Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Social Security payment increases coming for Illinois residentsR.A. HeimIllinois State
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 around ChristmasR.A. HeimChicago, IL
5 Underrated Places In Chicago That Even Natives Have Never Heard OfLIFE_HACKSChicago, IL
Chicago’s Vegan Soft Serve Shop Vaca’s Creamery to Open Second Location Next YearVegOut MagazineChicago, IL
6 Free Holiday Light Shows in Chicago and Illinois SuburbsThe Bright Side CornerChicago, IL
Related
cwbchicago.com
Victim slashed during robbery at Grand Red Line, Chicago police say
Chicago — A man was cut on the wrist as three offenders robbed him on the Grand Red Line platform on Christmas Eve, Chicago police said. The 43-year-old was approached by three people who struck up a conversation around 3:43 a.m. But the situation turned violent when the group pushed the man down, causing him to hit his head on the wall. The robbers rifled through his pockets, took his property, and left the platform, according to a CPD report.
fox32chicago.com
Speed cameras installed on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - Speed cameras have been installed on three of the Northwest Side's most dangerous intersections. They've been placed at the corner of Austin and Foster in Jefferson Park, Addison and Sayre in Dunning and along Milwaukee avenue in front of Schurz High School in Old Irving, which is a location where two cyclists were hit and killed.
Police issue alert about armed robbery crew on Near West Side
Chicago Police in the 12th District, on the Near-West side, have issued an alert about an armed robbery crew. There were ten known street robberies in the district on Thursday and Friday believed to have been committed by the same crew.
fox32chicago.com
Dozen people without home after West Side structure fire
CHICAGO - A dozen people were left without a home Christmas Eve morning following a structure fire on the West Side. Chicago Fire Department was on the scene of a 2-11 fire in South Austin near Leamington Avenue and Ferdinand Street early Saturday. There were no injuries reported. The Red...
cwbchicago.com
13 people robbed in overnight spree on Chicago’s Near West Side, police say
Chicago — For the second night in a row, armed robbers swept through Chicago’s Near West Side neighborhoods overnight, leaving at least 13 victims in the wake of their crime wave. CWBChicago reported yesterday that at least nine victims had been targeted in a similar spree on Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Another spike on Sunday claimed at least seven robbery victims.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Bittersweet days on 63rd Street
For many in Clearing, Garfield Ridge and beyond, it was the worst news they had heard in a long time. After a 55-year run on the Southwest Side, La Petite Pastry Shop is closing at year’s end. Reaction was swift on the shop’s Facebook page. “I am devastated,”...
Shootout with off-duty cop after attempted carjack on West Side
CHICAGO — An off-duty police officer engaged in a shootout when an individual attempted to hijack an officer’s car in Near West Side early Saturday morning. Police said the off-duty officer was standing next to the vehicle at the 1500 block of West Roosevelt Road in the city’s Little Italy neighborhood around 2:05 a.m. when […]
cwbchicago.com
Men wearing ski masks dropped off a dead gunshot victim at downtown hospital, police say
Chicago — Police are investigating after two men wearing ski masks dropped off a gunshot victim at Northwestern Memorial Hospital early Friday. The injured man, 31, died. Chicago police said a blue pickup truck arrived at the hospital, 251 East Huron, around 12:41 a.m. Two occupants of the truck delivered the victim, then drove away. Police said the man had suffered a gunshot wound to his abdomen.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with robbing woman in South Austin
CHICAGO - A 28-year-old man is facing charges for robbing a woman on the West Side earlier this month. Police say Devonte Madge was identified as the offender that forcefully took property from a 39-year-old woman in the first block of North Lorel Avenue in Austin around 9:58 p.m. on Dec. 4.
fox32chicago.com
Carjacker steals off-duty Chicago cop's car, crashes it into fire hydrant before exchanging gunfire
CHICAGO - An offender stole an off-duty Chicago police officer's car before crashing it into a fire hydrant in Little Italy Saturday morning. Police say the victim was outside the car in the 1500 block of West Roosevelt Road around 2 a.m. when the offender hopped in and drove off.
fox32chicago.com
Man beat up before 4 thieves take his car in Lake View East parking garage
CHICAGO - A 34-year-old man was beat up by four carjackers before they took his SUV and other personal belongings Thursday night in Lake View East. Police say the victim was walking to his car inside a parking garage around 9:08 p.m. when four men demanded his property. The offenders...
cwbchicago.com
Off-duty Chicago police officer exchanged gunfire with car thief at gas station
An off-duty Chicago police officer exchanged gunfire with a man who stole his car from a service station on the Near West Side overnight, officials said. The officer was outside his Jeep Cherokee at the service station in the 1500 block of West Roosevelt when the offender jumped behind the wheel and drove away around 2:05 a.m.
