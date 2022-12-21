"You will be missed and I hope you’re smiling down on us from heaven," Lemon said of the Emmy Award-winning investigative reporter, who died of cancer over the weekend Don Lemon broke down on CNN This Morning while announcing the death of Drew Griffin, a CNN senior investigative correspondent who died of cancer over the weekend at age 60. "We have some very sad news to tell you today," Lemon began. "Our colleague and friend and longtime distinguished CNN journalist Drew Griffin has passed away." The anchor teared up as he recounted the...

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO