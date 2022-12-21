ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinewood, SC

wach.com

One person dead after Christmas Eve car crash

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — One person is dead after an early morning crash. It happened around six this morning on Heyward Brockington road. South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person in a Jeep Grand Cherokee crossed the centerline and hit a tree. That person died at the scene.
COLUMBIA, SC
WCBD Count on 2

One dead following single-vehicle crash in Berkeley Co.

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A single-vehicle crash left one dead Saturday morning in Berkeley County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 6:35 a.m. on Highway 41. According to SCHP, a driver was traveling north on Hwy 41 when the driver crossed the center line, overcorrected, veered off the right side […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

One dead after single-vehicle collision

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, one person is deceased after a single-vehicle collision. The collision occurred around six a.m. on Heyward Brockington Road, four miles north of Columbia on Dec. 24. Master Trooper Brandon Bolt says a driver of a 2000 Jeep Cherokee was...
COLUMBIA, SC
WMBF

Person killed in Florence shooting, police say

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed after a shooting in Florence early Friday, according to police. The Florence Police Department said officers responded to the 800 block of West Dixie Street at around 7:45 a.m. after reports of the shooting. The victim was found dead at the scene.
FLORENCE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Man injured following early morning shooting in Ladson

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was injured shortly after midnight Thursday following a shooting in the Ladson area. Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to a location off Garwood Drive in the Woodside Manor community after receiving reports of gunfire. “They found numerous shell casings and damage to a home,” said Andrew […]
LADSON, SC
WBTW News13

Coroner names victim in deadly Friday morning Florence shooting

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police are investigating a deadly shooting Friday morning, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department. Police were called at 7:43 a.m. to the 800 block of West Dixie Street and found the victim dead at the scene, Brandt said. The Florence County Coroner, Keith Von Lutcken, says […]
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

33-year-old woman killed in Florence County crash, coroner says

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed and two others hurt Monday evening in a two-vehicle crash near Effingham in Florence County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 6:15 p.m. on Olanta Highway near Stagecoach Road. According to SCHP Master Trooper Gary Miller, a front-seat passenger in a […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Man killed in shooting at Florence County motel, deputies say

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting late Wednesday in the Pee Dee. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened at the Suburban Motel on West Lucas Street. Deputies were called to the scene at around 8 p.m., according to a release from the department.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Person shot outside Olive Garden on Harbison Boulevard

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Police are investigating after a person was shot outside a business on Harbison Boulevard in Columbia. According to a spokesperson for the Columbia Police Department, the call came in at 6 p.m. to the parking lot of the Olive Garden restaurant on Harbison Boulevard where a male victim of unspecified age was found with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the arm.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Kershaw man arrested for murder through multi-agency investigation

KERSHAW, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Department announces the arrest of Ryan Thomas Edgerton, 20 of Old Georgetown Road in Kershaw. According to officials, an investigation started in October, when there was a report of a missing person in Lancaster County. Lancaster County investigators say on December...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Columbia Police respond to shooting outside of Olive Garden

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department responded to reports of a shooting incident in the parking lot of an Olive Garden in Harbison around 6 p.m. According to officers, a male victim was found with an injury to his arm. A tourniquet was applied to his arm before EMS arrived on the scene.
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Frozen water tower controls cause unusual situation in Lexington County

GILBERT, S.C. — Sustained temperatures below freezing led to an unusual spectacle in one Lexington County community on Christmas Eve. Viewer footage shows a water tower, part of the Gilbert Summit Rural Water District, with a sheet of ice seemingly spilling over onto the ground below along Peach Festival Road after temperatures plummeted into the low teens for much of the morning.
