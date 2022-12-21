Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Michigan City man sentenced to 37 years for trafficking fentanyl
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A drug kingpin will spend 37 years behind bars for his role in “Operation Fentanyl Freeway.”. Rico Marion, 45, of Michigan City, was sentenced after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and possessing a firearm while drug trafficking. From June through August of...
Children hospitalized following Cass Co. crash
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Children were taken to the hospital following a two-car crash in Cass County on Christmas Eve. Deputies responded to the crash on M-51 near Maple Street in Howard Township shortly after 6 p.m. A Niles woman and her daughter were headed south on the highway when the woman lost control of her vehicle.
2 arrested after stolen vehicle pursuit spans from Elkhart to Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Two people are behind bars in Cass County after a two-state pursuit in a stolen vehicle early Thursday afternoon. According to the Elkhart Police Department, the chase started just before 12:30 p.m. in the 100 block of South Main Street in Elkhart. The pursuit went...
Elkhart teen dies in crash involving car, semi
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A 17-year-old girl is dead after a crash involving a car and a semi-truck Thursday night in Elkhart County. Officers were called just after 9 p.m. to the 25000 block of County Road 18 in reference to a two-vehicle crash. Police say a 20-year-old Elkhart...
Man, dog hurt in Friday morning shooting in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating after a man and a dog were hurt in a shooting on Friday morning. Officers were called around 7 a.m. to the 2200 block Huey Street on reports of a shooting. According to police, a suspect burst into the home and opened fire.
1 hurt in shooting at Roseland Holiday Inn Express
ROSELAND, Ind. (WNDU) – One person was hurt in a shooting early Thursday morning at the Holiday Inn Express in Roseland. Officers from the Roseland Police Department and St. Joseph County Police Department were called just before 3:20 a.m. to a disturbance at the hotel on N. Dixie Way. It was reported that someone was kicking in a door.
How South Bend PD saved Christmas
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Most families that celebrate Christmas are familiar with the classic holiday story of How the Grinch Stole Christmas. In both the animated and Jim Carrey live-action versions, the Grinch steals all the gifts and food from the Whos, but eventually, he is overcome by holiday cheer, gives back what he stole, and is welcomed back with open arms.
One School at a Time: Jimtown Intermediate wins Martin’s grant
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - When Santa checks his list, he can usually tell if it’s from a teacher. That’s because it’s usually full of school supplies!. A Jimtown teacher has a long wish list for her classroom. With the help of a jolly man with a white beard, Martin’s Super Markets awarded her with a One School at a Time $1,000 grant.
Pet Vet: Veterinary Forensics
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - When it comes to investigating crimes, evidence is crucial, and animals are playing an interesting role when law enforcement investigates crime scenes. Our Pet Vet Dr. David Visser sat down with Jack Springgate to tell us how animals are helping “take a bite” out of...
Tyler’s Peace Angels donates 500 toys to Beacon Children’s Hospital
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A local family is keeping the memory of their young son alive this Christmas. Their group, known as “Tyler’s Peace Angels,” is named in honor of their son, Tyler Allman. Sadly, Tyler died five years ago after a long battle with Batten...
UPDATE: State of emergency lifted in Berrien County after power outages resolved in Benton Harbor
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Officials declared a state of emergency in Berrien County on Friday night due to a large power outage in the city of Benton Harbor. The declaration went into effect at 10 p.m. and it will remain in effect for seven days. Officials made the declaration to support efforts in responding to the needs of Benton Harbor and in the protection of the public from dangers presented by the potential exposures to extreme cold temperatures.
Much of area has travel woes on Christmas Eve
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Outside of St. Joseph County, residents have their own travel woes Christmas Eve. Lagrange County officials have moved the county’s road status to a travel watch. And in Cass County, Michigan, the county will remain under a blizzard warning through 7 p.m. Christmas Eve.
City of South Bend announces holiday schedule for trash pickup
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend has announced its holiday trash pickup schedule. City offices will be closed on Monday, Dec. 26, and Monday, Jan. 2, in observance of Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. Therefore, pickup will be delayed by one day each over...
Blizzard conditions felt across Berrien County
BRIDGMAN, Mich. (WNDU) - Blizzard conditions were felt across Berrien County on Friday, as the county was hit with heavy snow, strong winds, and cold temperatures. As 16 News Now Investigative Reporter Carli Luca shows us in the video above, the conditions created very low visibility, which is the exact reason why officials are urging you to stay off the roads. The wind can take the snow up into the air and cause a whiteout in a matter of seconds.
Michigan State Police urging drivers to avoid I-94 after multiple crashes cause lane closures
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan State Police (MSP) are urging you to stay off I-94 in both directions between New Buffalo and Battle Creek until 4 p.m. or later as crews continue to clean up the roadway after multiple crashes on Friday morning. This comes as police say blizzard...
Several roads in St. Joseph County closed Friday night due to high winds, severe drifting
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials in St. Joseph County have closed several roads, mostly in Granger, until further notice due to high winds and severe drifting. The following roads will be closed through Friday night and will be reassessed Saturday morning or when the high winds subside:. Bittersweet...
Officials give winter storm update in South Bend, St. Joseph County
If you must go outside for work or other obligations, you might be putting yourself at risk of frostbite. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Matt Engelbrecht lets us know how things stand heading into the overnight hours in his first look at the weather at 11:00. City of South Bend announces...
ISP warns drivers ahead of winter storm
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As the massive winter storm approaches Michiana, Indiana State Police are asking drivers to avoid travel Thursday night and Friday. But if travel is absolutely necessary, Sgt. Ted Bohner from ISP said having an emergency kit in your car is crucial. Make sure your tank...
