night Comes For Us .

Netflix has also announced the release date for upcoming Indonesian film Dear David , which will start streaming from February 9, 2023. Directed by Lucky Kuswandi, the coming-of-age drama is about a straight-A student whose future might be jeopardized when her secret fantasy blog is revealed to her whole school. The two films are part of a large slate of Indonesian originals that Netflix announced earlier this year.

Deadline

