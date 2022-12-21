Read full article on original website
Washington, DC: Bus of migrants dropped off outside VP Kamala Harris's home
Buses dropped off migrants at the U.S. Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C. Christmas Eve. The facility is Vice President Kamala Harris's official residence.
HOLIDAY PEACE OFFERINGS: What would you gift a member of the opposite political party? Americans respond
Americans in the nation's capital revealed what gifts they would give to members of the opposite political party as peace offerings during the holiday season.
Three busloads of migrants dropped at Kamala Harris’ home on Christmas Eve
Three busloads of shivering migrants were dumped in front of Vice President Kamala Harris’ Washington D.C. residence on a frigid Christmas Eve, according to multiple reports. The buses, believed to be from Texas, dropped the asylum seekers off in 18-degree weather in front of the Naval Observatory, where Harris lives, late Saturday, according to 7News and CNN. The outlets said the migrants were seen wearing only T-shirts or light sweatshirts in the freezing temperatures. They were given blankets and put on another bus bound for a local church. Video shared by 7 News DC reporter Christian Flores showed the third bus of migrants draped...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Senate immigration showdown ends with Title 42 stalemate
WASHINGTON — Congressional inaction on immigration sparked yet another Senate showdown over the so-called Title 42 border expulsion directive, prolonging a legislative stalemate on the issue and paving the way for U.S. border policy to likely be decided in the courts. The Senate shot down a pair of proposed...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Senate passes $1.7 trillion bill to fund government, aid Ukraine
WASHINGTON — The Senate passed a massive $1.7 trillion spending bill Thursday that finances federal agencies through September and provides another significant round of military and economic aid to Ukraine, one day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's dramatic address to a joint meeting of Congress. The 4,155-page bill includes...
Some Ukrainians move Christmas to detach again from Russia
Ukrainians usually celebrate Christmas on Jan. 7, as do Russians
Bryan College Station Eagle
Lamentable move by committee
The decision by the House committee investigating last year’s riot at the U.S. Capitol to refer Donald Trump for criminal prosecution was unsurprising. The committee had spent nearly a year and a half building its case, which it presented in focused detail at its final hearing on Monday. Issuing...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Abbot and Paxton wrong to turn their backs
For two government leaders, whose political sleeves proudly display their Christian faith, there is a screeching dissonance with how they — Gov. Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton — appear to practice that faith with regard to immigrants. That dissonance is particularly poignant at this time of...
The Taliban have banned women from working for NGOs in Afghanistan
The Taliban government have ordered all non-governmental groups in Afghanistan to suspend employing women, allegedly because some female employees didn't wear the Islamic headscarf correctly.
