GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Rodney Leon Warren, 39, was arrested last night and charged with aggravated battery after allegedly stabbing a friend on December 8. Gainesville Police Department officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 700 block of NE Waldo Road at 10:30 a.m. on December 8. The officers’ investigation found that Warren had reached out to the victim about hanging out on the day of the incident, and Warren picked up the victim and brought him to his house. Warren’s behavior abruptly changed at his house, and he became confrontational and violent.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO