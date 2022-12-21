It’s officially peak flu season and many of us are experiencing the side effects. ProMedica family and sports medicine physician Matthew Rennels talks about the symptoms and treatment of the flu, and what you can do to help avoid contracting the virus in the first place. Symptoms The flu is a respiratory tract infection that can affect your whole body. It usually starts abruptly with fever, tiredness, headache, muscle aches, sore throat and a cough. Many illnesses begin with flu-like symptoms, so it can be hard to determine if it’s the influenza virus that caused you to be sick. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), you cannot tell the difference between the flu and COVID-19 by symptoms alone. A test is necessary to determine whether it is the flu, COVID-19 or another illness.

