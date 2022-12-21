Read full article on original website
National Weather Service Forecasts Bitter Cold, High Winds, Blowing And Drifting Snow
The Effingham County Health Department and Effingham County Emergency Management urges residents to take necessary precautions to stay safe during these extremely cold temperatures and dangerous road conditions. Monitor latest weather forecasts and prepare your home and vehicles for extreme cold and severe weather conditions. Residents should adjust plans to...
“Ground blizzard” possible
To all of you who asked for a white Christmas: Thanks a lot. Cold, wind, and snow will belt virtually all of Downstate Thursday and Friday. Some areas could get about four inches, with a six-inch snowfall possible northeast of a line from Bloomington to Paris. Ed Shimon, the warning...
Mt. Zion declares snow emergency
MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND)- The Village of Mt. Zion has declared a snow emergency, until further notice, due to the current Winter Storm Warning that has been issued for Macon County. According to Officials, during the snow emergency parking is prohibited on all Village streets. No person shall park, cause...
Weather Related Closings and Delays
Entries are listed by groups and alphabetically below. If you have a closing, delay, or remote learning plan you would like to report, please email news@wsoyam.com. Please note that essential services will take priority in the listing. If you are unsure if a business or entity is open, call ahead.
Thawing frozen pipes leads to house fire
MARSHALL, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Marshall Fire Department responded to a house fire at 12th and Pine streets around 7 on Friday night. According to Fire Chief Paul Hoggatt, the homeowner was trying to thaw pipes when the home caught fire.
Closings and cancellations across central Illinois ahead of storm
(WAND) — Libraries, government buildings, and nonprofits are planning to close their doors on Thursday and Friday due to severe winter weather. Anyone planning a trip to a library, courthouse, or other public building should check online or call ahead before leaving home. Listed below are just a few...
Rural Dix home destroyed by fire
A rural Dix home was destroyed by fire Friday afternoon. The home was fully involved in flames and was already starting to structurally collapse when firemen arrived at the scene on Snap Dragon Lane east of Dix. The owner, William Fink, told firemen his furnace had gone out and he...
Salem residents who heat with gas asked to turn down their thermostat slightly
The City of Salem is asking residents heating with natural gas to turn down their thermostats slightly so the city can avoid having to purchase extremely expensive penalty gas. Public Works Director Annette Sola says because the cold snap is expected to affect even the deep south, natural gas prices...
Centralia home destroyed in late Wednesday night fire
A Centralia home was destroyed in a late Wednesday night fire. City Firefighters say the occupants of the home at 618 North Beech, Lora Mitchell and an adult child, were out before the department arrived and found the entire front of the home on fire. Mitchell told firemen she walked...
Trash Route Delay for Centralia
There will be no trash pickup in Centralia on Friday, December 23. Friday’s routes will be picked up on Monday, 26 and continue with a day delay working through Saturday. Please contact the Office of the City Manager with any questions at (618) 533-7623.
Closings And Cancellations For Thursday December 22nd
The following has been cancelled for Thursday December 22nd:. Community Support Systems Day Programs will be closed. Country Closet closing at 2pm, closed all day Friday. The Silk Purse in Effingham will be closing at 12 pm. Family Life Center will close at 12:00 noon. Downtown Effingham Santa House closed...
Car destroyed by fire leaving drive-through at east side McDonalds in Centralia
A car caught fire as it was leaving the drive-through at the east side McDonald’s restaurant in Centralia Friday night. The driver and owner Selena Fleener of Rasback Street in Centralia was alerted by another driver that her car was on fire, with flames coming from under the front of the vehicle.
Multiple Departments Respond To Keyesport Garage Fire
Multiple Fire Departments responded to a garage fire in the 21000 block of Emerald Road in Keyesport early Wednesday morning. Greenville fire was called for mutual aid around 1:12AM Wednesday morning, Keyesport and Mulberry Grove departments were called earlier, Wheatfield and Highland-Pierron were also called for mutual aid. The garage caught fire along with several items in and around the garage, including multiple older vehicles.
Kathleen Mae “Kathy” Vawter, 80
Kathleen Mae “Kathy” Vawter, age 80, of Newton, Illinois, passed away at 2:17 AM – Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at Helia Healthcare in Newton, Illinois. Funeral services celebrating Kathy’s life will be held at 11:00 AM – Saturday, December 31, 2022, at the Meyer Funeral Home in Newton, Illinois, with Rick Britton officiating. Burial will be in the Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Newton, Illinois. Visitation will be held 1 hour before the service. Following the burial there will be a meal in memory of Kathy, held at the Veterans of Foreign Wars in Newton. In loving memory of Kathy, memorials may be made to the Meyer Funeral Home, 307 West Jourdan Street Newton, Illinois 62448. The obituary can be viewed, and condolences left at www.meyerfh.com.
Paris man dies of hypothermia
PARIS, Ill. (WAND) — Edgar County Coroner, Scott Barrett released details regarding a man who died of hypothermia on Wednesday morning. 911 dispatchers were called around 6:30 a.m. by a man who found his friend, George W. Heath, unresponsive. Paris Police and Horizon Health Ambulance responded to the call on North Austin St. and summoned the coroner after reviewing the scene.
Irvington woman injured in one car crash southeast of Centralia
A 20-year-old Irvington woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning in the 24-hundred block of South Perrine Street just outside the southeast Centralia City Limits. Deputies say Austyn Howe of Blair Street was northbound on Perrine Street when she ran off the right side of the road into...
Centralia Firemen put out fire in office area of old Little Fuse Plant
The Centralia Fire Department was called to the old Little Fuse Complex at Johnson and North Walnut late Wednesday morning and found a small smoldering fire burning in a storeroom of the former office area. Firemen believe the fire had been started to burn the covering off copper wire. The...
Salem Firemen investigate smoke in downtown building
Salem Firemen were called to 119 East Main Street downtown Tuesday night after an occupant of an upstairs apartment reported seeing and smelling smoke. Firemen were able to track the source of the smell to a hot water heater but were concerned about other potential issues that led to the decision to turn off power to the building until the electrical system could be checked out.
Salem man receives minor injuries in one vehicle crash
A 41-year-old Salem man received minor injuries in a one-vehicle crash on Red Stripe Road west of Norton Road early Thursday night. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say Travis Dutton of South Washington was traveling eastbound on Red Stripe Road when he lost control, ran off the north side of the road, and overturned in the roadside creek.
Fatal Accident On I-70 Ramp
Illinois State Police have released preliminary information about a fatal accident that occurred on Interstate 70 on the westbound Exit 45 ramp near Greenville. The accident occurred at 12:13 AM on Thursday, December 15. State police report a semi truck was parked on the ramp when for unknown reasons another...
