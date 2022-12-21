Read full article on original website
k105.com
4 arrested in Hart Co. after multi-agency raid
Four suspects have been arrested after a multi-agency law enforcement raid in Hart County. On Monday afternoon, the Greater Hardin County Narcotics Task Force, Hart County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police executed a search warrant in Canmer, according to Hart County Sheriff Jeff Wilson. While not providing details...
wnky.com
KSP responds to 81 collisions during winter storm conditions
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – This holiday weekend, first responders have assisted with a high number of wrecks as a result of the winter storm. Kentucky State Police trooper Daniel Priddy says KSP Post 3 responded to 81 collisions on Friday. They also responded to 60 motor assists, and that number could increase.
WBKO
Simpson Co. Sheriff’s Office arrest a Tennessee fugitive
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a fugitive out of Tennessee. On Dec. 13, Randall Matthew Suiter-Crawford had warrants for five counts of solicitation of a minor, three counts of aggravated statutory rape, two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor in sexual acts.
k105.com
4 weekend fires in Ky. claim 5 lives
A fourth residential fire over the weekend claimed a fifth life. K105 reported earlier this week that three house fires over the weekend killed four people, including a seven-year-old boy. A fifth fire, reported by the Prestonsburg Police Department, has also claimed a life. On Sunday, firefighters responded to a...
14news.com
Crews respond to overturned truck in Perry Co.
PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities responded to an overturned truck and livestock trailer in Perry County on Friday. According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, the wreck happened at the 74-mile marker of Interstate 64 eastbound. Deputies and Indiana State Police say they have worked...
k105.com
Morgantown police find meth, needles near 3 children during traffic stop. Impaired mother arrested.
An allegedly impaired woman has been arrested after Morgantown police found methamphetamine and hypodermic needles in her vehicle, along with the suspect’s three children, during a traffic stop. On Saturday, the Morgantown Police Department was dispatched to I-165 (Natcher Parkway) on the report of a reckless driver. Upon arriving...
wnky.com
Man arrested following stabbing on Glen Lily Road
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A man is behind bars after police say a victim was stabbed in Bowling Green this morning. Thursday morning, the Bowling Green Police Department responded to a report of stabbing on the 200 block of Glen Lily Road. Upon arrival, officers found a victim with...
Man being held in Kentucky jail charged as fugitive from Tennessee
A man who is already behind bars in Kentucky is expected to return to Middle Tennessee to face multiple sex-related charges involving a minor.
wnky.com
Multiple wrecks reported on I-65 amid icy road conditions
WARREN COUNTY, Ky. – Local authorities are urging drivers to stay inside and avoid road travel if possible today. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police are working multiple wrecks on Interstate 65 near mile markers 38 and 40 northbound. KSP trooper Daniel Priddy says all three lanes are blocked near mile marker 40.
k105.com
1,700 without power in Grayson County. Warming center open. 5-year-old injured in Morgantown Road crash.
As the temperature in Grayson County drops to -6 degrees as of 8:50 Friday morning, at least 1,700 customers are without power in Grayson County. There is a warm center open at the Old Judicial Building at 125 East White Oak Street. Grayson County Emergency Management Director Tony Willen said...
14news.com
Deputies: Teen dead following two-vehicle crash in Daviess Co.
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County authorities responded to a deadly crash involving two vehicles on Wednesday. According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened near the intersection of U.S. Highway 60 East and Hawes Boulevard. Deputies say a driver in a 2013 Ford Mustang was heading...
Kentucky firefighters battle three separate fires on Christmas Eve morning
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. — Zoneton Fire - along with Shepherdsville, Nichols and Okolona firefighters - spent over five hours, fighting three separate fires on Christmas Eve. "No sooner than we got to the mop up stage with one fire, we'd be dispatched to another working fire. And the same thing happened again with a third fire," Deputy Chief/Fire Marshal Tracey Key said.
wevv.com
Fatal crash in Daviess County leaves young man dead
A serious crash just before 5:00 pm Wednesday left one man dead and another injured. According to the Daviess County Sheriff's Office, the victim was driving westbound on Highway 60 E without headlights on when a pickup truck turned in front of the victim's car, causing the truck to hit the driver's side of the victim's car.
WLKY.com
7-year-old killed in tree cutting accident in Hardin County
HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — The Hardin County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 7-year-old was killed in a tree-cutting accident over the weekend. According to the sheriff's office, the incident happened just before 5 p.m. on Sunday. Police and EMS responded to a residence about a person being injured...
wnky.com
Collisions, traffic backups result in closures on I-65, I-71
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Areas along Interstate 65 southbound in Hart County at the 63 mile marker and Interstate 71 northbound near mile marker 62 are shut down at this time. KSP trooper Daniel Priddy says I-65 southbound at the 63 mile marker is currently shut down due to multiple collisions.
WBKO
Bowling Green Police arrest man after reported stabbing
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department has arrested a man after a stabbing incident this morning. Officers responded to a report of a stabbing on Glen Lily Road, where they found the victim, Miguel Domingo Bartolo, suffering from several stab wounds. Bartolo was transferred to a...
'Cousin Eddie' display in Kentucky leads to police response
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. — (AP) — A “Cousin Eddie” display in Kentucky apparently looked a little too real and police were called to check it out. After receiving the call, a dispatcher described the scene to responding officers as "a male standing outside. He is naked. He has a robe covering part of his body. He is exposing himself, and he has a hose between his legs.”
WBKO
Crime Stoppers: Thieves stealing from cars in BG neighborhoods
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say there have been numerous thefts from cars in the neighborhoods near Preston Miller Park. Police say the suspects are specifically seeking out unlocked vehicles. Several home surveillance cameras have captured images of the suspects, who typically have their faces covered. Police...
wnky.com
WCSO: Animals removed from land due to neglect
WARREN COUNTY, Ky. – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says it has removed several animals from a residence due to neglect. Several goats, donkeys and at least one pig roamed the area, causing a safety hazard to themselves and disrupting neighbors, authorities say. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office...
k105.com
4 people, including small child, die in 3 weekend house fires
Four people died, including a seven-year-old boy, and several people suffered injuries in three residential fires over the weekend. The first of the three fires occurred Saturday night at approximately 11:40 on Isom Bradley Road south of Scottsville in Allen County. Perishing in the blaze were 72-year-old Jerry Emmitt and his wife, 73-year-old Ida Emmitt.
