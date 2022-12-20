Read full article on original website
lovelandbeacon.com
Christmas Eve 2022
LOVELAND, OH (December 24, 2022 CHRISTMAS EVE!) – It is the night before Christmas and we’re all guaranteed the White Christmas we always dream of. The week before Christmas, and all through the town. Not a store was closed, not even downtown. All store windows were filled with...
lovelandbeacon.com
3’s for LIFE is back
LOVELAND, OH (December 22, 2022) – He drained the trey means filling the shelves at Loveland InterFaith Effort (LIFE) Food Pantry this high school basketball season. For those of you not up to speed on some common basketball lingo: I’ll bet you are familiar with terms like round ball, shooting some hoops, hardwoods, slam-dunk and probably alley-oop, but in case you don’t know it, another common term used when a player successfully makes a 3-point shot is “He drained the trey!” Okay, lesson complete. One year ago, Jarvis Global Investments (JGI), Tigers Incorporated and Loveland Spirit Club organized the inaugural “3’s For LIFE” fundraising campaign. It’s back! Leading the way for the 2nd Annual 3’s For LIFE fundraising campaign are LHS seniors Elly Steinbrunner and Brady Steiner.
Fox 19
Over $2k worth of Christmas gifts stolen from seniors, nonprofit says
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Hundreds of seniors could be without a gift this Christmas after a Grinch stole thousands of dollars worth of presents from a Mt. Airy nonprofit. Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly, located on Colerain Avenue, is boarded up after it was broken into on Thursday night. The...
lovelandbeacon.com
VIDEO: It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas…
LOVELAND, OH (December 23, 2022) – Everywhere you go, all around Loveland, you’ll find it sure looks a lot like Christmas. From the community Christmas tree and Santa sitting with Mrs. Claus at the crossing of Christmas & Loveland, to up and down and all around the homes of Loveland beautiful Christmas and Holiday light displays bring a brilliance to the day and night of the Christmas season.
lovelandbeacon.com
Lighting up Christmas electrically
FUN WITH MAPS – ISSUE 2022-228 DAILY FEATURE (2022 Final Edition!) LOVELAND, OH (December 22, 2022) – In Issue 2022-228 of Steve Kovacs Fun with Maps, we learn a little about the first electric Christmas light display. Electric Christmas. Not surprisingly, the first display of electric Christmas lights...
WLWT 5
Dearborn County waitress surprised with $1,500 tip
LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — A pair of best friends in Southeast Indiana have a holiday tradition of surprising a local waitress or waiter with a massive tip. Lawrenceburg residents Kati Elliott and Jessica Smart launched the initiative Good Tidings and Tips in 2019. Each year, they identify a Dearborn County...
Fox 19
Tri-State grocery stores packed ahead of winter storm
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Grocery stores in the Cincinnati area have been packed with people shopping ahead of the winter storm. Dee Felice Market in downtown Covington is one of the many stores with a spike in customers Thursday. Owner Shelly Dee Felice Nelson says that the staff prepared more than a week in advance.
Beloved Sugar n Spice diner closes for renovations as third location opens
A beloved breakfast spot is closing its original location for a renovation, while opening a third location in Hamilton County.
WLWT 5
Random act of kindness: Nursing home resident gets free haircut thanks to hairstylists kind gesture
CINCINNATI — A nursing home resident and a hairstylist are getting lots of love after a heartwarming story was shared of neighbor helping neighbor. Bob Hater, 66, has been at the Western Hills Nursing Home since earlier this summer after spending time in the ICU with an infection. At...
This Cincinnatti couple continue to give away millions
Over the last month, I have written a series of articles on business leaders and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. I like to spread good news stories, and readers enjoy these uplifting articles.
WLWT 5
After nearly 5 months at Children's Hospital, 'Miracle Maddie' discharged in time for Christmas
CINCINNATI — If you're looking for a Christmas miracle, look no further than "Miracle Maddie." Maddie Whipp is about to turn five months old and is also about to spend her first days at home with her family in West Virginia. Whipp is the daughter of Kylen and Lacey...
WCPO
9 ways to protect your home from the bitter cold
OAKLEY, Ohio — Are you ready for the snow and cold?. The issue is not a couple of inches of snow: that's easy to deal with. It's the dangerous cold, and your home and car need to be prepared. Hardware and home improvement stores have been some of the...
WLWT 5
Local families spend hours without power in aftermath of winter storm
MORROW, Ohio — Thousands were back on today, but thousands of others were still waiting. That was the cold, harsh reality of the aftermath of last night's blizzard-like storm. Duke Energy had 11,000 customers back in business by noon. But the remaining 4,000 or so were still powerless by...
5 Most Haunted Cemetery In Ohio You Dare Not To Visit
Ohio is home to a number of haunted cemeteries, each with its own unique history and tales of ghosts and other supernatural phenomena. Here are the top five most haunted cemeteries in Ohio:
linknky.com
LINK Streetscapes: Newport
This story originally appeared in the Dec. 16 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To get these stories first, subscribe here. There are Northern Kentucky classics and staples that even I, a longtime resident of the area, have somehow missed. In this streetscapes, come explore a world famous restaurant, an inventive coffee shop and a rustic bourbon bar.
WKYT 27
Mom stuck in car with kids for 24 hours on I-71
GALLATIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Beshear says the National Guard, Kentucky State Police, and local first responders have assisted road crews in trying to clear the interstate and conducting wellness checks on those stuck on I-71. “We’re coming from Akron, and we’re traveling down to Florida. I got here at noon yesterday,” said Nakita Patterson, who says she was traveling southbound on I-71 Friday morning. She was directed to exit the interstate, and she’s been stuck on highway 2850 in Verona ever since.
The Time Capsule Hidden in Plain Sight at Cincinnati Nature Center’s Rowe Woods
Explore the Cincinnati Nature Center's historic cabin for a lesson in early 1800s architecture. The post The Time Capsule Hidden in Plain Sight at Cincinnati Nature Center’s Rowe Woods appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
thegnarlygnome.com
Brew House Cincinnati Is Trapped In “Just Enough” of a Time Warp to be Incredible.
There’s something about nostalgia that really satisfies me as a drinker. Brew House, over in the Walnut Hills neighborhood of Cincinnati, is one of those places that really checks that box. Brew House Cincinnati is the type of place I feel like I’d have found myself walking into as a kid with my Grandpa. We’d be fresh off of him taking me to get my hair cut, and we’d stop to grab lunch on the way back home. I’d expect everyone there to look up, smile, and say ‘Hi’ as we walked in to find our table… they would know us by name, like any good neighborhood joint.
linknky.com
A $1.5M mansion in Mainstrasse
This story originally appeared in the Dec. 16 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To get these stories first, subscribe here. Mainstrasse Village is famous for its architecture and restaurants, but one of the village’s statement-piece buildings is the Boyd Mansion, located at 606 Philadelphia St., in Covington. Listed...
WLWT 5
Renowned local French chef dies Friday after battle with cancer
A renowned local French chef in Cincinnati has died on Friday at the age of 61. Chef Jean-Robert de Cavel died in his sleep today as a result of a 5-year battle with soft tissue cancer. de Cavel began his culinary life in France. He came to Cincinnati in 1993...
