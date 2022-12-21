Read full article on original website
wach.com
One person dead after Christmas Eve car crash
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — One person is dead after an early morning crash. It happened around six this morning on Heyward Brockington road. South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person in a Jeep Grand Cherokee crossed the centerline and hit a tree. That person died at the scene.
One dead following single-vehicle crash in Berkeley Co.
WIS-TV
One dead after single-vehicle collision
wach.com
Sumter County woman killed in West Avenue South car accident identified
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Sumter County Coroner's Office has identified the victim of a single car crash in Pinewood on Tuesday afternoon. Officials say 77-year-old Earnesteene Moore of Pinewood was the victim of a single car crash on West Avenue South near Conrad Lane just before 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
abcnews4.com
14-year-old injured after crashing vehicle into tree in Summerville Friday
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — A 14-year-old was injured after crashing a vehicle into a tree last Friday night, South Carolina Highway Patrol officials confirmed. SCHP confirmed the young driver crashed at the end of Bacons Bridge Road, crashing into a tree and almost landing on a home. The teen...
Arrest made after Midlands woman fatally shot in the Upstate
An arrest has been made after a Midlands woman was shot to death at an Upstate apartment complex. The Greenwood Police Department responded to an apartment on Cambridge Avenue East around 1 AM Thursday morning.
WMBF
Coroner’s office identifies person killed in Florence shooting Friday morning
WMBF
Person killed in Florence shooting, police say
Man injured following early morning shooting in Ladson
LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was injured shortly after midnight Thursday following a shooting in the Ladson area. Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to a location off Garwood Drive in the Woodside Manor community after receiving reports of gunfire. “They found numerous shell casings and damage to a home,” said Andrew […]
Coroner names victim in deadly Friday morning Florence shooting
33-year-old woman killed in Florence County crash, coroner says
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed and two others hurt Monday evening in a two-vehicle crash near Effingham in Florence County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 6:15 p.m. on Olanta Highway near Stagecoach Road. According to SCHP Master Trooper Gary Miller, a front-seat passenger in a […]
WMBF
Man killed in shooting at Florence County motel, deputies say
'Blessed would probably be the best word': Sumter deputy injured in the line of duty receives $10,000 grant
SUMTER, S.C. — The Sumter community and the organization Running 4 Heroes are helping a deputy who was injured in the line of duty. Blake Weatheresbee with the Sumter County Sheriff's Office has received a grant. "It was roughly around, we’ll say, 8 o'clock in the morning. The call...
Person shot outside Olive Garden on Harbison Boulevard
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Police are investigating after a person was shot outside a business on Harbison Boulevard in Columbia. According to a spokesperson for the Columbia Police Department, the call came in at 6 p.m. to the parking lot of the Olive Garden restaurant on Harbison Boulevard where a male victim of unspecified age was found with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the arm.
37-year-old killed in shooting at Florence County motel, sheriff’s office says
wach.com
'Momma it's a fire, Get up': Martin family devastated after loss of two sons and home
NORTH, S.C. (WACH) — An Orangeburg County family is mourning the loss of not only all of their belongings, but also the lives of two loved ones. Just three days ago, the family's home burnt to the ground, killing two people. Momma it's a fire get up, momma it's...
WIS-TV
Kershaw man arrested for murder through multi-agency investigation
KERSHAW, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Department announces the arrest of Ryan Thomas Edgerton, 20 of Old Georgetown Road in Kershaw. According to officials, an investigation started in October, when there was a report of a missing person in Lancaster County. Lancaster County investigators say on December...
WIS-TV
Columbia Police respond to shooting outside of Olive Garden
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department responded to reports of a shooting incident in the parking lot of an Olive Garden in Harbison around 6 p.m. According to officers, a male victim was found with an injury to his arm. A tourniquet was applied to his arm before EMS arrived on the scene.
WLTX.com
Frozen water tower controls cause unusual situation in Lexington County
GILBERT, S.C. — Sustained temperatures below freezing led to an unusual spectacle in one Lexington County community on Christmas Eve. Viewer footage shows a water tower, part of the Gilbert Summit Rural Water District, with a sheet of ice seemingly spilling over onto the ground below along Peach Festival Road after temperatures plummeted into the low teens for much of the morning.
manninglive.com
115 North Bound Entrance Ramp Closed by SCDOT for bridge maintenance
As of Dec. 22, 2022, The 115 North Bound Entrance ramp has been closed by SCDOT for bridge maintenance. There is no estimated reopen time as of now. Check www.511sc.org for updates.
