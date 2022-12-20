Woman killed in El Cajon after driving off freeway, hitting tree ID'd

A 32-year-old woman who died after her sedan struck a tree in El Cajon Sunday has been identified, the county Medical Examiner’s Office said.

Nancy Annette Lisa Benson, of Lemon Grove, was killed after her 2002 Audi TT veered off east Interstate 8 near Second Street about 4:30 a.m., authorities said Tuesday.

The Audi crashed into a tree along the freeway, then into a 2008 Honda CRV on the off-ramp to Second Street, police said.

Benson died before she could be taken to a hospital.

The Honda driver, a 31-year-old man, and his passenger suffered minor injuries, police said.

The crash is under investigation.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .