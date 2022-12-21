ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcintosh County, OK

24-year-old Texas woman in critical condition following McIntosh County crash

By FOX23.com News Staff
 4 days ago
MCINTOSH COUNTY, Okla. — A 24-year-old Texas woman is in critical condition following McIntosh County crash, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP).

OHP said the crash occurred around 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday on US-69, about 1 mile north of Onapa Road and 3.5 miles south of Checotah.

According to OHP, two vehicles were involved in the collision: a 2004 GMC 3500 Pickup and a 2016 Toyota Camry.

OHP said the pickup was driving northbound on US-69 and was unable to avoid hitting the Camry, which was parked in the inside lane of US-69.

The driver of the pickup, Michael Anderson, age 27 of Checotah, was not injured, according to OHP.

OHP said the driver of the Camry, Rasidat Salami, a 24-year-old woman from Roanoke, Texas, was taken by Checotah EMS to Life Flight and then flown to a Tulsa hospital where she was admitted in critical condition.

OHP said the collision was caused by a vehicle in the roadway.

OHP also said Salami was stopped because she was having a medical issue.

