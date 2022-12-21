Read full article on original website
mainstreetdailynews.com
APD arrests man connected to Alachua shooting
Alachua Police Department (APD) officials arrested a suspect connected to a Dec. 9 fatal shooting in Alachua. On Thursday, APD announced the arrest of Lacorrin Calhoun, 20, in connection with shooting Jaquan Robinson, 22, of Fort White at One 51 Apartments on Northwest 150th Road. Calhoun was charged with second-degree...
Independent Florida Alligator
Deputies arrest suspects in fatal shooting at The Crossing at Santa Fe
Two Gainesville men were arrested after their 18-year-old accomplice in a robbery was shot dead at The Crossing at Santa Fe apartments. While Jacoby Edwards, 18, turned himself into the Alachua County Jail Dec. 11, Alachua County Sheriff’s Office arrested Andrew Bleau, 18, Monday at Harbor Cove Apartments. Both men were charged for armed home invasion robbery, homicide and criminal conspiracy.
alachuachronicle.com
Man on pre-trial release arrested for firearm theft and drug trafficking
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Anthony Devon Quinn, 31, was arrested last night and charged with grand theft of a firearm, drug trafficking, multiple counts of drug possession, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, maintaining a vehicle for the purpose of selling drugs, and selling drugs within 1,000 feet of a convenience store.
mainstreetdailynews.com
GPD, FDLE search for missing Gainesville boy
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) issued a missing child alert for a 13-year-old Gainesville boy on Friday morning, followed by a Gainesville Police Department alert early Friday afternoon. “Police are searching for 13-year old Ean Stephens who was last seen at his family’s home on the 3700 block...
WCJB
Alachua Police arrest murder suspect in apartment complex shooting
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - An arrest has been made in the deadly shooting at an apartment complex in the City of Alachua nearly two weeks ago. Alachua Police Department officials say they arrested Lacorrin Calhoun, 20, on Thursday in connection to the Dec. 9 shooting at One 51 Apartments. Jaquan Robinson, 22, was killed in what officials describe as a “drug deal gone foul.”
mainstreetdailynews.com
GPD arrests 2 for fatal SW Gainesville stabbing
The Gainesville Police Department (GPD) has arrested two men for fatally stabbing another man during an altercation on Tuesday. According to GPD, officers responded Tuesday to calls about a stabbing at Phoenix Apartments, which is in the 3100 block of SW 26th Drive. “Once on scene, officers located an unresponsive...
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville man charged in December 8 stabbing on Waldo Road
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Rodney Leon Warren, 39, was arrested last night and charged with aggravated battery after allegedly stabbing a friend on December 8. Gainesville Police Department officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 700 block of NE Waldo Road at 10:30 a.m. on December 8. The officers’ investigation found that Warren had reached out to the victim about hanging out on the day of the incident, and Warren picked up the victim and brought him to his house. Warren’s behavior abruptly changed at his house, and he became confrontational and violent.
ocala-news.com
Ocala man jailed for making false report after claiming debit card was fraudulently used
A 42-year-old Ocala man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of making a false report regarding the fraudulent use of his debit card. On Tuesday, November 22, MCSO was notified of a burglary that had occurred near the 8700 block of SE Baseline Road. A man, identified as Gary Mark Antich, arrived at MCSO’s office and claimed that his vehicle had been burglarized on Monday, November 14 while he was eating at a local restaurant.
Action News Jax
FHP busts human smuggling scheme in Lake City
LAKE CITY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol arrested a couple smuggling 10 illegal immigrants into Lake City on Tuesday. According to the arrest report, at approximately 9:55 a.m., a patrol trooper conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 75 near mile marker 426 when he noticed a window tint violation on a Kia Sedona bearing a Tennessee license plate.
Inmate death at Marion County Jail prompts FDLE investigation
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the death of inmate Scott Whitley III, 46, who died in custody while on suicide watch at the Marion County Jail after a confrontation with officers. Whitley was being held on a felony charge of resisting an officer with violence and a...
WCJB
Roadways blocked as Ocala Police investigate death
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Police officers blocked some roadways in Ocala on Thursday morning as they investigate a death in the area. Officers say someone died in the area of North Magnolia Avenue and Northwest 14th Street. Officers responded to the scene to investigate the death. Due to the investigation,...
Death investigation underway in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. — Police are investigating a death in Ocala Thursday morning. Investigators said the death happened in the area of North Magnolia Avenue and Northwest 14th Street Wednesday night. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The lanes of Northwest 14th Street are closed as the investigation...
WESH
Police: Death investigation underway in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. — Ocala police said a death investigation is underway. The death occurred in the area of North Magnolia Avenue and Northwest 14th Street, according to the Ocala Police Department. Northwest 14th Street is closed. People are being advised to use an alternate route. Additional details on the...
Florida Sheriff “Decked The Cells” With 29 Arrests For Drugs And Trafficking
CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. – Instead of walking into a winter wonderland, these criminals are “walking into booking once again,” thanks to the members of the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Tactical Impact Unit (TIU). Over the past few months, CCSO’s TIU conducted another “Deck the
alachuachronicle.com
Homeless woman arrested for taking money out of wallet, told officer she was “blessed” with the money
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Candace Jean Falke, 41, was arrested yesterday afternoon after allegedly taking cash and multiple insurance cards that were in a wallet she found in a restroom at Publix. A Gainesville Police Department officer spoke to the victim at about 11 a.m. yesterday at the Publix at...
WCJB
Two men arrested after deadly stabbing in Gainesville neighborhood
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two men were arrested on charges related to the murder of a man in a Gainesville neighborhood on Tuesday after investigators apparently rejected any claims of self-defense. Gainesville Police Officers arrested Tasireous Townsend, 21, and D’Angelo Bridges, 18, on charges connected to a deadly stabbing that...
alachuachronicle.com
Deputies arrest 14-time felon with loaded gun on RTS bus
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Joshua Emmanuel Hall, 36, was arrested today on a warrant for felony criminal conspiracy, trafficking in narcotics, and using a two-way communications device to facilitate a felony. He was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, trafficking in synthetic narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a firearm while in the commission of a felony.
Action News Jax
6 teenagers in Lake City involved in a shooting, 5 wounded
LAKE CITY, Fla. — The Lake City Police Department is investigating a shooting incident involving six teenage boys that happened Monday in broad daylight. The Lake City Police Department said all six teenage boys are going to be okay. Still, residents in Lake City told Action News Jax that a shooting involving that many people, let alone teenagers, is very scary.
ocala-news.com
Two people arrested in Ocala after high-speed pursuit ends in crash
A man and woman were arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after a high-speed pursuit in Ocala ended with a crash. On Tuesday, an MCSO deputy was parked at the Murphy Express located at 17 Cedar Radial Pass when a Chevrolet Trailblazer was observed near the front of the store. The deputy watched as a white male, later identified as 37-year-old Cody Allen Calton, stepped outside the vehicle, according to the MCSO report.
ocala-news.com
Woman arrested after smuggling Suboxone, meth into Lowell Correctional Institution
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 58-year-old woman after she was caught smuggling Suboxone and methamphetamine into Lowell Correctional Institution. On Saturday, December 17, two MCSO deputies responded to the Lowell Correctional Institution located at 11120 NW Gainesville Road in Ocala in reference to an individual who had attempted to smuggle a controlled substance into the prison.
