Convicted killer 'The Serpent' to be released

French serial killer Charles Sobhraj is set to be released from prison in Nepal where he was serving time for murdering an American backpacker in 1975. NBC News’ Valerie Castro has more on how the killer known as “The Serpent” will be free once more. Dec. 23, 2022.
'Real Housewife' Jen Shah should get 10 years in prison following guilty plea for wire fraud, feds say

The Justice Department is requesting a decade in prison for "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Jen Shah ahead of her Jan. 6 sentencing for running a nationwide telemarketing scheme targeting seniors, according to newly-filed court documents that also feature previously unreported victim impact statements from some of the elderly people she defrauded.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