CTA rerouting buses away from DuSable Lake Shore Drive
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The CTA has begun rerouting buses away from Outer DuSable Lake Shore Drive, as the winter storm is causing dangerous driving conditions.The following bus routes are being rerouted off of DuSable Lake Shore Drive:#2 Hyde Park Express#6 Jackson Park Express#14 Jeffery Jump#26 South Shore Express#28 Stony Island#134 Stockton/LaSalle Express#135 Clarendon/LaSalle Express#136 Sheridan/LaSalle Express#143 Stockton/Michigan Express#146 Inner Lake Shore/Michigan Express#147 Outer DuSable Lake Shore Express#148 Clarendon/Michigan ExpressThe CTA is advising commuters to check the agency's website for details on how each route will be affected.Infamously, Lake Shore Drive was forced to shut down on Feb. 2, 2011, as Chicago was walloped by a blizzard that dumped a total of 21.2 inches in the city.Blowing and drifting snow along Lake Shore Drive that day caused multiple accidents, and as the snow piled up, vehicles became stuck, and off-ramps became impassable. Some people ended up being stranded for up to 12 hours before they were rescued. Some frustrated drivers simply got out of their vehicles and abandoned them in the middle of the Drive. Many cars ran out of gas, and were abandoned. A total of about 900 cars became stranded in whiteout conditions.
Chicago Journal
Robbery crew undeterred by subzero temps, hit nearly a dozen victims overnight
CHICAGO - As the weather deteriorated and temperatures dropped to lows not seen since Jussie Smollett's infamous sandwich run, at least one crew was out working early this morning undeterred by the dangerous cold and hawk winds, and authorities reported they robbed nearly a dozen people in eight separate armed robberies over the course of a little more than an hour.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago winter storm: Metra reduces Friday service
Metra is going along with plans to run reduced services on most of its lines Friday. Today Metra is experiencing minor issues, for the most part trains are running. In weather like this trains run at a reduced speed. On Saturday, Metra will run on a holiday schedule which can be found, along with other important information, on their website.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man throws dog off CTA platform in Lake View: police
CHICAGO - A Chicago man allegedly threw a dog off a CTA platform in Lake View Thursday morning. Demetrice Spencer, 43, faces one felony count of aggravated cruelty to animals. According to police, Spencer threw a dog from the CTA platform in the 3400 block of North Paulina Street onto the concrete alley.
fox32chicago.com
Reyes Clara: Missing Chicago boy last seen Thursday night
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 15-year-old boy. Reyes Clara was last seen Thursday night. According to police, he left his Hermosa home in the 4300 block of W. McLean Avenue on foot and without a cellphone. Clara was last seen wearing a...
Oak Park business catches fire, spreads to residential building
OAK PARK, Ill. — A first-floor business caught on fire and spread throughout a building in Oak Park early Friday morning. Oak Park police responded to a fire on the first floor of a building in the 200 block of South Boulevard around 12:23 a.m. The fire spread from the first floor through the walls up […]
cwbchicago.com
Despite several arrests, armed robbery crews have returned to Chicago’s hard-hit Near West Side
Chicago — Two men salting a West Town sidewalk and an 80-year-old man are among at least nine people who were robbed at gunpoint during two holdup sprees Wednesday night and Thursday morning, mainly in West Town, Bucktown, and Logan Square. There were seven robberies reported in the same areas on Sunday morning.
Chicago police: Man went into business disguised as city employee, demanded money
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning the public about a man who allegedly went into a North Side business disguised as a city employee and demanded money for services rendered. The incident occurred Dec. 13 around 11:15 a.m. in the 6400 block of North Sheridan Road in the Rogers Park...
Comments / 0