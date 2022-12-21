Man dies after being shot in SoMa; suspect sought

Bonifacio Gonzalvo was wounded in a 2011 shooting and died of complications related to his injury in November. Police are seeking the public's help to locate and identify a suspect in the shooting. Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner

The San Francisco Police Department announced on Tuesday that a man who was wounded in a 2011 shooting died of complications related to his injury, and police sought the public's help to identify a suspect.

Officers were called on the morning of June 16, 2011 to the area of Sixth and Minna Streets in SoMa on reports of the shooting and found Bonifacio Gonzalvo of San Francisco suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene, according to the police.

Gonzalvo was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, and police reported "he remained in continuous medical care since the incident."

San Francisco police announced on Tuesday that Gonzalvo died at a hospital on Nov. 30 "as a result of the gunshot wound."

SFPD Homicide Detail detectives took control of an investigation into the shooting following Gonzalvo's death. Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to contact San Francisco police at 415-575-4444.