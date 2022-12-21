BRIDGMAN, Mich. (WNDU) - Blizzard conditions were felt across Berrien County on Friday, as the county was hit with heavy snow, strong winds, and cold temperatures. As 16 News Now Investigative Reporter Carli Luca shows us in the video above, the conditions created very low visibility, which is the exact reason why officials are urging you to stay off the roads. The wind can take the snow up into the air and cause a whiteout in a matter of seconds.

BERRIEN COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO