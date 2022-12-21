ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

New York Post

Three busloads of migrants dropped at Kamala Harris’ home on Christmas Eve

Three busloads of shivering migrants were dumped in front of Vice President Kamala Harris’ Washington D.C. residence on a frigid Christmas Eve, according to multiple reports. The buses, believed to be from Texas, dropped the asylum seekers off in 18-degree weather in front of the Naval Observatory, where Harris lives, late Saturday, according to 7News and CNN. The outlets said the migrants were seen wearing only T-shirts or light sweatshirts in the freezing temperatures. They were given blankets and put on another bus bound for a local church. Video shared by 7 News DC reporter Christian Flores showed the third bus of migrants draped...
Bryan College Station Eagle

Senate immigration showdown ends with Title 42 stalemate

WASHINGTON — Congressional inaction on immigration sparked yet another Senate showdown over the so-called Title 42 border expulsion directive, prolonging a legislative stalemate on the issue and paving the way for U.S. border policy to likely be decided in the courts. The Senate shot down a pair of proposed...
Bryan College Station Eagle

Senate passes $1.7 trillion bill to fund government, aid Ukraine

WASHINGTON — The Senate passed a massive $1.7 trillion spending bill Thursday that finances federal agencies through September and provides another significant round of military and economic aid to Ukraine, one day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's dramatic address to a joint meeting of Congress. The 4,155-page bill includes...
Bryan College Station Eagle

Lamentable move by committee

The decision by the House committee investigating last year’s riot at the U.S. Capitol to refer Donald Trump for criminal prosecution was unsurprising. The committee had spent nearly a year and a half building its case, which it presented in focused detail at its final hearing on Monday. Issuing...
Bryan College Station Eagle

Abbot and Paxton wrong to turn their backs

For two government leaders, whose political sleeves proudly display their Christian faith, there is a screeching dissonance with how they — Gov. Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton — appear to practice that faith with regard to immigrants. That dissonance is particularly poignant at this time of...
