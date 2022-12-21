Eating in Disney World can be overwhelming especially if you have dietary restrictions. Forget new foods, upcoming EPCOT festival eats, and new dining options — just figuring out an ordinary meal in the World can be worrisome if you know specific restrictions are involved. But don’t let it make you panic. There are many places where you can find gluten-free, dairy-free, or other types of food to meet your specific needs. So today we’re taking a little bit of the stress away and sharing our picks of some of the BEST gluten-free options in EPCOT to make your trip a little easier.

7 HOURS AGO