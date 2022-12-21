Read full article on original website
Convicted killer 'The Serpent' to be released
French serial killer Charles Sobhraj is set to be released from prison in Nepal where he was serving time for murdering an American backpacker in 1975. NBC News’ Valerie Castro has more on how the killer known as “The Serpent” will be free once more. Dec. 23, 2022.
'Real Housewife' Jen Shah should get 10 years in prison following guilty plea for wire fraud, feds say
The Justice Department is requesting a decade in prison for "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Jen Shah ahead of her Jan. 6 sentencing for running a nationwide telemarketing scheme targeting seniors, according to newly-filed court documents that also feature previously unreported victim impact statements from some of the elderly people she defrauded.
Michigan mom is arrested and accused of sending harassing texts to her daughter
A Michigan woman was arrested after she sent months of harassing text messages to two teenagers, including her daughter, officials said Thursday. Kendra Gail Licari, 42, of Mount Pleasant, was charged with two counts of stalking a minor and two counts of communicating with another to commit a crime, according to an Isabella County arrest warrant authorized Dec. 8.
The backlash against Megan Thee Stallion proves she's telling truth in Tory Lanez shooting case, prosecutor says
LOS ANGELES — A California prosecutor told jurors Wednesday that hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion would never have subjected herself to the torrent of public abuse she’s received if she wasn’t telling the truth about rapper Tory Lanez shooting her in the feet and wounding her in the summer of 2020.
