2 Hair Care Mistakes That Almost Always Lead To Thinning

Are you unknowingly contributing to your own thinning hair dilemmas? Say it ain’t so! While genetics, aging, and stress can be among the biggest culprits responsible for thinning hair, you could be doing things on your very own at home that make the problem worse or could lead to future thinning. From styling errors to an incredibly common scalp issue you could be overlooking that can lead to damaged, thinning hair, these are two hair care mistakes that almost always lead to thinning.
Mint Message

Borderline Personality Disorder and Lowered Empathy

I have previously written about two personality disorders. One of them is associated with a lack of empathy, affects about six point two percent of the general population, and is known as Narcissistic Personality Disorder - or NPD for short. The other is associated with having shallow emotions & Adolf Hitler, affects one point eight percent of the general populace, & is known as Histrionic Personality Disorder or HPD. Now, I am going to be writing about Borderline Personality Disorder, which you can also refer to as BPD if you want to shorten it. The disorder is a condition that is characterized by instability and impulsivity. Some studies say that the condition affects around one point six percent of adults, but another peer-reviewed scientific study says that the number could be up to six percent of the general population.
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Emotionally Unavailable People Will Refuse To Validate Their Relationships

My phone dinged, and a rush went through my entire body. Quickly I checked, and his name flashed across my screen... James. For six years, we had been off and on. Whenever a relationship ended for me, he was there. But when we weren’t together romantically, we were “friends.” we would text, talk on the phone, and flirt slightly… until I got too close for comfort.
The Blade

Feeling out of sorts? What to do if you get the flu

It’s officially peak flu season and many of us are experiencing the side effects. ProMedica family and sports medicine physician Matthew Rennels talks about the symptoms and treatment of the flu, and what you can do to help avoid contracting the virus in the first place. Symptoms The flu is a respiratory tract infection that can affect your whole body. It usually starts abruptly with fever, tiredness, headache, muscle aches, sore throat and a cough. Many illnesses begin with flu-like symptoms, so it can be hard to determine if it’s the influenza virus that caused you to be sick. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), you cannot tell the difference between the flu and COVID-19 by symptoms alone. A test is necessary to determine whether it is the flu, COVID-19 or another illness.
studyfinds.org

Following 5 precepts of Buddhism can help stressed out people avoid depression

CHIANG MAI, Thailand — Could becoming a Buddhist be the secret to avoiding depression and mental health issues? A new study finds that those who follow the five precepts of Buddhism are less likely to develop depressive symptoms — even if they’re under high levels of stress.
verywellmind.com

Bipolar Brain vs. Non-Bipolar Brain: Key Differences

Most people probably think of bipolar disorder as a psychiatric disorder, but it is also considered a neurological disorder. This is because the expression of the genes associated with bipolar leads to chemical, structural, and functional neurological differences from a brain that doesn’t have bipolar. Here’s a look at...
Scrubs Magazine

Love the Night Shift? You Might Have Sociopathic Tendencies.

Most nurses have to work through the night at some point during their careers. But there are always a few nurses who volunteer for the night shift for one reason or another. They may have responsibilities during the day such as raising kids or going to school, but others simply love the thrill of working past regular hours.
Healthline

Why Meth Use Can Cause Mouth Ulcers and How to Treat Them

Mouth ulcers can happen as one side effect of using meth. Treatment can help, but these sores may also begin to heal when you stop taking meth. Methamphetamine, or meth, is a powerful stimulant. It activates your sympathetic nervous system, speeding up your heartbeat and making you feel more energetic.
psychologytoday.com

An Overnighter Can Help Depression

"Depression" is an umbrella term that probably covers four or more illnesses researchers are investigating. If you suspect you are depressed, it's important to look closely at all your health habits, which include sleep, diet, and exercise. Six studies on the sleep/light cure, called "triple chronotherapy," concluded that it provided...
MedicalXpress

Smartphone app may be beneficial for some with bipolar disorder

A smartphone-based self-management app does not reduce the risk of relapse among patients with bipolar disorder, but can reduce relapse risk and manic symptom severity for low-risk individuals, according to a study published online Dec. 21 in JAMA Psychiatry. Evan H. Goulding, M.D., Ph.D., from the Northwestern University Feinberg School...
Odyssey

Alone But Not Lonely

As Henry David Thoreau wrote in his famous work of philosophy, Walden, "I never found the companion that was so companionable as solitude." Lonely and alone, while often misused to convey the same meaning, have very different connotations. Lonely is an adjective and a feeling that someone can possess. According to the Oxford English Dictionary, lonely is defined as "sad at the thought that one is alone; having a feeling of solitariness." According to this definition, someone can be lonely while surrounded by other people. However, alone is defined as "being unaccompanied, by oneself. While someone can be alone and lonely, that is not always the case and is a common misconception about those who spend time alone.
Crystal Jackson

Tips for Loving a Partner with Avoidant Attachment

If you’ve ever dated an emotionally unavailable partner, you might have been dealing with an avoidant attachment style without even knowing it. Attachment theory is fascinating. Pioneered by Mary Ainsworth and John Bowlby, the theory suggests that the way we relate to our early caregivers influences our lifelong relationship style.
NPR

Brain Scientists Are Tripping Out Over Psychedelics

Psychedelic drugs – like LSD, salvia, ayahuasca, Ibogaine, MDMA (AKA ecstasy), or psilocybin (AKA 'magic mushrooms' or 'shrooms') – are experiencing a resurgence of interest in their potential medical benefits. At the Neuroscience 2022 meeting held by the Society of Neuroscience, the appetite for psychedelic research permeated the...
verywellmind.com

What Is Masking in Mental Health?

“Masking” refers to when an individual hides or suppresses symptoms, behaviors, or difficulties they are experiencing. While it can happen intentionally, it often occurs unconsciously over time as an individual receives negative feedback for their authentic presentation. While many think of masking as a neurodivergent behavior, particularly for autistic...
psychologytoday.com

Do Schizophrenia Patients Really Have Impaired Logic?

It is well known that patients with schizophrenia demonstrate poor reasoning capacities. Researchers have challenged this idea with little progress. Poor "reasoning" and "logic" definitions make it difficult to determine the fundamental traits of schizophrenia. It’s notoriously one of the first observations that researchers tend to think of when discussing...

